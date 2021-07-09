 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "You live in a desert. Understand that? You live in a f-ing desert. Nothing grows here. Nothing's gonna grow here. Come here, you see this? This is sand. You know what it's gonna be 100 years from now? IT'S GONNA BE SAND"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Colorado River, Hoover Dam, Las Vegas, Nevada, Lake Mead  
Dewey Fidalgo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Make the desert bloom" was one of the most short sighted ideas ever.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I understood that reference. Ahhh AAAAHHHH!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigBurrito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I understood that reference. Ahhh AAAAHHHH!
[Fark user image 214x317]


You rang?
 
BitBasher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not really any sand here in Vegas, just dirt.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.


The ocean is a desert with its life underground and a perfect disguise above.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California was also a lot of sand and desert too, but they managed to turn it into a state of orchards and other produce.

Their secret? Pull some legal shenanigans and steal all the water from the adjoining states.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Califor​n​ia_water_wars
 
Birnone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hehe, we are moving to an era where having grass is illegal but having grass is legal.

Grass in the first case meaning a lawn, and in the second case meaning marijuana.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think this was about Phoenix but it fits.
 
smed7
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DRTFA: BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.

The ocean is a desert with its life underground and a perfect disguise above.


That reminds me, I gotta go see a man about a horse.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Birnone: Hehe, we are moving to an era where having grass is illegal but having grass is legal.

Grass in the first case meaning a lawn, and in the second case meaning marijuana.


I don't get it
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Kaye regularly hands out fines - they start at $80 and then double for each further offense - for the sort of rule-breaking he has spotted in Summerlin, a wealthy Las Vegas enclave where landscapers tend manicured grounds in the soaring heat"

It's not all non-sustainable news there, though - it looks like those 10,000-SF houses are being shaded by their next-door neighbors, 3' away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.


Desert Solitaire is one of my dog-eared books I find myself re-reading every few years.  The man was a crank and a bit of a nutter, but he was a heck of a writer.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vegas just needs to die.  It's fun, sure, but there's no need for something that wasteful to exist in the middle one of the least-hospitable places on the planet.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sand will cover this place. Sand will cover you."
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.


you know what else the isn't (naturally) much of?  Bermuda grass, Oaks, Pines, Dogwoods, swimming pools.......
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's engineer some sandtrout and make Vegas really interesting!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Birnone: Hehe, we are moving to an era where having grass is illegal but having grass is legal.

Grass in the first case meaning a lawn, and in the second case meaning marijuana.


I can only think of one word to describe this comment: Wild
 
wingnut396
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I understood that reference. Ahhh AAAAHHHH!
[Fark user image 214x317]


Move to where the food is!!!!

OK...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


WELL!!! I didn't mean HERE!!@!
 
Walker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, "farms" in the desert use up most of the water with irrigation. Stop wasting the water, stop trying to grow stuff in the desert. Golf courses in the desert should be illegal too. Reservoirs are drying up. Either stop wasting water or run out. Your choice.

Boat docks:
Fark user imageView Full Size


An aerial view shows drought-stricken Stevens Creek Reservoir, currently at 18% capacity, in Cupertino, Calif.,
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


*These pictures are from May. The water levels are much lower now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Vegas just needs to die.  It's fun, sure, but there's no need for something that wasteful to exist in the middle one of the least-hospitable places on the planet.


30% of all liquid consumed in Vegas is used to keep the strippers pussies wet.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is going to be one of those fictional stories that ends up being completely prophetic.

vmcdn.caView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That reference hit me like a Mack truck
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Nevada, 70% of all water is used for commercial irrigation, 18% goes to municipal use, and 7% goes for mining.

Handing out fines to people who waste water for residential landscaping is fine and all, but maybe your focus should instead be on industrial farming.  Alfalfa farming is the top agricultural water consumer in both AZ and NV.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vegas is a ridiculous place for a city.  Phoenix is worse.
 
Buttforce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lawns in arid regions are insane eyesores and their owners are irresponsible miscreants with no appreciation for nature, beauty or common sense.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: 30% of all liquid consumed in Vegas is used to keep the strippers pussies wet.


Maybe they should save water and just jump into the nearest hotel fountain.
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.


Midnight Oil > Edward Abbey
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Golf courses in the desert should be illegal too.


