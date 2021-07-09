 Skip to content
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not gonna work out for gun happy person.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a FA/FO double play.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: It's a FA/FO double play.


Never thought of it that way.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err... yeah. That was a wee bit excessive.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Star, while Bibbs initially denied he had any role in the shooting, he later admitted to police that he aimed the gun at McClain and it just "went off."

I just shot Marvin in the face!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's not original and is obvious, but that headline is still perfect.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: According to the Star, while Bibbs initially denied he had any role in the shooting, he later admitted to police that he aimed the gun at McClain and it just "went off."

I just shot Marvin in the face!


Why the fark did you do that!
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.


No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bibbs has also been charged with carrying a handgun without a license, WISH reported.

Lovely.

Too.  Many.  Guns.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.


I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?


This is the kinda situation I'm talking about

Walgreens Robbery in San Francisco
Youtube 2jrnhaLzCqA
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?


According to the fark bleeding heart brigade, he should just let them take whatever they want because stopping a thief from stealing from your store is too violent if a firearm is used to halt said robbery.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?


That's an open ended question with many answers.  Some of the answer should be structural.  Why did the thief need to steal the Red Bull instead of buying it?  Is this a matter of poverty?  Did they have access to food assistance?

The question of "Should you kill someone that's fleeing the scene and is no threat to you?" is a resounding "No!"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

According to the fark bleeding heart brigade, he should just let them take whatever they want because stopping a thief from stealing from your store is too violent if a firearm is used to halt said robbery.


The bleeding heart brigade and Indiana State Law.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?


Carry insurance that covers theft. If a few Red Bulls is going to put the store under, I've got some bad news about your business in general, and I highly doubt the franchise owner (assuming this was a franchised store rather than corporate owned) was working midnights.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.


I think a severe, crippling beating would do the trick nicely. No need to bust out the guns.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide.


I wonder if the clerk just followed him in a car and tried to steal the stuff back would the shoplifter feel that way.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

This is the kinda situation I'm talking about

[YouTube video: Walgreens Robbery in San Francisco]


See...pulling a gun and a "stop right here and drop my shiat you didn't pay for" is absolutely justified imo.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some peoples lives aren't worth one can of Red Bull.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

That's an open ended question with many answers.  Some of the answer should be structural.  Why did the thief need to steal the Red Bull instead of buying it?  Is this a matter of poverty?  Did they have access to food assistance?

The question of "Should you kill someone that's fleeing the scene and is no threat to you?" is a resounding "No!"


Lmfao!

So your answer to a store owner getting robbed is "What if he really needed that Rd bull and couldn't pay for it?". Gtfooh.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so he just aimed it and it went off....so in this case the a gun really did kill someone..!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what we need mini-insurance policies for. You detected the theft, confront the theft, file a report and add it to your claim pile that also addresses your armed theft policy. A good insurance policy should address minor theft in general, then you just file a light report for what you see, and lets see if a stack of minor thefts add up to a more significant charge at court.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.


Let me guess that the stories you heard about shoplifters forcing businesses to close because no one will stop them were on Fox. Or better yet, Fox stories from your red-hat cousin's Facebook feed.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another video of what I'm talking about

Customer Seen Jumping Over Counter to Shoplift at Walgreens
Youtube 7FmN4e1fNUo
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: That's an open ended question with many answers.  Some of the answer should be structural.  Why did the thief need to steal the Red Bull instead of buying it?  Is this a matter of poverty?  Did they have access to food assistance?


Fat Tony + Bart
Youtube yoY-jsUuRN0
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idk ask for a jury trial and hope for nullification is probably is best bet.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

This is the kinda situation I'm talking about

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jrnhaLz​CqA]


Walgreens is valued at $40 Billion and had over 3 times that in revenue last year. I think they'll be OK.
Is your solution having your neighborhood pharmacist gunning down shoplifters in the store?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?


Then you do a tax writeoff.

It sucks. But you don't eat it when people steal from time to time.

You don't pull a weapon, much less use one, unless they do or look like they're about to.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

Carry insurance that covers theft. If a few Red Bulls is going to put the store under, I've got some bad news about your business in general, and I highly doubt the franchise owner (assuming this was a franchised store rather than corporate owned) was working midnights.


