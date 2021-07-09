 Skip to content
(Times Union)   The latest crime wave plaguing upstate New York: roving grease thieves. Thus far the criminals have proved slippery   (timesunion.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig thief and client

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


(yeah I know it's mustard, same diff)
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously thought that said geese thieves. I was going to say, those little Canada f*ckers are terrible this year, shiatting on farking everything. Please, COME STEAL!

/whar glasses
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mjjt: Oblig thief and client

[Fark user image 850x393]

[Fark user image 600x600]

(yeah I know it's mustard, same diff)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've always enjoyed the sublety of Lunchlady Doris's remark.

"Do you have any grease, woman?!"
"Yes. Yes, I do."
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guess we're going to have to go back to putting catsup on our fries.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why on Earth would some people be suddenly obsessed with an old John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John musical?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it the people from The Story Must be Told?
 
