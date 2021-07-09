 Skip to content
 
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Oh this is a good one. Crumpling a "Back the Blue" sign and throwing it in the trash while smirking at an ACAB lands a girl in jail for a "hate crime"   (ksl.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That poor intimidated police officer will probably need months, if not years of therapy. Did you guys read this? She SMIRKED at him. SMIRKED.

hes lucky hes alive. It must have been just awful
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Murflette: That poor intimidated police officer will probably need months, if not years of therapy. Did you guys read this? She SMIRKED at him. SMIRKED.

hes lucky hes alive. It must have been just awful



The guy carrying multiple weapons was intimidated by a kid throwing out a poster.

asshole is in the wrong line of work.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somewhere an ACLU lawyer is reading this story and getting a shiat eater's grin.

Reality is she didn't even litter. Five Oh just got his feels bruised.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's see how this works out for Deputy Snowflake and his department.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you outlaw intimidating smirks, only outlaws will have intimidating smirks.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CheetahOlivetti: If you outlaw intimidating smirks, only outlaws will have intimidating smirks.


She used INTIMIDATING SMIRK

It was VERY EFFECTIVE
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to see the arraignment and the bond hearing
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Somewhere an ACLU lawyer is reading this story and getting a shiat eater's grin.

Reality is she didn't even litter. Five Oh just got his feels bruised.


The cruelty is the point. You can beat the rat that you can't beat the ride...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Kat09tails: Somewhere an ACLU lawyer is reading this story and getting a shiat eater's grin.

Reality is she didn't even litter. Five Oh just got his feels bruised.

The cruelty is the point. You can beat the rat that you can't beat the ride...


Rap.....my voice to text sometimes has trouble with my East Texas northern Mississippi accent
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops need protection now?  I thought they were supposed to be the good guys with guns.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly what conservatives wanted when they challenged "black lives matter" with "all lives matter."

Because they're too stupid to understand nuance, and too racist to understand racism, now we're gonna start seeing all or nothing re: hate crimes.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that is all it takes to trigger you snowflake maybe law enforcement isn't the line of work for you.

This is a joke and has no legal merit.
Tears of a clown.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick up that can citizen, but don't you dare crumple my sign.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She survived?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Utah.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I could see lawyers lining up to handle this one pro-bono.


Oh... it's in Utah... Hopefully a lawyer from CA or the East coast steps up.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray!

Boot lickers
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Murflette: That poor intimidated police officer will probably need months, if not years of therapy. Did you guys read this? She SMIRKED at him. SMIRKED.

hes lucky hes alive. It must have been just awful


The guy carrying multiple weapons was intimidated by a kid throwing out a poster.

asshole is in the wrong line of work.


What other line of work would allow him to do this stupid kind of shiat?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't hold my breath, a lot of judges in a lot of jurisdictions don't seem to be any less racist than the cops. Hell, a bunch of them were elected w/ campaign financing from the police union.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Somewhere an ACLU lawyer is reading this story and getting a shiat eater's grin.

Reality is she didn't even litter. Five Oh just got his feels bruised.


This. If they prosecute this case, the beach will blow up in their face, like Normandy.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A Fark poster earlier was entirely correct when they said "all billionaires should just be fed to hogs."

I would like to add American police to that list. Nothing good about them. They're reliably the worst people and the most eager to oppress. F*ck any and all of them.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: That poor intimidated police officer will probably need months, if not years of therapy. Did you guys read this? She SMIRKED at him. SMIRKED.


Good thing she didn't make a "furtive movement"
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It will be hilarious when she shows up in court in pigtails.

How in the sheep-dippin' hell does a 19 year old woman "smirk in an intimidating manner"?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You chose to be a cop. Thats a key to hate crimes and protected classes. Choice. Jack ass.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does Utah really have "hate crime" laws that are that loosely defined? Usually there's a "protected class" requirement in there to prevent any chilling effect on freedom of speech.

[quickie Google search]

Oh, that cop is in for a rough time.

