(NBC News)   Selfish: Jumping in front of a train. Next level assholishness: Grabbing the plane's yoke from the pilot and trying to fly into the ground   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a sob who should never be allowed to fly again, for the rest of his life. He should get used to long car, and boat trips, when he gets out of prison, and he should spend a long while in prison too.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This headline sounds like lyrics from a Shins song
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenagers, amiright?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Teenagers, amiright?


I bet he's an emo who wanted to kill himself to look edgy or something

/are emos still a thing?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a suicide attempt. That's five counts of attempted murder.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?  I hope this adult gets treated for mental health issues*

*while a guest during a long stint in a secured facility.

lolmao500: GardenWeasel: Teenagers, amiright?

I bet he's an emo who wanted to kill himself to look edgy or something

/are emos still a thing?


If you have to ask, you're the emo.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: This headline sounds like lyrics from a Shins song


Hijacking Is Creepy
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean an adult terrorist?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have opened the door and tossed him out.

win/win
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: There's a sob who should never be allowed to fly again, for the rest of his life. He should get used to long car, and boat trips, when he gets out of prison, and he should spend a long while in prison too.


The maximum sentence for hijacking an aircraft is 40 years in federal prison.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: You mean an adult terrorist?


The media likes to use the term "teen" for anyone 13-19 as if those are all the same class of people (and bizarrely sometimes for people outside those ages). They also like to use terms like "grandmother" if they have kids who had kids.
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.


Jesus Christ.

Good luck with that one. You're basically putting out of commission several dozen highly-used aircraft types if you do that.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your goal was to commute suicide in this manner - why not just jump out of the plane? It'd be pretty easy In a small aircraft like this and you wouldn't depressurize the cabin in the process.  Everyone else would be horrified but they'd be alive and well at least.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Lambskincoat: There's a sob who should never be allowed to fly again, for the rest of his life. He should get used to long car, and boat trips, when he gets out of prison, and he should spend a long while in prison too.

The maximum sentence for hijacking an aircraft is 40 years in federal prison.


Probably should get extra time for attempted murder.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: ColonelCathcart: You mean an adult terrorist?

The media likes to use the term "teen" for anyone 13-19 as if those are all the same class of people (and bizarrely sometimes for people outside those ages). They also like to use terms like "grandmother" if they have kids who had kids.


[MediaBias.jpg]

/he is a good boy
//he likely needs help
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.


These are really small planes - they seat 8 to 9 passengers. Walling off the cockpit would be a major redesign to the extent of probably having to lose two passenger seats.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn TikTok challenges
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.


I always figured if I were going to re-create the 9/11 attacks, I'd do it with small aircraft loaded with easy-to-acquire explosives - gunpowder, fertilizer/diesel, jugs of gasoline, etc - and use a bit of planning and timing to attack a few dozen soft targets (hospitals, schools, shopping centers) all across the country within the span of 10-15 minutes.

No need to hijack commercial aircraft, and if you plan it carefully enough and buy the explosive/incendiary ingredients with cash, it would be quite easy to keep a secret until it was too late.

Certainly not advocating this, since I'm not a terrorist, just saying that if I were inclined to commit acts of terrorism, this is the route I'd choose.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man told Trooper Jason Bohac he tried to end his life while on the plane and indicated he had spoken with behavioral health officials before but felt it hadn't helped...

"It hadn't helped" would seem to be a huge understatement.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: GardenWeasel: Teenagers, amiright?

I bet he's an emo who wanted to kill himself to look edgy or something

/are emos still a thing?


I dunno. If I was a teen in Alaska and didn't live in that town from Northern Exposure where the two hottest and horniest women in all Alaska lived. Well. You know. Weird shiat could happen. Like trying to commandeer a flight to that one aforementioned town with two hot horny women. But don't do it! It's wrong and your life is now fuct Moran!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have a buddy that does helo tours in CA.  he had a passenger book a tour for himself and his wife but only he shows. they go up anyway and as they are are flying over the ocean when the dude opens the door and pushes himself off the seat and into the sky.   at least that a-hole didn't try to take anyone with him.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: FormlessOne: Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.

