 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   52 workers die locked in factory. This is not a repeat of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Fire   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Bangladesh, Dhaka, Bhopal disaster, Economy of Bangladesh, Emergency exit, Politics of Bangladesh, Bengali language, Bengal  
•       •       •

1264 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 5:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"At least" 52, subby.

What a tragedy.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a libertarian paradise!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hashem foods may not have been the best name in this situation
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it wasn't the car warranty company making calls from India...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bangladesh?

*checks FTA*

Yup, Bangladesh.  Enjoy your cheap clothes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: It's a libertarian paradise!


Hey, if those workers don't like dying in a fire, they can go work somewhere else.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terrible way to go, for people who most likely already had a terrible life.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Agni that's awful. Anyplace that locks the doors once you're inside is nothing but a slave labor charnel house
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without all that stifling regulation, the wealthy "job creators" should be flocking there...right?... right?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: FlashHarry: It's a libertarian paradise!

Hey, if those workers don't like dying in a fire, they can go work somewhere else.


Harshem, man.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The name, Hashem.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Bangladesh?

*checks FTA*

Yup, Bangladesh.  Enjoy your cheap clothes


I know I felt a big "swoosh" of relief when I read that it wasn't an American company.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We'll get those bandersnatch hooligans someday, subby.
Someday.

//that day will be never...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Bangladesh?

*checks FTA*

Yup, Bangladesh.  Enjoy your cheap clothes


It was a food and beverage factory, although they did do exports to first world nations including the US.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reason number 10,000 why I hate business people but some of you keep sucking their .........
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Bangladesh?

*checks FTA*

Yup, Bangladesh.  Enjoy your cheap clothes


Everyone Check the label inside your pants.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Major difference the Triangle Fire victims were older
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: It's a libertarian paradise!


Yep, libertarians believe in having no laws or regulations whatsoever, and the ignoring of any that do exist. Some people really do love their straw men.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Glockenspiel Hero: Bangladesh?

*checks FTA*

Yup, Bangladesh.  Enjoy your cheap clothes

Everyone Check the label inside your pants.


I don't wear pants. I prefer the breeze.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have Biden embargo Bangladesh until they fix their country.

Problem solved.
 
Akuinnen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hamlet Chicken Plant Disaster
Youtube ktIdmO4ZXeU
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The rescue workers appear to have been caught off-guard and rushed to the scene in their pj's.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On the bright side? Fire sale at Walmart!

FFS.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.