(Salon)   From the "anything for a click" files: Media gets majority of Americans to believe the least likely and entirely unsubstantiated Covid-19 "lab leak" theory   (salon.com) divider line
63
    More: Asinine, Iraq War, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Conspiracy theory, Chinese lab, lab leak, Influenza, important thing, mainstream press  
•       •       •

63 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a Marlia research center in Panama. However I doubt mosquitos escaped from there in the 1900's.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.


Didn't stop you from ruthlessly making fun of anyone who questioned its origin.

And why doesn't it matter where it came from? Would you say the same thing if it came from a lab in let's say... Arizona?!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.

Didn't stop you from ruthlessly making fun of anyone who questioned its origin.

And why doesn't it matter where it came from? Would you say the same thing if it came from a lab in let's say... Arizona?!



Yup.

Once everyone is vaccinated, maybe then we can worry about how it started.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: tfresh: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.

Didn't stop you from ruthlessly making fun of anyone who questioned its origin.

And why doesn't it matter where it came from? Would you say the same thing if it came from a lab in let's say... Arizona?!


Yup.

Once everyone is vaccinated, maybe then we can worry about how it started.


Well, that would be around...never.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.


It's important to know how it started in order to avoid starting another pandemic the same way.
 
valenumr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OJ and Casey Anthony were totally innocent too. I don't find it a hard stretch to think the lab had a hand in this, but it is true there really isn't any smoking gun one way or the other.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tfresh: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.

Didn't stop you from ruthlessly making fun of anyone who questioned its origin.

And why doesn't it matter where it came from? Would you say the same thing if it came from a lab in let's say... Arizona?!


Well, where do you think the Trump Virus came from, if you're so smart?
 
paulleah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.

It's important to know how it started in order to avoid starting another pandemic the same way.


It started because we voted for Trump and pissed off God.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started?


It matters because if we can determine that it was preventable, maybe changes can be made to minimize the chance of whatever happened happening in the future.  Unless you're okay with just allowing future pandemics to happen.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: It's important to know how it started in order to avoid starting another pandemic the same way.


Indeed. Unfortunately, just about everyone forwarding the lab leak hypothesis is doing so in bad faith.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am not dismissing the theory entirely. This is China, after all.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
China: Our lab is looking into the origins of the virus.

Biden: We're working with China's lab to find out, too.

Derp Media: ***BREAKING*** So-called President Josef Biden has admitted that he and China were in a lab making a virus and then the virus looked at me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

valenumr: OJ and Casey Anthony were totally innocent too.


This. And the check's in the mail, and I won't come in your mouth.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.


It takes a special amount of hubris to dismiss appx half the population as idiots just because they question the media's narrative.  Whatever makes you feel better about yourself.  That same kind of dismissive nature is what got Trump elected.

Imagine Atlanta having a Smallpox outbreak and people dismissing others as idiots because they entertained the fact that the CDC has one of the few live strains of Smallpox in the world.

Keep farking that chicken and not questioning anything fed to you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wxboy: maybe changes can be made to minimize the chance of whatever happened happening in the future.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
hay! hearsay and conjecture are kinds of evidence.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Media continues to try to sell the entirely unsubstantiated Covid-19 "direct animal-to-human transmission" theory.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The what now?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.​c​om/news/world-us-canada-57260009.amp

There are two possibilities:

Natural or Man Made (gain of function).

Either one can have a "lab leak" - a lab leak can be because of incompetence or malice.

That's why the Biden administration is looking into this:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.​c​om/news/world-us-canada-57260009.amp

/China is clearly hiding shiat
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Media continues to try to sell the entirely unsubstantiated Covid-19 "direct animal-to-human transmission" theory.


NPR ran that story sometime in late Dec of 2019 if I recall....

some person in Wuhan came in contact with an animal that had it.