I played a round of golf in the UAE once.   They kept the greens and tees watered, but you carried a mat with you on the fairways, as they were all sand.   You would put down your mat and take a drop on every hole.

It sucked, but it was golf, of a sort.
 
zjoik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Im_Gumby: I understood that reference. Ahhh AAAAHHHH!
[Fark user image 214x317]

Move to where the food is!!!!

OK...
[Fark user image image 850x566]

[Fark user image image 850x566]

WELL!!! I didn't mean HERE!!@!


Yeah climate change, if not already, will create a shiatload of refugees.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, do you have an opinion about the Korean war?

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
edmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Xeriscape.  I had a most beautiful yard in Mesa, AZ and it hardly used any water at all. Plus it looks like AZ is supposed to look.
 
BadReligion
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Water Authority doesn't play around. I had a tiny leak in my sprinkler valve and they caught it before I could even get my landscaper to come fix it. Literally a day after I noticed it. They gave me a warning and it was obviously fixed when they came back to check.
 
rudemix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Timgad, Volubilis and numerous other cities nod in sympathy
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: BigBurrito: Plenty of plant life in the American deserts, a farking ton of it. Also, not that much sand.

Read some Edward Abbey.

Desert Solitaire is one of my dog-eared books I find myself re-reading every few years.  The man was a crank and a bit of a nutter, but he was a heck of a writer.


I tried to read The Monkey Wrench Gang and failed, concluding he was a horrible writer.

Maybe his books that are just exposition are better - but I felt his characters and dialogues were just cringey bad. I just had to give up.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Desiccate everyone after they die, you should average about 10-15 gallons per person
 
Bandito King
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Make the desert bloom" was one of the most short sighted ideas ever.


Actually, desert reclamation efforts are very effective if you know what you're doing. You essentially work in from the edges, planting foliage in the closest arable land and causing changes in the local ecosystem. It takes a long time but a lot of desert land can be returned to workable conditions.

Not places like Death Valley, I shouldn't think. Although some plants are very resistant to heat.
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
: I don't like sand
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zjoik: wingnut396: Im_Gumby: I understood that reference. Ahhh AAAAHHHH!
[Fark user image 214x317]

Move to where the food is!!!!

OK...
[Fark user image image 850x566]

[Fark user image image 850x566]

WELL!!! I didn't mean HERE!!@!

Yeah climate change, if not already, will create a shiatload of refugees.


Drought was one of the main causes of the Syrian Civil War. So, apply some "%-responsible" factor to some ~12 million internally-displaced and refugee Syrians, for starters.
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Birnone: Hehe, we are moving to an era where having grass is illegal but having grass is legal.

Grass in the first case meaning a lawn, and in the second case meaning marijuana.


The country would be much better off if green lawns wouldnt be a thing. Watering your lawn should be illegal, its a farking waste of water for ego.

Also, at least 90% of golfs should be closed, they waste billions of gallons of water every year for a few thousands rich old white mofos.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Vegas just needs to die.  It's fun, sure, but there's no need for something that wasteful to exist in the middle one of the least-hospitable places on the planet.


Even China that wastes a lot of ressources on BS aint building mega cities in the middle of deserts.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Xeriscape.  I had a most beautiful yard in Mesa, AZ and it hardly used any water at all. Plus it looks like AZ is supposed to look.


I only moved to AZ for the climate, not to look at AZ plants.  Get those Elephant ears in here stat!

/a
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The country would be much better off if green lawns wouldnt be a thing.


In the winter my water bill is only a few hundred bucks, in the summer? around $800.

if it weren't for my god-damned HOA I wouldn't water my lawn at all....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Alfalfa farming is the top agricultural water consumer in both AZ and NV.


Ive never eaten alfalfa in my life. Nobody needs that crap.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Great lakes states and Canada will sell you some water for $100 a gallon
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... but that day a damaged sprinkler had caused water to cascade into the gutter, where the precious resource is lost.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, technically there is a non zero chance it could be a glass parking lot by then, given the existence of nuclear weapons, just saying
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Article: Water investigators track down wasteful homeowners and public turf torn up to conserve scarce water supplies
Picture: Irrigated lawns, open swimming pools, landscaped & irrigated green belts

Something tells me that the poor are going to suffer for the rich. Quelle surprise!
 
