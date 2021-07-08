 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "I don't know why I said that, but I did, and I'm very, very sorry for saying that because it was very unprofessional and really not in line with our core values here, or my core values in general"   (freep.com) divider line
22
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think you perfectly captured yourself and your company's values.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a "sorry you were offended" apology.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I don't know why I said that, but I did, and I'm very, very sorry for saying that because it was very unprofessional and really not in line with our core values here, or my core values in general."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That wasn't an accident. You delivered your message loud and clear, and perfectly encapsulate you and your company's vision. You should be proud that it was transmitted so well. That sort of honesty may serve you well in your own eminent job search.
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"She applied to the sales model position. Are you sure you want me to interview her?"

If she's applying to a model, why is it inappropriate to comment on her cuteness?  It isn't like he called her a "butter-face".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Models are evaluated by their look. It's one of the few gigs that you can be legitimately denied employment due to race or any other outward appearances. The mistake here was accidentally sharing the evaluation. Embarrassing but not illegal.
 
Muta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brand ambassador, a sales position that requires you to buy their clothes in order to sell them.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, as un-PC as it is, most people in sales are attractive and gregarious.  Ever had a fat, smelly girl try to get you to buy shots FROM her at a bar?
 
Gunboat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ummm.  I watched her TikTok. She is really cute.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sleze:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gunboat:

She's not the owners type. Ie educated.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have mentioned her great ass and how she should be a brand manager for Hanes, Fruit of the Loom or Thim's Thongs.  It's what we mentors call "Leading with your Best"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a joke:
A man inherits a parrot, but the thing is violent and verbally abusive. After a particularly nasty exchange, the man in a fit of rage, grabs the parrot and slams him in the freezer.
The parrot screams and rants for about a minute, then goes perfectly quiet. After another minute or two the man is concerned he harmed it, so he opens the freezer to check on the parrot.
To his surprise, the parrot calmly walks out, and says "I would like to apologize for my former, loutish behavior. I've been offensive, and I will strive to do better in the future."
The man is stunned, but tells the parrot all is forgiven if his attitude improves.
The parrot assures the man he will do better, then says "Thank you for your understand. However, if it's not too much trouble, could you tell me what the chicken in the freezer did to offend you?"
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chuck said. "I don't know why I said that

Because it's how you truly think and you thought you wouldn't get caught.
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"If you looked like that 2000 years ago people would have stoned you death."
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dbearup
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've suspected for some time that the internet's effect on people's brains is similar to alcohol - it encourages you to be your true self. Where the analogy breaks down is, when your drunk-self gets called out for bad behavior, it doesn't apologize because it knows nobody will believe you didn't mean it.
Like this guy - he actually believes (or at least desperately hopes) people will believe he didn't mean what he wrote, when in reality he just didn't mean to send what he wrote to the person he wrote it about. I guess getting csught being an a@@ on the internet has a sobering effect.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reply all strikes again.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i don't believe for a moment that the man's family was threatened over this.  or if so, it came from someone who already had a threat loaded up and was just looking for a place to aim it.
 