I remember hearing this as I was sitting in the car in the parking lot of my office.

not realize how this would turn out a few months later...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What really started it, according to a report I caught in passing on a news feed, is that unusually warm weather last fall in China disturbed the feeding habits of the horseshoe-nosed bat, which came out of its caves earlier than usual, and farther south than normal. The bat is believed to be one of the vectors of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is related to COVID. It's been expanding its range steadily south of late. https://wildlife.org/is-climate-chang​e​-linked-to-covid-19-outbreak/

As the bats become more ubiquitous, they find their way into the markets of southern China, and lo and behold, we have a new respiratory virus: COVID-19.

Why anyone needs leaks from sinister bioweapons labs and evil coverups is beyond me. The truth about climate change and protein-starved populations eating bats is bad enough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: China is clearly hiding shiat


Always have and always will...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd be OK, except Salon's been working both sides of that fence for eyeshare. When they published the "Unlikely," but we "can't rule it out": scientists weigh in on the "lab leak" conspiracy article just a few weeks ago, and included language like:

If the Wuhan lab leak scenario is true, the ramifications would be tremendous, and ripple across international affairs as well as the biology world. Yet few people possess the technical know-how that would allow a thorough debunking (or confirming) of such a shocking hypothesis.

Salon was playing the same damned game, the whole "you can't prove it didn't happen" bit. That game allowed confusion & suspicion to take up rent-free residence in the minds of a lot of Americans. When they pushed out the Bats, panthers, and the utterly plausible lab-leak hypothesis article, with a lede that said:

The idea that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a lab shouldn't be dismissed as quackery. A zoo analogy helps illustrate why

Salon is clearly taking the piss, so to speak, by both fanning the conspiracy flames then pointing at the resulting conflagration of codswallop & yelling "CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS SHIAT?! WHO COULD'VE DONE THIS?!"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk...


I don't believe that you wouldn't enthusiastically click that liveleak link with the rest of us.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And remember: even in the unlikely event that it came from a lab, the chances that it was intended to be a bioweapon are still infinitesimal. Because it would have been the stupidest idea for a bioweapon ever. You design bioweapons to kill or disable everyone quickly and not spread any further -- not to kill a small number of people slowly, make a bunch more people sick, and spread it worldwide and eventually back to yourself.

(I made a version of this comment in a thread perhaps a month ago and some moron jumped on me for somehow understating the devastation of Covid -- it was over a choice of adjective. So, moron, if you're tempted to respond, don't. You know who you are.)
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started?


Maybe the 4+ Million families that lost loved ones?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember: They want to blame China, but for what? The same people tell you this is a nothing burger, it's just a headcold, the vaccine is dangerous, etc.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Understand - Salon published this three farking months ago, in that "Bats, panthers, and the utterly plausible lab-leak hypothesis" article I mentioned earlier:

Although it is possible that we will someday sort this out, it is unlikely. The only way to do that, now that the Institute itself may have been scrubbed, would be to escort all of the involved WIV officials and their families safely out of China so that they can be interviewed in a setting where they can speak freely. That's not going to happen.
But there is one thing that I believe we can assert definitively: The statement by a WHO official that "it was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place" is wrong to a profound degree. It doesn't take a human factors expert to understand that asking people to work with dangerous materials as part of their day-to-day routine for years at a time makes a safety lapse almost inevitable. Policies governing institutes like WIV should be designed with Murphy's Law as an inescapable truth, not an afterthought.

Fark Salon.
 
illegal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: There's a Marlia research center in Panama. However I doubt mosquitos escaped from there in the 1900's.


Smh
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What really started it, according to a report I caught in passing on a news feed, is that unusually warm weather last fall in China disturbed the feeding habits of the horseshoe-nosed bat, which came out of its caves earlier than usual, and farther south than normal. The bat is believed to be one of the vectors of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is related to COVID. It's been expanding its range steadily south of late. https://wildlife.org/is-climate-change​-linked-to-covid-19-outbreak/

As the bats become more ubiquitous, they find their way into the markets of southern China, and lo and behold, we have a new respiratory virus: COVID-19.

Why anyone needs leaks from sinister bioweapons labs and evil coverups is beyond me. The truth about climate change and protein-starved populations eating bats is bad enough.


