(Science Daily)   Scientists say people who smoke really bomber weed, like 90% THC, like that stuff that the guy who washes dishes down at Arbys can get, what was this headline about again?   (sciencedaily.com) divider line
47
1226 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, smoking lots of high THC may cauy memory problems?  Gee whiz.  Who keeps giving these farkheads grants? Drinking lots of booze, or taking opioids does the same thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could POSSIBLY have predicted that excess could be bad for you?!?!?!

/Drink too much alcohol and you DIE then and there.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Wow, smoking lots of high THC may cauy memory problems?  Gee whiz.  Who keeps giving these farkheads grants? Drinking lots of booze, or taking opioids does the same thing.


Too much booze or opioids and you die.
Pot has no known lethal dose
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, ive noticed.  😒
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Jake Havechek: Wow, smoking lots of high THC may cauy memory problems?  Gee whiz.  Who keeps giving these farkheads grants? Drinking lots of booze, or taking opioids does the same thing.

Too much booze or opioids and you die.
Pot has no known lethal dose


Bullshiat, a guy I knew died from a single bale of pot.  Sure, it fell on him and crushed him but that's not the point.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Yeah, ive noticed.  😒


How YOU doin?

<waggles eyebrows>


<slinks away in shame>
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, and he also used to work the drive thru, and if you ordered 'bag fries' he'd fill the entire paper bag with curly fries for free.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money really seems worthless when you realize how much of it people like Joe Rogan.


Such wise.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Memory loss. LOLLMAOROFL
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty toasted at the moment as well but I think it said concentrates are no worse than flower
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you. I eat edibles.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Jokes on you. I eat edibles.


I never enjoyed the slow release time of edibles to be honest. I'd be blazed until the very next morning...
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Wow, smoking lots of high THC may cauy memory problems?  Gee whiz.  Who keeps giving these farkheads grants? Drinking lots of booze, or taking opioids does the same thing.


Becoming defensive is one of the first signs of substance abuse.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Jokes on you. I eat edibles.


Joke's definitely on me. I absorb thc poorly. Edibles are a huge waste of money.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Jokes on you. I eat edibles.


That's the healthiest route, but is expensive for the legal stuff, at least in Illinois. I plan to pick some up later today.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I smoke to forget about everything.  If it doesn't work, I want my money back.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know what else can cause memory problems? Propofol twice in a month.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obvious tab on vacation, subby?
 
drayno76
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark, what on earth did I click on this thread to post?

/Cough
//Dude, what?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Exactly, it's not the % it's the balance (or something. I'm high in edibles and flower right now and on my 2nd beer)

But yeah, I think it's more easy distractability more than forgetfulness. But I didn't RTFA so just blowing smoke

Speaking of... *grabs pipe*
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I smoke to forget about everything.  If it doesn't work, I want my money back.


But like if you didn't remember, then you wouldn't know to get your money back, and then...oh, I see.


Jake Havechek: Wow, smoking lots of high THC may cauy memory problems?  Gee whiz.  Who keeps giving these farkheads grants? Drinking lots of booze, or taking opioids does the same thing.


Nah I can remember everything...like just the other day, I got totally wasted on...whoa, what was it?  And then it seems like...or maybe that was...oh man...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Smoking weed with 90% THC? I'm gonna call BS.

If this is for real, that weed must be the bomb.

Smoked just one hit of like 30% THC from ''cancer weed'' and it was enough. That shiats powerful.

I cant even imagine 90% thc weed. Must be insane.
 
spleef420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

question_dj: You know what else can cause memory problems? Propofol twice in a month.


Most tranquilizers and heavy sedatives.

Xanax blackouts suck.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size

i chortled
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
90%? I'd like to try that. The extracts we have here are like 70% max.  I hate inhaling things but it's so much faster and easier to dose how you want than with edibles unless you're eating only half a chocolate or something, but nobody does that. I prefer edibles, but when you just want a quick hit before bed to help sleep, vape is so easy and convenient.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Money really seems worthless when you realize how much of it people like Joe Rogan.


Such wise.


I think either you or I just had a stroke.
 
Northern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: [Fark user image image 425x274][Fark user image image 425x329]
Memory loss. LOLLMAOROFL


But prohibition of alcohol didn't work.  It totally works for opioids and pot though.  Just look at the lack of illegal drug availability, their high street cost, and low numbers of addicts and small numbers of people in prisons and on parole for drug charges.
/Not.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

spleef420: question_dj: You know what else can cause memory problems? Propofol twice in a month.

Most tranquilizers and heavy sedatives.

Xanax blackouts suck.


Benzos are super good at preventing memory formation. That's why versed is used pre-op.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I first got my medical card I was so excited about the % and only smoked the highest strains available. It was OK but nothing special.

Then I went and looked at each strains effects and using that got me the most satisfactory high.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
28% THC flower will make me a couch potato and then nap time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're going to need all new memes.  Some of these memes are 50 years old, the sacred cow "Reefer Madness" is even more antique.

Only Cheech ahd Chong memes may survive.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
90% isn't as crazy as you might think. Its a perfect amount for vape carts. A few puffs and its smooth sailing.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: We're going to need all new memes.  Some of these memes are 50 years old, the sacred cow "Reefer Madness" is even more antique.

Only Cheech ahd Chong memes may survive.


pics.me.meView Full Size


A quick Google search turned up this.  It's adorable but I also feel like maybe somebody should call child protective services.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like its time to look up some 'More shiat we've Known for Decades but lets form a 'New' Study on it to make more grant money!
F- the media for feeding into this crap again and again.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Scientists test people while they were stoned, determine they were stoned.

Film at 11.

/And if they'd performed the tests a week later once they were sober with similar results, this might mean something
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't remember Arby's having dishes.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was smoking a 97% THC distillate, was up to a couple grams a day

I could no longer get high off flower; getting my tolerance back down- so I could have fun- wasn't fun.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


Concentrates are about flavor. At least the quality ones like those from 710 Labs, or LazerCat in Colorado. I'm not sure who makes good concentrates anywhere else.
 
Kulshan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


Why smoke 4 bongloads if one dab will do?...less veg matter. The terpene profile and taste is incomparable. Check out your bong water versus the water of a e-dab water rig.....

I enjoy cocktails and beer too!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So being stoned has certain specific effects on memory but has little or no effect on decision-making and risk perception. Still sounds safer than drinking alcohol and having a flawless memory of impaired decisions and ignored risks.

And then there's this:

There was also an unexpected [to whom?] finding: people who vaped the high-potency concentrates with more than 60% THC performed comparably to those who smoked cannabis flower. This may have been because they tended to self-titrate -- using less of the drug to achieve a similar level of intoxication and impairment as the people who smoked the less-potent cannabis flower.

I can think of one "whom" who would be stunned by this revelation, possibly the same one who submitted this.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kulshan: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]

Why smoke 4 bongloads if one dab will do?...less veg matter. The terpene profile and taste is incomparable. Check out your bong water versus the water of a e-dab water rig.....

I enjoy cocktails and beer too!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Claude Ballse: Jokes on you. I eat edibles.

Joke's definitely on me. I absorb thc poorly. Edibles are a huge waste of money.


Same here, plus I can't inhale anything but air.
 
