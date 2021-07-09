 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Sociologist says generation labels are meaningless. OK Boomer   (heraldnet.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sociology, Generation Y, Generation, social scientists, Cultural generations, Generation X, Pew Research Center, Demographics  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA author is too young to be a boomer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.


As opposed to Boomers, who were smart enough to keep a healthy diet of lead and mercury.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.


Millennials learned about 'parenting' from Boomers.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK Boomer

Easily Radiohead's worst album.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.

Millennials learned about 'parenting' from Boomers.


No we didn't. we raised ourselves as latchkey children.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never mind that each label is filled with people too far apart in age to make any logical sense
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: emersonbiggins: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.

Millennials learned about 'parenting' from Boomers.

No we didn't. we raised ourselves as latchkey children.


Kind of what I was driving at.  What you did see of your parents was them berating your soccer coach on the weekends for not giving you enough playing time.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like it can be argued that the baby boom was an actual thing that occurred, from 1946 to 1964. The rest is just various types of conjecture for one reason or another.

The most conceited thing I ever heard from baby boomers was naming us X as in "unknown quantity." We embraced it to not be like them, but of course, our experiences are still all pretty varied.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GenX. We never called ourselves that back then.  For the most part growing up, I was terrified that we were going to get nuked. That's where my political apathy came from. It was hard to be forward thinking with that sumbiatch Reagan in office. Then the damn Dubya years pulled me back into politics again.
 
blunto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More of this crap I see.  Blah blah blah
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure it would depend on what's being measured.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.


If there's anyone who knew how to open up their snack packages it's Gen-X, because we basically had to teach ourselves everything.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: emersonbiggins: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.

Millennials learned about 'parenting' from Boomers.

No we didn't. we raised ourselves as latchkey children.


This. My parents were too busy working their asses off. I was fortunate to have god parents that had a stay-at-home mom that became my second mom, but, yeah.
 
Blink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow.  I feel bad.  All this time I assumed the over-the-top swearing, want-to-forfeit-after-30-seconds trolls on Rocket League were middle-schoolers.  But in reality, they're just as likely to be Boomers.   Wow.  Changes my world view entirely... All generations are exactly the same, people.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 don't try to dig what we all s-s-say
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss5280: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.

If there's anyone who knew how to open up their snack packages it's Gen-X, because we basically had to teach ourselves everything.


How YOU doin?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Generation labels are working as intended.

/divide and conquer
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In that case, I'm really hoping for "1920s jazz cat". And let's bring back the flappers full-force.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Blink: All generations are exactly the same, people.


That's...more accurate than you know on some/many levels.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, there IS a lot of debate on Strauss and Howe's Fourth Turning theory. Which, our Dear Author is loathe to name, save beyond the pop history version that journalists tend to use. Mind you, Generations went back to 1483 in looking at the generational cycles that they posited, not just recent trends. It is a theory that tends to be dominated by Gen 13, as opposed to their first work together.

The idea of cyclical trends influenced by the previous generations responses not just to outside events but how their parents and their mentors responded is appealing. In English/US model there are events and trends that KEEP happening. Over and over again. Because, in part, we refuse to look at things as long term in scope. We tend to look at singular trends within a specific time frame, and ignore what happened before, and what has happened afterward. That parsing down to short time frames and singular event responses seems a bit...myopic at best. While there is good criticism with Strauss and Howe's Fourth Turning...this ain't it. Mainly because our Dear Author won't even name the theory he's railing against, nor will he engage with the limitations that the authors themselves built into said theory--with late wave and early wave of generations both tending to share views of the closest generation.

Without that engagement with the Fourth Turning, the commentary is essentially railing at journalists who have used the work that Strauss and Howe have laid down since 1991. Thirty years of examination and the theory has tended to get lost within the divisions between recent generational cohorts, as opposed to the larger theory that at least in American saga, we can look at cycles of responses to previous and subsequent generations as indicators of potential stress points. In particular, say the Civil War occurring WHEN it did within those cycles was only made worse because of the nature of which cycle was in political control. Likewise, how WWII fell on the shoulders of another generational cycle that was far better suited for the rigors of the responsibility.

The one thing that this cyclical nature can reveal, are potential issues with responses and cautionary tales that can be brought forward by referencing the past. Especially within these cycles. It's nice to understand not just that there's a crisis, but maybe HOW we respond to such a crisis is just as important to the speed and commitment to righting the ship again.

That our Dear Author won't even name Fourth Turning, and essentially plays it as a lazy journalism technique than an actual theory that has been batted back and forth for thirty years says something about his confidence that he can actually refute it. Instead, he wants to engage journalists who've read Strauss and Howe and call them out, so that he can avoid actually looking at the underpinnings of the theory, or how far back it actually looks back.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mostly I feel we're living on free time. You can joke about it now, or call me a scaredy cat, but we did come very close to nuclear war. The tensions between the US and USSR were extremely high. A couple times, technogical error or misinterpretation of intelligence reports almost led to a full on nuclear exchange, but cooler heads prevailed in the nick of time.  Maybe that's why the Covid stuff and 9/11 didn't shock me all that much.  Everyday not getting nuked is a gift.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dunno, seems pretty important to identify which periods of time had the greatest economic prosperity that led to the children born right before that time becoming the most wealthy and privileged middle-class people this country has ever seen, only to eventually hoard that wealth and sell their children and grandchildren up the river to continue their own economic joyride while they pull up all the ladders and lock down all the avenues of wealth that they were lucky enough to enjoy.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always thought  this "generation " stuff was cooked up between demographers, and advertising.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I always thought  this "generation " stuff was cooked up between demographers, and advertising.


That's why they play 80s and 90s hits on the supermarket sound system now.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Every generation is full of assholes" or "let's not play the blame game" is always such weasel-y behavior. Things happen for a reason. Boomers are the reason there's no middle class anymore and why wage slavery is the norm. Pretty important to identify and affirm that reason.

And before you tell me "Boomers didn't do that, ______ did that," tell me again which people are the likely CEOs and board members of every kind of _____ ?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least as a young teen, I got to watch MTV when they just showed music videos.

All.
The.
Time.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I always thought  this "generation " stuff was cooked up between demographers, and advertising.


Demographers work in 4 year increments.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fara Clark: I always thought  this "generation " stuff was cooked up between demographers, and advertising.

That's why they play 80s and 90s hits on the supermarket sound system now.


The Food 4 Less store in my neighborhood occasionally plays 60s and 70s songs that are obscure to young people. One day pre-pandemic "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" was playing (one of my all-time favorite songs), and I sang along with it and got some strange looks from other people.

I'm at the age where I really don't give a shiat what others think...I enjoy singing along with good songs.

/Boomer
//it's 4 o'clock in the morning, damnit, listen to me good...
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a member of Generation Jones, I say.... meh.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: emersonbiggins: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]

They had to send out a memo from one of the local schools asking parents to teach their kids how to open their snack packages. The lunch ladies don't have time.

Bang up job, millennials.

Millennials learned about 'parenting' from Boomers.

No we didn't. we raised ourselves as latchkey children.


That's generation x
 
