(Daily Breeze)   High rise condos in Marina Del Rey, CA might go all Florida if the HOA can't come up with the estimated $80 million to $140 million in needed repairs   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they haven't even mentioned the seismic retrofitting that would be required if they did renovations at that level.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are an entire country where the Boomers avoided paying for f*cking ANYTHING for the past 40 years and everything is ready to collapse.

Thanks for everything.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pathetic. The country is literally crumbling. Decades of kicking the can down the road and when the bill finally comes due, the Boomers fark off to death or retirement and say "it's your problem now, have fun!"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condos in the 16-story towers currently list from $500,000 for a one bedroom to $2.3 million for a two-story penthouse, according to Redfin. Apartments rent for more than $4,000 a month.

Yet, the Marina City Club "is deteriorating and is in disrepair" a Dec. 7 letter from the county says.

Why so pricey despite the problems? Location, location, location.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes investments are bad ones. Waterfront properties are always a pita to maintain. My family has had a waterfront property since the late 60's and nearly everything from the foundation and higher has been replaced 2-3 times because salt water spray and tide is that hard on things. We also have to check the foundation yearly for shifting and balance.

We're at the last lease now and after this term the entire building will be torn/burned down.

That's a two story building. I can't imagine what a money pit a 50 year old condo on the water front would be but for the value of those units that HOA fund is criminally low.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We are an entire country where the Boomers avoided paying for f*cking ANYTHING for the past 40 years and everything is ready to collapse.

Thanks for everything.


They would've been better off buying a house because you would only pay to maintain your house/property.

This is worse. you and everyone else around you have to pay just to keep the building in top shape.

I'm gonna reckon there's going to be future lawsuits filed against one condo owner by another condo owner for refusal to maintain the property and thus, maintain the value of the condo itself.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We are an entire country where the Boomers avoided paying for f*cking ANYTHING for the past 40 years and everything is ready to collapse.

Thanks for everything.


As a goddamn pissed off boomer, I've been watching this crap all my pathetic life waiting for the shoe to drop. It has dropped.

I will say this, my father's generation (starting at the end of the depression) was absolutely no help. We boomers have had it very easy for the most part but remember, we were the first generation to be raised like entitled assholes.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: NewportBarGuy: We are an entire country where the Boomers avoided paying for f*cking ANYTHING for the past 40 years and everything is ready to collapse.

Thanks for everything.

As a goddamn pissed off boomer, I've been watching this crap all my pathetic life waiting for the shoe to drop. It has dropped.

I will say this, my father's generation (starting at the end of the depression) was absolutely no help. We boomers have had it very easy for the most part but remember, we were the first generation to be raised like entitled assholes.


Like I said, this is going to be the tip of the iceberg.  There will be lawsuits between condo owners in the same complex because one owner doesn't want to lose the value of the condo when they sell it while the other refuses to pay for the maintenance.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what it would cost to just tear it down and build something new?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just burn it all down and call the insurance.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That does it.  My retirement condo is going to be in Marina del Lex.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Condos in the 16-story towers currently list from $500,000 for a one bedroom to $2.3 million for a two-story penthouse, according to Redfin. Apartments rent for more than $4,000 a month.

Yet, the Marina City Club "is deteriorating and is in disrepair" a Dec. 7 letter from the county says.

Why so pricey despite the problems? Location, location, location.


Wait, you think $500k is pricey? I'm surprised you can buy a parking space in that area for $500k.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Later is Now Remix
Youtube DsrF1GISesY
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ouch, built on leased land? So if the owners have to pull the plug, they literally get nothing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rich People Problems.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: We boomers have had it very easy for the most part but remember, we were the first generation to be raised like entitled assholes.


It only took one generation to destroy the planet, we called that generation, the boomers.

Thats what will be written in history books.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: NewportBarGuy: We are an entire country where the Boomers avoided paying for f*cking ANYTHING for the past 40 years and everything is ready to collapse.

Thanks for everything.

They would've been better off buying a house because you would only pay to maintain your house/property.

This is worse. you and everyone else around you have to pay just to keep the building in top shape.

I'm gonna reckon there's going to be future lawsuits filed against one condo owner by another condo owner for refusal to maintain the property and thus, maintain the value of the condo itself.


Nobody forces anyone to buy a unit in a building that is at risk for major structural faults.  There are some fairly basic things to ask before buying property.  Inspections, double checking the property lines, association fees/rules/surplus etc.

When I moved for my current job I gave up house hunting after 6 months due to prices, locations, potential repairs (a giant oak tree 5 feet from the foundation and above where the sewer line is supposed to run?  15% over market value? Lol).  And got a nice apartment in a brand new complex.
Yes I'm not earning equity but my biggest problem has been trying to remember which days are trash pickup.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Knew a guy that had a place there in the late 90s - it was a dump even then.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Amazing the squalor folks will put up with to be near a beach or marina. Put that building 5 miles away from the water and nobody would even consider living in it unless they were at the end of their rope financially.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rwa2play: There will be lawsuits between condo owners in the same complex because one owner doesn't want to lose the value of the condo when they sell it while the other refuses to pay for the maintenance.


Except thats not how it works. Everyone has a vote in the condo management meetings. If your side loses, you cant sue... you lost.

It would be like trump suing because he lost the election.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

