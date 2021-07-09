 Skip to content
 
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Pfizer pfleads pfor pfermission pfto pforduce pfthird pfdose. You just read that headline in Sylvester the Cat voice   (wfaa.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like this better than the other two that already went green. Too bad.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pfirst:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1133436​5​/Pfizer-CEO-Uhhhhhhthird-times-charm#n​ew
 
Thudfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're dithpicable!!!!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this "news" somewhere before.

/Just can't quite put my finger on it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I like this better than the other two that already went green. Too bad.


Hopefully the third repeat will give Fark full immunity.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfizer tripfecta complete!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not enough greenlights for this story.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does a tripfecta count ipf it's three articles about the same pf*cking topic?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

