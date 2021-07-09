 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   This San Diego-area opportunity hit the housing market just 13 hours ago. Hurry before you lose out   (zillow.com) divider line
43
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

1182 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 5:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that, and it's in a quiet cul-de-sac, too. A quiet cul-de-sac!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my house was that nice.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cousin Eddie's sitting on a gold mine, Clark. You'll see.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A Trailer in Poway is my meth fueled Charlie Daniels cover band
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, Poway. The Santee of north county. No thx
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a long duck waddle for the toilet paper:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It even comes with a milling machine?

Such opulence!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what it would be like if Courtney Love were a house.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe $175K for the land itself. Raze the structure and build again.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a -$80000 house on a $580000 lot. What's the problem?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not a fixer-upper, that's a fixer-downer :(
 
BigChad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
spaceherpes: Ah, Poway. The Santee Klantee of north county. No thx


FIFY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: That's a long duck waddle for the toilet paper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 360x480]


You're supposed to ask the guy in the 3rd toilet to toss it over.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dozer bait.   Whoever buys it will put a 3 bedroom condo on it and sell it for 2.5 million.

Location location location, and while that house is a dump, the location is right in the heart of prime real e$state.

/ Ex wife is from Poway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
rdcnewsadvice.wpengine.comView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe $175K for the land itself. Raze the structure and build again.


It's on a 1/5 of an acre lot, with a decent street view. Poway schools are some of the highest rated in the region. Someone can put 4 units on that lot.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Way!
Poway!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leftover Cocaine: It's a -$80000 house on a $580000 lot. What's the problem?


This is the correct answer.

This is simply a pure tear down, priced at land value minus demolition costs.  Nothing special here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tax roles show 3BR now as family room near kitchen

Stay in school, kids. You don't want to wind up hustling for a five figure commission like this poor realtor.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, the joys of being a coastie.

Actually the joy is mine.
Hope I get to see you smug farkers resort to your inevitable cannibalism before I die.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoa! It'll pay for itself just with the meth the previous occupants hid under the floorboards before being dragged out by federal marshals!
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 671x646]


A keeper?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think this was featured in an episode of Dexter.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everything, including the house, seems to be over the property line.
 
henryhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is a liquor store 1/4 mile away. So, there is that.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I wish my house was that nice.


Or really, you know...any owned structure or even a plot of land.

/cries softly into a cardboard box
//don't steal mah box!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: It even comes with a milling machine?

Such opulence!


And there's enough junk there to cobble together a BBQ pit.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Leftover Cocaine: It's a -$80000 house on a $580000 lot. What's the problem?

This is the correct answer.

This is simply a pure tear down, priced at land value minus demolition costs.  Nothing special here.


But what if the price is so high because the owner's filed the paperwork to get it declared a state Historical Landmark?  Then you'd have to work with the existing structure.  I mean, you don't know the history of the site -- this might be where cousin Cleotis hacked up the largest hairball in North America.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
does it come furnished ??
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: That's a long duck waddle for the toilet paper:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 360x480]


Got ya covered...

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
freedumb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Keyser_Soze_Death: It even comes with a milling machine?

Such opulence!

And there's enough junk there to cobble together a BBQ pit.


AND all just steps away the beach.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
500k + 200k+ to tear it down before you even start building

LOL
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where is the dead hooked storage?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are a lot of stoves.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Where is the dead hooked storage?


Where is the dead hooker storage?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is around the corner from some million dollar homes, but on a smaller lot. Either tear it down, or (more likely) remodel to add another 1 BR/1BA.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spaceherpes: Ah, Poway. The Santee of north county. No thx


With better schools though
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [rdcnewsadvice.wpengine.com image 850x477]


Is that the episode where she says, "Get me the flamethrower, please!"
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does it come with all the junk shown? I guess if someone wants to buy the local dump, they'll grab it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what you end up with when they only repossess half of your double-wide mobile home?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kindms: 500k + 200k+ to tear it down before you even start building


I bet if you lean against it it'll tear itself down pretty easily.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Article doesn't mention all the children lovenly reared within the domicile.
Notable people. Bigly in the news.
Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.