(Stat News)   The FDA is asking for an investigation into itself over the approval of that Alzheimer's drug or something. I forget   (statnews.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The process and it's attendant result are farking horse shiat
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody involved with this approval should no longer be working at the FDA.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the one they said didn't work but it's ok, rubes will buy it anyway.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say keep it on the market. Anyone who's willing to pay $56,000 for a drug that doesn't work deserves to be separated from their money.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the money trail and I'll bet some people get put behind bars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this is a country where people are urged by drug companies to harangue their doctors into prescribing new and expensive drugs, because it takes a lot of money to rent out those big wheatfields and put huge outdoor breakfast tables in the middle of them to promote drugs that might potentially kill them and most likely are inappropriate for a large majority of the people out there.  Ask your doctor about Triopenin
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are they gonna approve the farking vaccines already
Jesus Christ
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This antibody drug Aducanumab targeting tau-protein clusters is nuts. It doesn't farking work but they are determined to push it through anyways. This is Elizabeth Holmes level fraudulence
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Everybody involved with this approval should no longer be working at the FDA.


A lot of the folks on the initial review boards quit in disgust
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to my calculations
MindStalker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I say keep it on the market. Anyone who's willing to pay $56,000 for a drug that doesn't work deserves to be separated from their money.


The problem is that Medicaid and Insurance companies may be forced to pay a large percentage of this $56k figure, breaking us all.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Apply covid vaccine and people will tell you to trust the fda and their choices.

Just a tad cynical about the fda hate for this "The will push through anything, bug kharma can influence them, etc" then flflip to hate for anyone that doesn't trust them in regard to anything covid.

Side note Biogen also hosted that superspreader event that lead to infection of like half a million people

Waiting for my fda eua approved moderna booster
 
illegal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yawn.....
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the worst that could happen?

illegal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: What's the worst that could happen?

Racist!
 