The Wuhan viral institute was harvesting these same bats and cataloguing their contents for raw materials for viral research. You might want to share the whole story next time.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If we can find Patient Zero, then it means Trump's pandemic response was actually successful!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it was a lab leak, that means our spies are worthless.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What really started it, according to a report I caught in passing on a news feed, is that unusually warm weather last fall in China disturbed the feeding habits of the horseshoe-nosed bat, which came out of its caves earlier than usual, and farther south than normal. The bat is believed to be one of the vectors of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is related to COVID. It's been expanding its range steadily south of late. https://wildlife.org/is-climate-change​-linked-to-covid-19-outbreak/

As the bats become more ubiquitous, they find their way into the markets of southern China, and lo and behold, we have a new respiratory virus: COVID-19.

Why anyone needs leaks from sinister bioweapons labs and evil coverups is beyond me. The truth about climate change and protein-starved populations eating bats is bad enough.

As for finding an intermediate host animal, researchers in China have tested more than 80,000 wild and domesticated animals; none have been positive for SARS-CoV-2.

 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, what lab did the first 1918 flu come from?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: If it was a lab leak, that means our spies are worthless.


https://www.dispatch.com/news/2017052​1​/did-china-kill-cia-informants-during-​obamas-presidency

https://www.businessinsider.com/china​-​reading-top-obama-administration-email​s-since-2010-2015-8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There were certain individuals withing the Dump admin. who really wanted this idea to gain traction, most notably Peter Navarro who had previously written several books justifying unilateral war on China. He had a Bolotonesque hatred hard on for China which fed into the Trump narrative

He wanted immediate blind retaliation without any supportive facts. It's like going after the guy who might have possibly tossed a lit cigar butt into brush before putting out the surrounding inferno first.
/yellow cake 3.5
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Remember: They want to blame China, but for what? The same people tell you this is a nothing burger, it's just a headcold, the vaccine is dangerous, etc.


Because they think if China messed up somewhere, that absolves Trump of responsibility for his mishandling of it in the USA, so the deaths aren't his fault, and means China was trying to install Biden even if it meant killing a lot of people.

/hear a lot of Fox News through the ceiling that a family member watches loudly
//drives me insane
 
illegal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

optikeye: So, what lab did the first 1918 flu come from?


Lmao you a Einstein!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This piece of trash article in no way seems like the other side of an axe being ground.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Steven King already gave us the perfect blueprint for how things will go in the event of a biological lab leak. The 'rona is no walk in the park but it certainly hasn't killed off damn near everyone yet.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: So, what lab did the first 1918 flu come from?



Spain, it's in the damn name.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tfresh: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started? I don't care care if it was Randy Marsh, farking a bat, and then a pangolin, while drunk. The story is a good lesson though, to good hearted people on the left, who are always trying to give folks on the right some benefit of the doubt. The right is populated by the most despicable human beings, in the history of America.

Didn't stop you from ruthlessly making fun of anyone who questioned its origin.

And why doesn't it matter where it came from? Would you say the same thing if it came from a lab in let's say... Arizona?!


It only matters from an academic stand point, public health experts need to know how it evolved. From the general public's point of view, it might be from a criminal prosecution angle, or a terroristic threat angle. Outside of those two things, we are just talking about affixing blame, from Trump's point of view, shifting blame and responsibility. My point is that, it is ridiculous for the public to engage in arguments about the cause, unless it is a law enforcement issue, and there has been no evidence that it was purposely spread. SouthPark, like me, makes fun, because, unless you're an epidemiologist, what the fark does it matter?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: drjekel_mrhyde: If it was a lab leak, that means our spies are worthless.

https://www.dispatch.com/news/20170521​/did-china-kill-cia-informants-during-​obamas-presidency

https://www.businessinsider.com/china-​reading-top-obama-administration-email​s-since-2010-2015-8


"By 2013, the FBI and CIA concluded that China no longer had the ability to identify American agents, the Times said."
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter if it leaked from the lab, the wet market, or the nearest wildlife.