You know that insurance premiums rise each time you make a claim, yeah? Imagine what your home theft insurance premiums would be if you got robbed literally fifty times a day, and cops just shrugged because none of the things the thieves stole was worth - individually - 1000$

The people stealing Red Bull to feed their starving families are going to avoid that store for a while.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Another video of what I'm talking about

[YouTube video: Customer Seen Jumping Over Counter to Shoplift at Walgreens]


They should just let people rob the store and steal whatever they want...because what if they're too poor to pay for anything. Lol
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: Wolf892: Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

This is the kinda situation I'm talking about

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jrnhaLz​CqA]

Walgreens is valued at $40 Billion and had over 3 times that in revenue last year. I think they'll be OK.
Is your solution having your neighborhood pharmacist gunning down shoplifters in the store?


Yep.  One less thief running around the neighborhood stealing shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999:

You don't pull a weapon, much less use one, unless they do or look like they're about to.

Hell I'll even add "show a propensity towards violence"

But a snatch and go isn't it.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

That's an open ended question with many answers.  Some of the answer should be structural.  Why did the thief need to steal the Red Bull instead of buying it?  Is this a matter of poverty?  Did they have access to food assistance?

The question of "Should you kill someone that's fleeing the scene and is no threat to you?" is a resounding "No!"


The shop owner can't be held responsible for "society" the question is, what is he supposed to do to protect his livelihood?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Lmfao!

So your answer to a store owner getting robbed is "What if he really needed that Rd bull and couldn't pay for it?". Gtfooh.


Instead you now have two lives that are wrecked.  One dead for a non-violent theft.  The other charged with murder.

Vincent Bibbs, a 49-year-old Speedway convenience store clerk, has been charged with murder, WISH reported.

He wasn't an owner.  He worked there.  I won't claim to have all the answers, but if the retort to theft from a commercial location is to kill the perp, there's bigger problems than the theft.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.


Especially if you're not even supposed to be there today.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: buzzcut73: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

Carry insurance that covers theft. If a few Red Bulls is going to put the store under, I've got some bad news about your business in general, and I highly doubt the franchise owner (assuming this was a franchised store rather than corporate owned) was working midnights.

You know that insurance premiums rise each time you make a claim, yeah? Imagine what your home theft insurance premiums would be if you got robbed literally fifty times a day, and cops just shrugged because none of the things the thieves stole was worth - individually - 1000$

The people stealing Red Bull to feed their starving families are going to avoid that store for a while.


Yes and I imagine shooting someone, which is now going to result in a lawsuit of millions, is totally what an insurance company wants you to do.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: The more you eat the more you fart: Lmfao!

So your answer to a store owner getting robbed is "What if he really needed that Rd bull and couldn't pay for it?". Gtfooh.

Instead you now have two lives that are wrecked.  One dead for a non-violent theft.  The other charged with murder.

Vincent Bibbs, a 49-year-old Speedway convenience store clerk, has been charged with murder, WISH reported.

He wasn't an owner.  He worked there.  I won't claim to have all the answers, but if the retort to theft from a commercial location is to kill the perp, there's bigger problems than the theft.


If I was on the jury, he'd only be charged, not convicted.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is no situation in which lethal force is justified over a few farking cans of Red Bull. Property, especially that farking pathetic amount of it, is not worth ending a life over.

The fact that some people think it is is absolutely disgusting.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: kyleaugustus: The more you eat the more you fart: Lmfao!

So your answer to a store owner getting robbed is "What if he really needed that Rd bull and couldn't pay for it?". Gtfooh.

Instead you now have two lives that are wrecked.  One dead for a non-violent theft.  The other charged with murder.

Vincent Bibbs, a 49-year-old Speedway convenience store clerk, has been charged with murder, WISH reported.

He wasn't an owner.  He worked there.  I won't claim to have all the answers, but if the retort to theft from a commercial location is to kill the perp, there's bigger problems than the theft.

If I was on the jury, he'd only be charged, not convicted.


Can you show me where in Indiana law it makes stopping petty theft  a defense to homicide? I'll wait.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

puffy999: aagrajag: buzzcut73: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

Carry insurance that covers theft. If a few Red Bulls is going to put the store under, I've got some bad news about your business in general, and I highly doubt the franchise owner (assuming this was a franchised store rather than corporate owned) was working midnights.

You know that insurance premiums rise each time you make a claim, yeah? Imagine what your home theft insurance premiums would be if you got robbed literally fifty times a day, and cops just shrugged because none of the things the thieves stole was worth - individually - 1000$

The people stealing Red Bull to feed their starving families are going to avoid that store for a while.

