(AOL)   Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken, which is an impressive memory considering the amount of punches to the head he took in his career   (aol.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really didn't take many punches period, if you think about it. Stomping across the squared circle like a pissed off bear when the bell rings and crushing the opposition with one nuclear swat to the head.

But it is a great headline!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: He really didn't take many punches period, if you think about it. Stomping across the squared circle like a pissed off bear when the bell rings and crushing the opposition with one nuclear swat to the head.

But it is a great headline!


Buster Douglas scrambled his eggs pretty good.  Turned him into a underrated comedian.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just really likes chicken.  I know I do.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pretty funny.

But when they contacted Tyson for a comment, he said "This is the first time I am earing of this."
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He loves his birds
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: He loves his birds [i.insider.com image 850x637]


Indeed he does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, if it was all in a single pile, that's just one thing to remember.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe one of the chickens ate his ass like Omar.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Am I crazy, or is that a lot of chicken?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'ma chew your ear off and eat your children"   - Mike Tyson
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mike Tyson gets emotional talking about Cus D'Amato
Youtube G92242a3JE4
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think he's just trying to say that he has eaten a lot of wings n shiat over the years
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just really likes chicken.  I know I do.


Apparently, they are tastier and less gamey than human.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Right out of the gate this thread is thuper! Great headline. 😆
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Am I crazy, or is that a lot of chicken?


Well, a roaster is about 6 pounds, so... math is hard.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wings, Thighs, Legs, and Ears?
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Am I crazy, or is that a lot of chicken?


It's a lot of chicken.  This is a pretty big recall, with close to 9 million pounds of finished product.

Disclosure: I work with food recalls, and get an FSIS email about every national recall.  This was announced last week, but has expanded slightly since then.

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-ale​r​ts/tyson-foods-inc.-recalls-ready-eat-​chicken-products-due-possible-listeria​
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
my defense is inpregnable
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wooden_rooster: Right out of the gate this thread is thuper! Great headline. 😆


You just have to roll with the punches
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it because they suddenly taste like chicken?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just really likes chicken.  I know I do.

Apparently, they are tastier and less gamey than human.


That's like comparing apples and oranges.  You can cook chicken quickly, but long pig needs 8 hours.  Minimum.  Although long pig is low in alpha galactose, unlike most other mammals.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: He really didn't take many punches period, if you think about it. Stomping across the squared circle like a pissed off bear when the bell rings and crushing the opposition with one nuclear swat to the head.

But it is a great headline!


You're not wrong at all.  The raw power and combos he perfected were devastating to almost all opponents.  His battery of punches would stove just about anyone's head in.  The embarrassment that was the Donnie Long fight is a prime example.  It was like he was in a different boxing competition.  At least under Cus DeMato.  When Don King came around things when south fast.

I'm still perplexed at a Mohommad Ali in his prime vs Mike Tyson in his prime.  I think Ali might take it with his speed and reach.  Unless Tyson got close then it's be Tyson's fight.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Opacity: Wings, Thighs, Legs, and Ears?


You forgot lips!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

crackpancake: psilocyberguy: He really didn't take many punches period, if you think about it. Stomping across the squared circle like a pissed off bear when the bell rings and crushing the opposition with one nuclear swat to the head.

But it is a great headline!

You're not wrong at all.  The raw power and combos he perfected were devastating to almost all opponents.  His battery of punches would stove just about anyone's head in.  The embarrassment that was the Donnie Long fight is a prime example.  It was like he was in a different boxing competition.  At least under Cus DeMato.  When Don King came around things when south fast.

I'm still perplexed at a Mohommad Ali in his prime vs Mike Tyson in his prime.  I think Ali might take it with his speed and reach.  Unless Tyson got close then it's be Tyson's fight.


Sting like a bee vs. sting like a bulldozer
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: This is a pretty big recall, with close to 9 million pounds of finished product.


That's listerical!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like any of the fried versions are on the list.

/ have a bag of Tyson fried chicken tenders in the freezer
// because I have small humans that live in my house
/// it is known that small humans survive on nugs and mac n' cheese
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Amon Tobin-Like Regular Chickens
Youtube PwA0jTXVq44
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Am I crazy, or is that a lot of chicken?


Maybe just one really, really big chicken?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tyson is proof that if you do your time, show remorse, and get the hell beat out of you by Holyfield, the world can forgive you.

I think we should have Cosby get beat up by Holyfield for 9 rounds on paper view a couple of times to see if it helps his reputation.  I mean, I know I would like to see him try it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: ChrisDe: Am I crazy, or is that a lot of chicken?

Maybe just one really, really big chicken?


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thunderheist- jerk it
Youtube kbvKUEXNaDU
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, you don't just forget something like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

crackpancake: The embarrassment that was the Donnie Long fight is a prime example.


Man. Tyson was just a class by himself. And that fight was pre-black trunks/black shoes/no socks.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
First time I have LOLed at a headline in ages. Bravo subby.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken, which is an impressive memory considering the amount of punches to the head he took in his career

If we're talking chicken and punches-to-the-head, there's only one thing that comes to mind...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just here to upvote the headline and highly recommend some of you watch an episode of Mike Tyson Mysteries.
 
