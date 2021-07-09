 Skip to content
(USGS)   Something strange is afoot at Circle K   (earthquake.usgs.gov)
posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 8:55 PM



19 Comments
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rufus decided his phone booth needed some hot rod modifications?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Number Are We Thinking Of?
Youtube PQRZztAB8tE
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAM DIMAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL REIGNS SUPREME!
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Rotten Robbie down the street, then one day I saw it said Circle K, but everything was the same, except for the name!  Colors and everything!  You put what in that joint?  Whoa.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Define *Strange*.
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was farking LOUD... and I was like 50 miles away in Manhattan Beach.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it an elbow? That would be something strange to be a foot.
 
bobbelieu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sonic booms from hypersonic aircraft have a certain history in that area
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A new Taco Bell opened there today. Coincidence?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"M 0.0 Sonic Boom"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was just a squadron of F-35s flying through the many plot holes in that movie.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: "M 0.0 Sonic Boom"

[Fark user image image 286x176]


Naw, Devin Nines' cow is to the north of there in the Central Valley.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sonic booms >  McDonald's booms.
 
zidders
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're not going to do your best to get a classic movie quote right why bother?
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait. Why is the USGS reporting on sonic books? Aren't they only supposed to be monitoring what goes on below ground? Do they have microphones placed all over the state now too?

If so, they're going to get a heaping helping of Freebird later tonight.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
+1 Subby
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zidders: If you're not going to do your best to get a classic movie quote right why bother?


Shirley you can't be serious?
 
