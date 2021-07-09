 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Wyoming rancher pinned for 2 days by ATV survives on beer. Okay, and water   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Wyoming, Frank Reynolds, Campbell County, Wyoming, English-language films, Gillette, Wyoming, Week-day names, Cattle, terrain vehicle  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 6:47 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have survived longer by drinking their own piss, but gave up after 2
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days

GILLETTE, Wyo. -- A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.


what a shiatshow of journalism presentation
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Many years after we were no longer college roommates, a buddy was lamenting about wuss culture and how kids are supposed to wear helmets.

Me: "But Greg, didn't you almost die when you were thrown off that ATV and knocked unconscious with an enormous concussion?"

Greg: "yeah.  And?"

SMH
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Keystone lite Is Beer ??
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Surviving on beer is not as fun as it sounds
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess the beer keeping him alive wasn't Coors Light. That would have sapped his will to live.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Couldn't get pinned under an old Honda 250.  The giant ATV's these days are farking scary in a roll over or tip over.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The giant ATV's these days are farking scary in a roll over or tip over.


Given a chance, an ATV will kill you and everyone you love.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
♫ Like a Keystone Cowboy // Riding out on my ranch where people don't often go ♫
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikalmd: Keystone lite Is Beer ??


No, that was the water.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.