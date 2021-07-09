 Skip to content
For a hundred bucks you could win your very own firetruck
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
they were getting on the Pennsylvania turnpike they accidentally hit the siren

riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's only worth $20,000? What's wrong with it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's only worth $20,000? What's wrong with it?


20+ years old, probably did not receive the best preventative maintenance, transmission is probably shot, plus they have had a replacement for a while now.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For 200 bucks, can you have someone else own it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I already have one in storage, I don't need any more.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sweet, it's one of the key items for my big party:

Bachelor party
Youtube g6LhrNIVI7k
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can pay it off by driving Uber for awhile.  Also, the siren makes it ideal for pizza delivery.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not the first time I've bought something that starts with F and ends with uck.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but to be deemed 'vintage', I thought the item had to be at least 40 years old.

Something from 1993 is not 'vintage'.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Out west there are individuals or neighborhoods that have their own fire trucks.  But they're generally much smaller brush trucks.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh,.. for less than  $5 I can paint myself red, run around screaming weee-oooo weee-oooo weee-oooo, and play with my hose.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been playing fireman with my 2" pump and hoses the last few days around the yard. A truck would really add to the authenticity of my LARPing
 