I always figured if I were going to re-create the 9/11 attacks, I'd do it with small aircraft loaded with easy-to-acquire explosives - gunpowder, fertilizer/diesel, jugs of gasoline, etc - and use a bit of planning and timing to attack a few dozen soft targets (hospitals, schools, shopping centers) all across the country within the span of 10-15 minutes.

No need to hijack commercial aircraft, and if you plan it carefully enough and buy the explosive/incendiary ingredients with cash, it would be quite easy to keep a secret until it was too late.

Certainly not advocating this, since I'm not a terrorist, just saying that if I were inclined to commit acts of terrorism, this is the route I'd choose.


I found abassadorbooze's alt.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, there have already been too many incidents of suicide by plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanw​i​ngs_Flight_9525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LAM_Moz​a​mbique_Airlines_Flight_470
And possibly https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/EgyptAir​_Flight_990
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else wanted to extreme French kiss a plane with the ground.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Unfortunately, there have already been too many incidents of suicide by plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwi​ngs_Flight_9525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LAM_Moza​mbique_Airlines_Flight_470
And possibly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/EgyptAir_Flight_990


That German wings flight was horrifying to read about
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Unfortunately, there have already been too many incidents of suicide by plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwi​ngs_Flight_9525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LAM_Moza​mbique_Airlines_Flight_470
And possibly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/EgyptAir_Flight_990


Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes in Puget Sound
Youtube Fe5R77rRWak
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to kill yourself, fine. Just do it at home. Hang yourself in your room or blow your brains out in the bath tub. But don't be an attention whore about it and try to take other people with you.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid should have just found a bigger plane. Something where there's just millions of people stuck being passengers and the vehicle carrying them along can be driven straight into the ground, just for the dollar bills and lulz. That's the way to make it in the suicide-murder game.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: There's a sob who should never be allowed to fly again, for the rest of his life. He should get used to long car, and boat trips, when he gets out of prison, and he should spend a long while in prison too.

So should Bill Cosby.


Reported for stalking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is always weird to fly in those small planes where you can sit right next to the pilot or right behind him. I always wondered what would happen if a crazy guy grabbed the controls and tried to crash us.

Here's a pic I took where I was more concerned the woman's giant purse was gonna accidentally push into the stick or some button and crash us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stupid little sh*t didn't care that he was going to murder five innocent people with him just because he has the Sads.

Roll him up in bacon and toss him out to the Polar Bears!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: It is always weird to fly in those small planes where you can sit right next to the pilot or right behind him. I always wondered what would happen if a crazy guy grabbed the controls and tried to crash us.

Here's a pic I took where I was more concerned the woman's giant purse was gonna accidentally push into the stick or some button and crash us.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Username does not check out.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Changes could arise as a result of what happened, Ryan said.
"All of us airlines share information when it comes to safety, and I think that collectively there might be some safety improvements that come out of this," he said.

Yep. It's time to consider physically restricting access to the cockpit in smaller passenger planes, because this article just broadcast a lovely attack vector.


Put a co-pilot on board.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

valenumr: Arkanaut: Unfortunately, there have already been too many incidents of suicide by plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwi​ngs_Flight_9525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LAM_Moza​mbique_Airlines_Flight_470
And possibly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/EgyptAir_Flight_990

That German wings flight was horrifying to read about


Federal Express Flight 705 is worse.

You're welcome.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I talked to this kid online for a while: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​2002_Tam​pa_Cessna_172_crash

iat was very shocking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You wanna kill yourself, go ahead. Leave everybody else out of it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: valenumr: Arkanaut: Unfortunately, there have already been too many incidents of suicide by plane.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwi​ngs_Flight_9525
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LAM_Moza​mbique_Airlines_Flight_470
And possibly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/EgyptAir_Flight_990

That German wings flight was horrifying to read about

Federal Express Flight 705 is worse.

You're welcome.


I think the Lunar Shuttle flight was the worst.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
