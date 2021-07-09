 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   Spirit Airlines passenger who refused to wear mask properly has been fined $500, plus $10,000 fine processing fee   (kutv.com) divider line
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spirit Airlines leaves bozo dispirited -- works for me.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For anyone complaining about masking on a plane.... I work at a flight school and we follow FAA/TSA rules so we still require 100% mask wearing at work.

Got a problem with that?  The preamble to the Constitution has "to promote the general welfare" right there as the reason for forming a new government and right now its a f*cking pandemic you ahole.

So do what's best for everyone and wear the damn mask, get vaccinated and stop being such a selfish little b8tch
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't a Nelson "HA HA!" meme pic big enough for this story.

Pay up snowflake!
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do enjoy a good farked around and found out story. Thanks subby!
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that the word "Spirit" doesn't appear anywhere in the article, subby.

"Allegiant" does, however.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a wanker.

If you don't like a rule on a private, luxury service, then don't partake in that private luxury service. Don't use it then be a wanker about the rules.

"I shouldn't have to be this tall to hop on the Disneyland ride!"

"What do you mean I have to wear pants at McDonalds!?"

If he drove, or took a boat, he wouldn't have to wear a mask.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: There isn't a Nelson "HA HA!" meme pic big enough for this story.

Pay up snowflake!


/regardless: oblig.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually fly Spirit?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully also got on the no-fly list.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing wrong with the air...
Youtube n_rvE_8naJI
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 342x190]


Dog's nose is out. Bad dog, bad!
 
wildlifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Interesting that the word "Spirit" doesn't appear anywhere in the article, subby.

"Allegiant" does, however.


Meh.. I'd accept United, if the guy was taser and dragged off the plane..
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: For anyone complaining about masking on a plane.... I work at a flight school and we follow FAA/TSA rules so we still require 100% mask wearing at work.

Got a problem with that?  The preamble to the Constitution has "to promote the general welfare" right there as the reason for forming a new government and right now its a f*cking pandemic you ahole.

So do what's best for everyone and wear the damn mask, get vaccinated and stop being such a selfish little b8tch


At least you don't work for Riddle, not that UND has all that better of a reputation.

The FAA is a joke on this. Less than 5% of all incidents have resulted in people facing any repercussions, as per their own statistics they published on Instagram. Until they lead, not much will change.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I keep expecting to read about one of these folks being found dead in an airport bathroom, strangled with another passenger's belt while taking a piss.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good news she got herself 15,000 bonus miles
Bad news she has to use them on one flight while tied into a face mask
 