Effective 5/12/2020
76-3-203.3.Penalty for hate crimes -- Civil rights violation.
As used in this section:(1)"Primary offense" means those offenses provided in Subsection (4).
(2)
(a)A person who commits any primary offense with the intent to intimidate or terrorize another person or with reason to believe that his action would intimidate or terrorize that person is subject to Subsection (2)(b).
(b)
(i)A class C misdemeanor primary offense is a class B misdemeanor; and
(ii)a class B misdemeanor primary offense is a class A misdemeanor.
(3)"Intimidate or terrorize" means an act which causes the person to fear for his physical safety or damages the property of that person or another. The act must be accompanied with the intent to cause or has the effect of causing a person to reasonably fear to freely exercise or enjoy any right secured by the Constitution or laws of the state or by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
..
(5)This section does not affect or limit any individual's constitutional right to the lawful expression of free speech or other recognized rights secured by the Constitution or laws of the state or by the Constitution or laws of the United States.

Soooo....as I read this (and I could be wrong, but I kind of think I'm not), it's not enough that the mean little girl glared at him intimidatingly while she crumpled up the poster and he got skeered. She either had to intend, or he had to believe that she did it to VIOLATE HIS CIVIL RIGHTS BY DOING SO.

And furthermore, if she was doing this act in furtherance of her own exercise of free speech, then the only crime (if any) was the destruction of property, and the civil rights violations (if any) would wash out.

If they don't drop the charges, this one will hit the appellate courts, and the officer is going to be very very sorry when he gets hung out to dry for overstepping his a-thori-teh.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Garfield County, Utah.  It shouldn't be too hard to find the business address of the Garfield County Attorney to send a message.  Be nice, though, those Garfield County officials have very delicate little feelings and scare easily.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Snowflakes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beautiful. The lawyers are beating a path to her door. Sue the ever loving shiat out of them.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We should disband every police force in existence and let polite society show us the way.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: the officer is going to be very very sorry when he gets hung out to dry for overstepping his a-thori-teh.


Sure, if this was a sane country.  That cop and his department won't give two shiats about wasting the time of the young lady or the court.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Psst, this is what a fascist police state looks like, pass it on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Murflette: That poor intimidated police officer will probably need months, if not years of therapy. Did you guys read this? She SMIRKED at him. SMIRKED.

hes lucky hes alive. It must have been just awful


Maybe you didn't know it makes their tiny penis shrivel more which is why this is such a big deal they don't have any penis to spare
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeff5: It will be hilarious when she shows up in court in pigtails.

How in the sheep-dippin' hell does a 19 year old woman "smirk in an intimidating manner"?


Ha ha!

Because women are weak and ineffectual!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nevermind the legal aspects, that cop is going to hear about "smirked in an intimidating manner" from other cops as long as he wears any uniform.

It will never end.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thin boo-hoo line.

/Go girl.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Nevermind the legal aspects, that cop is going to hear about "smirked in an intimidating manner" from other cops as long as he wears any uniform.

It will never end.


Naw, he'll just spin it as "So I owned that little biatch and it was all legal, har hur."  It'll fly in-house
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dark brew: Gyrfalcon: the officer is going to be very very sorry when he gets hung out to dry for overstepping his a-thori-teh.

Sure, if this was a sane country.  That cop and his department won't give two shiats about wasting the time of the young lady or the court.


The cop and his department might not. But the AG very likely will. Especially if the young lady has a better civil attorney.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dark brew: Gyrfalcon: the officer is going to be very very sorry when he gets hung out to dry for overstepping his a-thori-teh.

Sure, if this was a sane country.  That cop and his department won't give two shiats about wasting the time of the young lady or the court.


I do hope the ACLU jumps on this.  They have a lot more resources than Garfield farking County Utah.  It will be fun watching their taxes go up to pay for this.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jeff5: It will be hilarious when she shows up in court in pigtails.

How in the sheep-dippin' hell does a 19 year old woman "smirk in an intimidating manner"?

Ha ha!

Because women are weak and ineffectual!


The cop was in his car and her smirk was so intimidating he was compelled to get back out of his car to confront her about it. Her intimidating smirk.

If I was her lawyer and she had to make a single appearance in court over this BS as Dog is my witness she'd be wearing her best Catholic schoolgirl outfit with her hair in pigtails and that cop would NEVER stop being laughed at.
 
Jeff5
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeff5: Nevermind the legal aspects, that cop is going to hear about "smirked in an intimidating manner" from other cops as long as he wears any uniform.

It will never end.

Naw, he'll just spin it as "So I owned that little biatch and it was all legal, har hur."  It'll fly in-house


Nah, cops gotta maintain their macho bluster among other cops, hard to do that after you've even once put "smirked in an intimidating manner" on paper. They'll raw-dog him forever.
 
