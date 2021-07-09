 Skip to content
 
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Man tries to launch fireworks from groin. Not an unusual euphemism. So is there a subset of Darwin Awards if you just remove your ability to reproduce?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Fireworks, Injury, Rocket, Antonio Giannelli, Pennsylvania, Consumer fireworks, firework-related injury, recent attempt  
•       •       •

capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is actually one of the qualifiers for the award.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a subcategory as such, but yes.
...the potential winner must be deceased, or at least incapable of reproducing. The traditional method is death. However, an occasional rebel opts for sterilization, which allows her more time to enjoy the dubious notoriety of winning a Darwin Award.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some groins are better suited for fireworks launches than others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of his descendants (If he can still have descendants):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it just means he can accept his award in person, rather than having awarded posthumously.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The central tenet of Darwinian evolutionary theory is the passage of heritable traits to offspring and subsequent generations.

Most people do not understand the original definition of the Darwin Award which is literally removal of oneself from the heritable gene pool.

You can do this by death, without reproduction.

OR by inadvertent sterilization before reproduction.

So, yes.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude already burned his twig and berries. The cop giving him a ticket was really unnecessary at that point.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One can always still follow the other.
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is a pretty eunuch situation to be in
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that was some run down of death and destruction. I guess it's a good thing the 4th only come once a year. If were every month, the Poconos would be a depopulated wasteland.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you put this on your curriculum vitae or not?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plus he has bills for a helicopter ride and emergency hospital visit to look forward to.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without reading TFA I'm picturing somebody using a bottle rocket's guide stick as a sound, then launching it.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living Legends.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine he thought it would go something like that scene from Orgazmo

(Not linking inline due to the phallic rocket)

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Vjb_LITIk​F​c
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Sheen has had worse cases of the clap than what this guy has suffered here.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh yeah!! Splinters going in and splinters going out, a "double dip".
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having offspring before removing oneself from the gene pool is not a disqualifier. A child who inherited the "Play with dangerous explosives for fun!" gene might also have inherited the "Use caution when...." gene from their other parent, and gain a successful career in putting on fireworks shows or doing pyrotechnics in Michael Bay movies.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If I'm to believe what I read in the threads here, and if it's anything like a moving violation that's just his ticket for being poor
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I did not know they had restarted, I remember checking that pages and the last award were several years old. It looks like they stopped in 1993 and restarted in 2017.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I spoke with an ER nurse about this year's festivities.  Keep in mind that there are three major hospitals serving a relatively small population here in the FL Panhandle.

She described it as a day long "hold mah beer" event.  Lots of fingers gone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I launch them from my butt.
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was a large gathering. So in effect he tainted everyone's celebration.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oh, I've seen video of someone attempting that as well...

/It didn't actually take off, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

As one does.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well, actually, you cannot qualify "eunuch." Something is either eunuch or not.

/pedantry
 
Burchill
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
everyrecordtellsastory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I love firework fails!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmm! Is that franks and beans I smell cooking?
 
