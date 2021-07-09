 Skip to content
(CBC)   "Always pay attention when you're driving, especially to the drivers. Don't pass on a solid line and don't pass on a blind hill. Like seriously, don't be stupid." - words to live by   (cbc.ca) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a trap
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool video.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fyi. In Ontario it's perfectly legal to pass on a solid line if done safely within the speed limit.
Line markings are not enforceable by law.
In Alberta the bastards will ticket you
/I'm not allowed in Alberta anymore
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and you don't mess around with Jim
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pileofbutts: Cool video.


Video is blocked 🚫
Any YouTube links?
 
JesseL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Original video is here:

https://www.facebook.com/chantal.chee​s​eman.3/posts/195918719134842
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Normally I'd be inclined to snark on the 'like' in there.  Not today.  That's some advice a lot of people need to internalize a bit.

/sometimes it's me
//but at least I try not to be complete dumbfark
///seems a lot of people have given up on that wholesale and will do any old stupid farkery
////regardless of the likely cost to themselves or anyone else
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Canadia, woman can't manage a dog Subaru?
 
Kinan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nobody's getting in the way of her dinner!
 
JesseL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimpapa: Fyi. In Ontario it's perfectly legal to pass on a solid line if done safely within the speed limit.
Line markings are not enforceable by law.
In Alberta the bastards will ticket you
/I'm not allowed in Alberta anymore


Cool, but do they not paint the solid lines in places where it's not possible to safely pass?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JesseL: Original video is here:

https://www.facebook.com/chantal.chees​eman.3/posts/195918719134842


Can't watch it if you don't have FB account.
 
JesseL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

imauniter: JesseL: Original video is here:

https://www.facebook.com/chantal.chees​eman.3/posts/195918719134842

Can't watch it if you don't have FB account.


Fark, I have to do everything. Here it is, downloaded from Facebook and reuploaded to Youtube.

getfvid 213534716 882297325720321 3758953425479726559 n
Youtube jSmjGcJA0DA
 
Discordulator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jimpapa: Fyi. In Ontario it's perfectly legal to pass on a solid line if done safely within the speed limit.
Line markings are not enforceable by law.
In Alberta the bastards will ticket you
/I'm not allowed in Alberta anymore


Ontario is the ONLY province that does this.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chicken.
 
Loren
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JesseL: Cool, but do they not paint the solid lines in places where it's not possible to safely pass?


Local observation:  Solid lines either mean insufficient visibility to complete a pass safely, or they mean a side road joins the main road.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: imauniter: JesseL: Original video is here:

https://www.facebook.com/chantal.chees​eman.3/posts/195918719134842

Can't watch it if you don't have FB account.

Fark, I have to do everything. Here it is, downloaded from Facebook and reuploaded to Youtube.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jSmjGcJA​0DA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


thanks for the work, Jessel.
 
crozzo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Zis zee way we drive in Paree.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JesseL: imauniter: JesseL: Original video is here:

https://www.facebook.com/chantal.chees​eman.3/posts/195918719134842

Can't watch it if you don't have FB account.

Fark, I have to do everything. Here it is, downloaded from Facebook and reuploaded to Youtube.

[YouTube video: getfvid 213534716 882297325720321 3758953425479726559 n]


Great video. Gonna point out how close she was following the car in front though, this is a huge problem on single lane highways in NL.

I used to drive fast, I now drive under the speed limit becauseof the tailgaters.
 
JesseL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Loren: JesseL: Cool, but do they not paint the solid lines in places where it's not possible to safely pass?

Local observation:  Solid lines either mean insufficient visibility to complete a pass safely, or they mean a side road joins the main road.


That's always been my experience.
 
