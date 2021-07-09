 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   School board elections are normally boring unless you live in Waukee, Iowa   (twitter.com) divider line
28
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Obviously, he's fulfilling his destiny.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*crosses off list of places to move to or live in*
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
School board elections are not infrequently interesting. They're often a hotbed of fringe cultural issues.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

JerseyTim: School board elections are not infrequently interesting. They're often a hotbed of fringe cultural issues.


And in Iowa they don't matter.

But in Texas, they decide the school books for the rest of the country
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you've lost the support of the Iowa Satanic School in your quest to sit on the Board, things have indeed gone south.  Maybe he should turn to The Church https://www.usatoday.com/story​/news/na​tion-now/2015/11/16/church-flying-spag​hetti-monster-massachusetts-religion/7​5862946/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's pronounced "walk-ay" which is Algonquin for "land"
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: *crosses off list of places to move to or live in*


I need to bookmark this in case my in-laws mention moving to Iowa since we're visiting. Nooooooooooope.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It's pronounced "walk-ay" which is Algonquin for "land"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you can't complain that he isn't very interested in how the schools are being run.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the current school board produced a student like him, can he do any worse?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty baked but I don't understand any of this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he sounds like a potential secretary of education when Trump gets reinstated next month!
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I expected:
1) Fist/chair throwing fight;
2) Racist shiat;
3) Childish/profane name calling;
4) Sex scandal; and/or
5) Some fundy Christian bullshiat.

Things I didn't expect:
1) This.

First thing I thought of:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'm pretty baked but I don't understand any of this.


Dude sends threatening email to shoot up school in Waukee (West Des Moines)
Dude gets off without jail time
Moves 30 minutes to Ankeny (North Des Moines) and runs for school board
Satanic Temple notices before Des Moines Register did apparently.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheAugurofDunlain: Salmon: I'm pretty baked but I don't understand any of this.

Dude sends threatening email to shoot up school in Waukee (West Des Moines)
Dude gets off without jail time
Moves 30 minutes to Ankeny (North Des Moines) and runs for school board
Satanic Temple notices before Des Moines Register did apparently.


you're a true saint, thanks!
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where is an angry mob of well-fed men when one is needed?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Things I expected:
1) Fist/chair throwing fight;
2) Racist shiat;
3) Childish/profane name calling;
4) Sex scandal; and/or
5) Some fundy Christian bullshiat.

Things I didn't expect:
1) This.

First thing I thought of:
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Little shiat didn't get school-boarded enough as a youngster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can anyone tell me why the kid arrested 16 months ago for threatening to shoot up his school and rape women in the locker room is now running for school board in Ankeny?

Because he can?
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That kid's vision board must look like a bad acid trip.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Well, if the current school board produced a student like him, can he do any worse?


He's running for the board in Ankeny, not Waukee. Both are Des Moines sub/exurbs that have undergone a massive population explosion in the past 2 decades. There evidently have been some growing pains.

You might've heard of Ankeny recently as the hometown of the man who illegally brought his arsenal with him to Chicago for the 4th of July and left it on his hotel balcony. Or perhaps the pipe bombing or dipping sauce-related bomb threat stories caught your eye. "Ankeny man" is certainly in the running to become the Midwest's own "Florida man."
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well this is totally unexpected, but in an entirely predictable way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am so proud that this is the first state in which we choose our future presidents.

Also, corn is grass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can we get some betting lines on this?

Shoots opponent(s)?
Arrested for molesting or CP ?
Dead Girl/Live boy?
Dies of COVID?
Leads local Militia in takeover attempt of city?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Well this is totally unexpected, but in an entirely predictable way...

[Fark user image 850x825]


He seems to support gay rights in another tweet (at least the rainbow flag, he doesn't actually verbalise a comment I guess) so that makes him a RINO in the eyes of 70 or more per cent of Republicans. Those guys really love to hate on each other for what they regard as unforgivable opinions.

This kid seems desperate for attention and acceptance by anybody while simultaneously being very contrarian, it's a cry for help if I had to guess, I'm in no way qualified to diagnose anything.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: *crosses off list of places to move to or live in*


Real talk Jake; it's gonna be a lot easier and a lot less ink to just write down the places that you might still wanna go.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.