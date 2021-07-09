 Skip to content
 
(Talking Points Memo)   Don't cancel me, bro, begs insurrectionist   (talkingpointsmemo.com)
68
    Capitol rioter Paul Hodgkins  
68 Comments
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that read an awful lot like this guy's defense.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Are you going to let twenty minutes of action define his whole future?

Swim. Times.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Judge, I have spent my whole life not being held accountable for my wrongdoings. Why start now?" (Basically.)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsibility for your actions sucks, don't it?

38 years old, and he has yet to adult. Prison will learn him up on that maybe.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're not being canceled, think of it as a hiatus.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We now live in a county that seeks to cancel one another," Hodgkins' attorney Patrick N. Leduc wrote in the memo. "It is the end state and the result of becoming a post-Christian society."

Um, pretty sure our "post-Christian society" has things called "laws."

Ever hear of them?  Your client broke some.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Throw the farking book at him.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"This case is the story of a man who represents all that we would want in our fellow Americans," Leduc said near the beginning of the sentencing memo. "Law-abiding, hardworking, honest, caring, kind, thoughtful, generous, and the kind of person you would love to have for a neighbor. It is the story of man who for just one hour on one day, lost his bearings and his way."

Funny how everyone is "law-abiding" until they aren't.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You tried to cancel the election.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The absolute cheek of this lawyer,fark this guy and fark him for using the overused and not relative phrase.   This guy is a shiatbag domestic terrorist.  i hope the judge fines his lawyer.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No matter how he spins it , He's still a traitor to his country  ..
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumbled
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paul chokes on dicks.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This should be a lesson on how to make sure  you receive the maximum sentence.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that was a hail-Mary filing.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farked around...
 
Gergesa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, it was just a moment of madness.  He just happened to be in the area.  Wasn't planned at all.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We now live in a county that seeks to cancel one another,"

Remind me whom your client was trying to cancel?
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
you tried to cancel us and our votes. F--k Off and die traitor

and that screed means you haven't learn a g-ddman thing
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leduc said near the beginning of the sentencing memo. "Law-abiding, hardworking, honest, caring, kind, thoughtful, generous..."

Is he also trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, brave, courteous, clean, cheerful, obedient, thrifty, and reverent?

Cheerfully obeying the court's orders and sentencing, and staying thrifty in lockup would be helpful to his case.

Because, you know, he was law-abiding right up until the point he committed those crimes.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Wow, that read an awful lot like this guy's defense.

[Fark user image 201x251]
Are you going to let twenty minutes of action define his whole future?

Swim. Times.


Is that convicted rapist Brock Turner?
 
uncoveror
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In most of the world, traitors are executed, the ultimate cancellation.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: Throw the farking book brick  at him.


media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He'll get time served and probation.
Next case
 
Zaphod42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You canceled yourself
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All these people whining about "cancel culture" cheered as Colin Kaepernick was demonized for peacefully protesting against police brutality.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry. There has to be a punishment against those who attack Democracy.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm certain Benedict Arnold was a really nice guy too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So exactly 6 months later and has anyone actually been sentenced to one day of real prison time
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

squidloe: You're not being canceled, think of it as a hiatus.


They're just overturning his freedom.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "This case is the story of a man who represents all that we would want in our fellow Americans," Leduc said near the beginning of the sentencing memo. "Law-abiding, hardworking, honest, caring, kind, thoughtful, generous, and the kind of person you would love to have for a neighbor. It is the story of man who for just one hour on one day, lost his bearings and his way."

Funny how everyone is "law-abiding" until they aren't.


"Love to have as a neighbor." How many Dump signs, flags, banners and other hideous paraphernalia do you think he has all over his house, yard and pick up truck?
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i've done some fairly stupid shiat in my lifetime (who hasn't).  but, i can say with 100% certainty, that "breaking into the building, where the next three people in the line of succession for the executive office of the country are currently located, and disrupting the business of the people", was ever one of them.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Free Radical: I'm certain Benedict Arnold was a really nice guy too.


he was an american hero and we still strung him up
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kindms: Free Radical: I'm certain Benedict Arnold was a really nice guy too.

he was an american hero and we still strung him up


Yes but None Dare Call This Treason.
 
Blink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Paul is an avatar of us all, ..."

Not me.  fark Paul.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope he dies painfully.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "This case is the story of a man who represents all that we would want in our fellow Americans," Leduc said near the beginning of the sentencing memo. "Law-abiding, hardworking, honest, caring, kind, thoughtful, generous, and the kind of person you would love to have for a neighbor. It is the story of man who for just one hour on one day, lost his bearings and his way."

Funny how everyone is "law-abiding" until they aren't.


"Law abiding" while then later being compared to the Southern traitors. Brilliant.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Capitol rioter Paul Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, who pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding last month and likely faces one or two years in prison.
"We now live in a county that seeks to cancel one another," Hodgkins' attorney Patrick N. Leduc wrote in the memo. "It is the end state and the result of becoming a post-Christian society."

Make it 10-20 after that statement.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Cancelled"? That piece of sh*t should be ERASED!!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jumbled: Paul chokes on dicks.


Related?:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he doesn't like their plan, then we can always try mine.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope it's a felony.  No more guns for you insurgent, for the rest of your life!!  LOL!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe if Lincoln hadn't shown that mercy, we wouldn't be so overrun with redneck morons today.

/was not expecting Ignatz
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Responsibility for your actions sucks, don't it?

38 years old, and he has yet to adult. Prison will learn him up on that maybe.


It won't but that's okay. He needs to not be around the public.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ihascandy: i've done some fairly stupid shiat in my lifetime (who hasn't).  but, i can say with 100% certainty, that "breaking into the building, where the next three people in the line of succession for the executive office of the country are currently located, and disrupting the business of the people", was ever one of them.


Something this crew will learn very quickly is that there are many people in prisons who will rob you, kill you, and everything in between yet are surprisingly patriotic and defensive of the country.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...but you fark ONE goat...
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he gets leniency he'll just recant on Fox the next morning.
 
