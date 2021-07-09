 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   You still planning to clean my house? Huh? I'm literally in your living room right now playing with your cats. I don't have any cats   (nj.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Tooth fairy, Barrington resident Louis Angelino III, Left-wing politics, Laughter, Cleanliness, Beth Motzel's husband, friends' houses, Angelino III South Jersey  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 09 Jul 2021 at 8:12 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't own a cat."
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs run off intruders, cats tell them where the cat food is and beg them to open it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they wound up paying the house cleaner.
 
HFK
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lesson #1: Never leave a key under your mat. Obviously everything worked out fine here but seriously, never leave a key under your mat.

Also, never leave your keys above your visor on a fleet vehicle.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Toyota didn't do a job of scaling locks or paint jobs to match vehicles sold, so for a short while it less car ownership and and more financial stake in a fleet.  I learned a lot of new bands that way.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehellisthis: Toyota didn't do a job of scaling locks or paint jobs to match vehicles sold, so for a short while it less car ownership and and more financial stake in a fleet.  I learned a lot of new bands that way.


Username checks out?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehellisthis: Toyota didn't do a job of scaling locks or paint jobs to match vehicles sold, so for a short while it less car ownership and and more financial stake in a fleet.  I learned a lot of new bands that way.


Username checks out.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.