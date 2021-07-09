 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   Pfizer, unhappy with their 5G rollout, seeks approval for third vaccine dose   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Immune system, third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, contagious delta variant, U.S. authorization, Pfizer's Dr. Mikael Dolsten, high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, doses of most vaccines  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get it up for another round.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will it fix my tinnitus?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for big pharma to start charging for these after the honeymoon is over
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I'm waiting for big pharma to start charging for these after the honeymoon is over


We're already paying for them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I'm waiting for big pharma to start charging for these after the honeymoon is over


See what happened was you experienced socialized healthcare. And now you already miss it
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it keeps me safe from the covidiots, sure
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So is this necessary, or is it a money grab?  I mean, if the FDA approves it, I am going to get it because, what is the harm?  But it is a bit surprising that the  immunity is that short lived.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sign me up ..
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So is this necessary, or is it a money grab?  I mean, if the FDA approves it, I am going to get it because, what is the harm?  But it is a bit surprising that the  immunity is that short lived.


I think we have Delta to thank for this development
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I figured boosters would be needed.  I'm okay with them recommending a 3rd shot.  Over 6,000,000 are dead because of covid.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The FDA needs to hurry and fully approve the vaccines already out there. After they do that the military can make them mandatory, along with schools and other places that can't make EUA vaccines mandatory. Also a lot of the people hesitant to get them now say they are waiting until they are fully approved. Current timeline for full approval is January or February 2022. We don't have that long. By then we will have run out of Greek letters for all the variants.

https://www.healthline.com/health-new​s​/when-will-the-fda-give-full-approval-​for-covid-19-vaccines#Timeline-for-ful​l-approval-of-COVID-19-vaccines

Also approve them for kids under 12 if you're sending kids back to school in September and telling them they can be mask-less. That's a recipe for disaster.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I can get it up for another round.


That's not what I heard.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm totally addicted to vaccines. First two doses are free.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Will it fix my tinnitus?


I dunno man. I got vaccinated in February and was really hoping for that third eye or arm to grow by now. Kinda disappointed.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Im not advocating anyone do this but did they do any studies with people who took all of them instead of sticking to one type of vaccine ? is it dangerous ?

or a shot of pfizer and a shot of moderna kind of thing
 
Loren
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I figured boosters would be needed.  I'm okay with them recommending a 3rd shot.  Over 6,000,000 are dead because of covid.


I've expected shots based on the variants rather than boosters but I've figured we were in for more sticks in any case.

And the reporter is being stupid--all those unvaccinated Americans are because they say no, not because there isn't enough to go around.  Giving us sensible people a booster won't take shots away from covidiots.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So is this necessary, or is it a money grab?  I mean, if the FDA approves it, I am going to get it because, what is the harm?  But it is a bit surprising that the  immunity is that short lived.


It's not that it's short lived, it's that the boost from a third seems quite significant. You can think of it more like a 3 shot schedule might have been the optimal course in the first place.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't care if I have to get a booster every 6 months if it keeps me out of the hospital and morgue.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So is this necessary, or is it a money grab?  I mean, if the FDA approves it, I am going to get it because, what is the harm?  But it is a bit surprising that the  immunity is that short lived.


Virology, how does it work?
/Craaaazy science, yo.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Will it fix my tinnitus?


Finding a cure for that crap in my lifetime would be bigger than the Moon landing
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I don't care if I have to get a booster every 6 months if it keeps me out of the hospital and morgue.


I can't this this enough
I can't this this enough

/Depeche Mode
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ready for 6G!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: I'm totally addicted to vaccines. First two doses are free.


I feel slightly guilty about it but I got a 3rd dose of Moderna about a month after completing the Pfizer rounds. They were just being offered at Walgreens on a walk up basis and apparently no one else was going for it. Took about 15 min. Considering how many are refusing to do it and they have a free oversupply basically going to waste I thought why not.
/only feel bad about lying that I hadn't been previously vaccinated
 
fredsnake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
they'll keep coming out with them until you are dead
 
Ashelth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So is this necessary, or is it a money grab?  I mean, if the FDA approves it, I am going to get it because, what is the harm?  But it is a bit surprising that the  immunity is that short lived.


Like a broken record here I am again.

1) antibody levels naturally wane over time.  You don't make antibodies against pathogens not in your system.
2) the only data we have about the long term efficacy of the vaccines is for about a year time period*

And honestly there are several ways of looking at this.  If the booster is the same vaccine administered previously, then it's generating a response to some pre assloads of selective pressure spike protein.  So additional affinity maturation will increase specificity and strength of response to that specific protein structure.  Probably not a big deal as current vaccines are working just fine against variants.

So are they making a new vaccine with different specificity?  Either way there needs to be a demonstrated increase in protective effect.

The cynical part of me is saying little positive effect, may drive up the numbers of people who have 2 doses of vaccine, but will have a positive effect on quarterly earnings, and won't have any negative health effects on people taking it.

A year down the road when I'm unsurprised that this is found out to be a marketing stunt I will be unsurprised.


* We will just ignore the current data that shows the current vaccines are 99.95% effective at preventing death from the delta variant.
 