China's response to it was abysmal and caused a worldwide crisis. And there are a lot of people with a vested interest in protecting China from criticism.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
you know, very very rarely do i find myself mad at jon stewart. he's fights the good fight for first responders, once literally got tucker carlson cancelled, and now spends his days hugging cows on his vegan farm way out in the country (this is not joke. he really has a farm for "rescued" livestock to live out their days in peace and joy.)

but GADDAMN am i pissed that he went on colbert and supported the "from a lab" bullshiat. like so mad it makes me want to punch him.

and FALSELY thinking "it came from a lab" DOES matter, because it allows to ignore the real transmission channels of zoonotic human diseases -and thus gives us no incentive to try to alter human behavior to avoid the next one. and as climate change continues there WILL be a next one. shiat is farked up, and the animals that can migrate are going to, things are going to come out of burrows and caves at brand new times of year, we ARE going to catch more diseases from non-human animals going forward.

it ALSO matters because it makes this even more political, AND encourages assholes to participate in anti-asian hate crimes and economic behaviors. i know woman, herself a jamaican immigrant and naturalized citizen, who flatout stop getting her nails done because she couldn't find a shop with no asian employees. she literally said she won't give them her money because "china did this to us, they have to pay". it matters not one iota to her that those ladies are mostly vietnamese or even thai, i guess all asian people look alike to her... this lady is a proud anti-vaxxer too.

so yeah "it came from a lab" is a farking harmful lie to spread.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

illegal: optikeye: So, what lab did the first 1918 flu come from?

Lmao you a Einstein!


It was Madame Curie, in the Green House, with a Cow Pox.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Lambskincoat: OMFG, who farking cares how COVID started?

Maybe the 4+ Million families that lost loved ones?


And they would do what, with that information? Are they all immunologists?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can think of something less likely.

Boojum2k: Doesn't matter if it leaked from the lab, the wet market, or the nearest wildlife.

China's response to it was abysmal and caused a worldwide crisis. And there are a lot of people with a vested interest in protecting China from criticism.


The crisis was what you can call "over-determined". Too many people cooperated in making things worse than they needed to be. Conservative strategy these days is to manufacture anxiety and chaos. Trump. Boris Johnson. Autocrats everywhere. Manufactured crises are the order of the day.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

luna1580: you know, very very rarely do i find myself mad at jon stewart. he's fights the good fight for first responders, once literally got tucker carlson cancelled, and now spends his days hugging cows on his vegan farm way out in the country (this is not joke. he really has a farm for "rescued" livestock to live out their days in peace and joy.)

but GADDAMN am i pissed that he went on colbert and supported the "from a lab" bullshiat. like so mad it makes me want to punch him.

and FALSELY thinking "it came from a lab" DOES matter, because it allows to ignore the real transmission channels of zoonotic human diseases -and thus gives us no incentive to try to alter human behavior to avoid the next one. and as climate change continues there WILL be a next one. shiat is farked up, and the animals that can migrate are going to, things are going to come out of burrows and caves at brand new times of year, we ARE going to catch more diseases from non-human animals going forward.

it ALSO matters because it makes this even more political, AND encourages assholes to participate in anti-asian hate crimes and economic behaviors. i know woman, herself a jamaican immigrant and naturalized citizen, who flatout stop getting her nails done because she couldn't find a shop with no asian employees. she literally said she won't give them her money because "china did this to us, they have to pay". it matters not one iota to her that those ladies are mostly vietnamese or even thai, i guess all asian people look alike to her... this lady is a proud anti-vaxxer too.

so yeah "it came from a lab" is a farking harmful lie to spread.


Can you provide some citations on the origin of Covid?  As of right now, I see no conclusive evidence either way of it's origination so perhaps you should wait for evidence before coming to conclusions of where it didn't come from.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

luna1580: so yeah "it came from a lab" is a farking harmful lie to spread.


It's not a lie until disproven, as has just as much merit as the theory being pushed in TFA.
 
