(AP News)   Hey Beachers, leave those seals alone   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, marine mammal rescue group, Polar bear, Marine mammals, Marine Mammals of Maine, Whale, Reptile, Manatee, Sea otter  
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Club that baby seal
Youtube 063wANsIjmE
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would have gone with, "Hey! You! Leave young seals alone!"
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great, now that's stuck in my head.
 
drayno76
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No rock softer

Summer Breeze - Seals & Croft #1 Hit(1972)
Youtube MsW8rXPcnM0
 