Yes and I imagine shooting someone, which is now going to result in a lawsuit of millions, is totally what an insurance company wants you to do.


When the cops don't do their jobs, vigilantism runs rampant.

It's a sign of a decaying society.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: Wolf892: Wolf892: buzzcut73: Wolf892: It's a tough situation. Is this one of those places where the police said they aren't getting involved if the theft is less than 950?
There's several videos of theives just casually stealing from places like Walgreens and no one including the store security can do anything about it.
It's gotten so bad that stores are being forced to close.
So if this guy owns his store and knows the police aren't going to help him just what is he left to do?
How is he supposed to protect his livelihood?
It's tragic and I curse the thief for forcing him into that position.

No, in no case is property theft a justification for homicide. Especially when you're a clerk at farking Speedway defending Speedway's merchandise. Pretty sure it's in the employee handbook to not shoot shoplifters.

I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

This is the kinda situation I'm talking about

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jrnhaLz​CqA]

Walgreens is valued at $40 Billion and had over 3 times that in revenue last year. I think they'll be OK.
Is your solution having your neighborhood pharmacist gunning down shoplifters in the store?


So it's cool to steal from rich people? They don't have a right to protect their property?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordJiro: There is no situation in which lethal force is justified over a few farking cans of Red Bull. Property, especially that farking pathetic amount of it, is not worth ending a life over.

The fact that some people think it is is absolutely disgusting.


The fark it isn't.

Must be nice to live someplace where at least on of the people in your neighborhood doesnt have something stolen on almost a nightly basis.

Ive held someone at gunpoint til the cops came bc I caught him red-handed trying to steal the stock rims off my fiancees Nissan.

Likewise a known thief who was on a neighbors Ring video stealing a gas weed eater out of his locked garage...when I saw him walk by my house.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: The more you eat the more you fart: kyleaugustus: The more you eat the more you fart: Lmfao!

So your answer to a store owner getting robbed is "What if he really needed that Rd bull and couldn't pay for it?". Gtfooh.

Instead you now have two lives that are wrecked.  One dead for a non-violent theft.  The other charged with murder.

Vincent Bibbs, a 49-year-old Speedway convenience store clerk, has been charged with murder, WISH reported.

He wasn't an owner.  He worked there.  I won't claim to have all the answers, but if the retort to theft from a commercial location is to kill the perp, there's bigger problems than the theft.

If I was on the jury, he'd only be charged, not convicted.

Can you show me where in Indiana law it makes stopping petty theft  a defense to homicide? I'll wait.


"It looked like he had a weapon in his hand."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: You know that insurance premiums rise each time you make a claim, yeah


Seriously so many people are smarting this...

Can any of you answer which is worst: a) losing merchandise which if you own a business can be written off, b) insurance premiums rising because of a lot of small claims on stolen items, or c) shooting someone over a theft whose amount is likely a petty citation, in some places not even a misdemeanor because of the low item value?

I can say quite honestly that in only one of those situations are you likely to lose your coverage.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: "It looked like he had a weapon in his hand."


That only works for cops, and even then juries aren't buying it as often.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guy is getting paid the lowest possible wage by the storeowner and feels compelled to stop a guy from stealing caffeinated water.  Americans have no clue who is stealing from whom.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Wolf892: I hear that.
But what if if the clerk owns the store and knows the police aren't coming... What if this keeps happening?
What should a store owner do to protect his livelihood?

That's an open ended question with many answers.  Some of the answer should be structural.  Why did the thief need to steal the Red Bull instead of buying it?  Is this a matter of poverty?  Did they have access to food assistance?

The question of "Should you kill someone that's fleeing the scene and is no threat to you?" is a resounding "No!"


No one "needs" red bull. Ever.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: aagrajag: You know that insurance premiums rise each time you make a claim, yeah

Seriously so many people are smarting this...

Can any of you answer which is worst: a) losing merchandise which if you own a business can be written off, b) insurance premiums rising because of a lot of small claims on stolen items, or c) shooting someone over a theft whose amount is likely a petty citation, in some places not even a misdemeanor because of the low item value?

I can say quite honestly that in only one of those situations are you likely to lose your coverage.


So ..the thief is gonna pay for the increased premiums?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is important not to confront shoplifters, not just for employee safety but also in order to eventually make private police forces seem like justifiable necessities.
 
