 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Weed can kill. Plastic baggie unavailable for comment   (tmz.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Police, Law enforcement, Larynx, Isabelle Adjani, Traffic law, Debut albums, state trooper, English-language films  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 12:41 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice job with that swift action.
 
HFK
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How about you stop your bullcrap prohibition and this never would have happened.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Nice job with that swift action.


No it's Becky.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
meow
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the proper response to that rescue is a conflicted "<shrug> heh." and a whole-hearted thank you (if the sentencing is light)...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: meow



I'm freaking out, man!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ordinarily, you have to light it on fire before you can choke on it.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: cyberspacedout: Nice job with that swift action.

No it's Becky.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How bad is the penalty for simple possession anymore anyways? Pay a small fine, etc.?

More like them finding less than an eighth means they seize your car and auction it off to buy a totally tacticool MRAP
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whatcha choking on, bud?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.