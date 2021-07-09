 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot, which is probably why they named it that   (abc7.com) divider line
62
    More: Scary, California, DEATH VALLEY, California heat wave, San Francisco Bay Area, Southern California desert, hottest temperature, heat dome, Central California  
•       •       •

1476 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Death Valley hot in summer? Whoever heard of such a thing?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
130-134° golly.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aliens - Yeah, man, but it's a dry heat.
Youtube AapC30kL0yQ
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it. Glacier National Park is another.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hotest ambient temp I ever felt was ~120 in the grand canyon. I can't imagine the this.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's a dry heat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.


As an outsider, having seen Austin transition over 25 years from the land of "Slacker" and a cheap place to live for weirdos into an expensive place for California techbros, shouldn't you cut back on the humblebrag?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing they're having their annual 135 miles ultramarathon just in 2 weeks.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

toraque: [YouTube video: Aliens - Yeah, man, but it's a dry heat.]


So is my oven.  Add wind and get convection action going!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it. Glacier National Park is another.


Go between October and April and you're fine- there's still seasons.  It's not like the 'we'll just fly to the sun at night' approach to heat.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone up for 18 at Furnace Creek GC?
Yes, there is a golf course in Death Valley.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man Locks Himself In Hot Car To Prove That Babies And Dogs Are Cowards
Youtube nORv34CSYv0
 
Flincher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.


That just means that Christmas trees will spontaneously combust in December.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.


Yeah, and less than 10 years ago Spoon had the lyric "It's late in October and tar is still melting in the street".  My money is on the warming trend.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it. Glacier National Park is another.


It's well worth a visit, especially if you luck out and go during a superbloom year. Camping is very "meh" but the hikes and scenic drives are wonderful. Early March is about the latest I'd go in the spring, it gets hot fast.

I need to visit Glacier again before it's too late, went there in like 1993.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Google Maps Link
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it. Glacier National Park is another.


It is a fascinating area. But bring lots of water if you're going to hike. I went there once with a girlfriend and her flip-flops melted in the parking lot of a little grocery store. The ravens were panting with the heat. It can be merciless. But definitely worth seeing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image 728x532]

Google Maps Link


Nothing like a lush green golf course in the heart of death valley near furnace creek.

/Monument to man's arrogance!.jpg
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ignoring the anxiety from this being unobserved in modern times (is that xenophobia?), it's going to be interesting to see what happens to the plants and what little life exists there... and the rocks, soil, etc... probably nothing, but that's what scientific observation is for... because it's a whole lot of jack shiat until something happens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought it was so named because Jedidiah Death discovered it.  He fell in it because he liked to explore at night.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Anyone up for 18 at Furnace Creek GC?
Yes, there is a golf course in Death Valley.


I have lunch reservations at The Land Crab in Baker so I could stop by.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Yeah, but it's a dry heat.


Need. . . water. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A few weeks ago a friend of mine in Phoenix posted a screenshot of his forecast for the coming week, with highs up to 119° and overnight lows in the 90s. A week or two later, here in Ohio, I walked a mile to pick up my car from the garage after some small repairs, and it was 89° outside. I was having a hard time imagining what it would feel like if it were 30° hotter outside. It's just crazy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.


The weather isn't what makes me avoid Texas, it's Texans
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image 728x532]

Google Maps Link


I think we've found part of the problem.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anything over 90F is too much for me.

/i need to move
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Palm Springs could potentially hit 118 degrees Thursday.

Meh. That's hot but it's no Lytton, British Columbia (121 degrees on June 29th, breaking the all time record for Las Vegas). I bet Palm Springs hasn't even burned down lately.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image 728x532]

Google Maps Link


I hope that place burns to the ground, slowly, so the original developer has time to come back and watch it burn and then accidentally fall in and get burnt up himself.

tuxq: Ignoring the anxiety from this being unobserved in modern times (is that xenophobia?), it's going to be interesting to see what happens to the plants and what little life exists there... and the rocks, soil, etc... probably nothing, but that's what scientific observation is for... because it's a whole lot of jack shiat until something happens.


Plants and life will adapt, but not at a rate that we will appreciate in our lifetime.  See the "invasive" species debate.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

The weather isn't what makes me avoid Texas, it's Texans


How many people did you shoot this 4th of July weekend?
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it


Death Valley is gorgeous. I went in October. It was in the 80s. People who go in the summer are farking nuts.

Schmerd1948: It is a fascinating area. But bring lots of water if you're going to hike. I went there once with a girlfriend and her flip-flops melted in the parking lot of a little grocery store. The ravens were panting with the heat. It can be merciless. But definitely worth seeing.


I saw women hiking rocky trails in Death Valley in flip-flops. WTF?
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

As an outsider, having seen Austin transition over 25 years from the land of "Slacker" and a cheap place to live for weirdos into an expensive place for California techbros, shouldn't you cut back on the humblebrag?


Have you not seen the incessant "Texass" bashing on Farkdotcom?
Only thing that gets hated on more is Boomers.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

As an outsider, having seen Austin transition over 25 years from the land of "Slacker" and a cheap place to live for weirdos into an expensive place for California techbros, shouldn't you cut back on the humblebrag?


I live on the Southside, Cali pukes stay away from Manchaca.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One does not simply walk through Death Valley...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image image 728x532]

Google Maps Link


As mentioned upthread
 
knownzero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

patrick767: Bowen: That's one of the places I'd like to visit before climate change makes it impossible and/or not worth it

Death Valley is gorgeous. I went in October. It was in the 80s. People who go in the summer are farking nuts.

Schmerd1948: It is a fascinating area. But bring lots of water if you're going to hike. I went there once with a girlfriend and her flip-flops melted in the parking lot of a little grocery store. The ravens were panting with the heat. It can be merciless. But definitely worth seeing.

I saw women hiking rocky trails in Death Valley in flip-flops. WTF?


I went in Sept 2019. It's worth a visit to experience the heat (or you could walk outside anywhere on the West Coast and experience the same thing now).
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nORv34CS​Yv0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Does he die at the end?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

peachpicker: A few weeks ago a friend of mine in Phoenix posted a screenshot of his forecast for the coming week, with highs up to 119° and overnight lows in the 90s. A week or two later, here in Ohio, I walked a mile to pick up my car from the garage after some small repairs, and it was 89° outside. I was having a hard time imagining what it would feel like if it were 30° hotter outside. It's just crazy.


As a native Sandlander, I'll say this.  It's is hot, but when you start to factor in humidity (which is not present when it's 120), it changes the dynamics.  I can walk outside and not burst into flames, but when you add humidity at 90 degrees, that's when I melt into a wet sack of cement.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flincher: Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

That just means that Christmas trees will spontaneously combust in December.


September.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image 728x532]

Google Maps Link


It seems ill-advised to build a golf course in one of the hottest locations on earth. It would be odd to tee off, and suddenly the turf erupts into flames, no?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Rapmaster2000: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

As an outsider, having seen Austin transition over 25 years from the land of "Slacker" and a cheap place to live for weirdos into an expensive place for California techbros, shouldn't you cut back on the humblebrag?

Have you not seen the incessant "Texass" bashing on Farkdotcom?
Only thing that gets hated on more is Boomers.


Lucky you.  I'm from Indiana which is a place most people forget even exists, and I live in Atlanta which is a place nobody likes - not even the people who live there.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: C18H27NO3: Posted this in another thread last week but here's a golf course & town in the middle of nowhere, Death Valley:

[Fark user image image 728x532]

Google Maps Link

As mentioned upthread


Yeah, I was in the process of making my post when that one was made.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Luckily, climate change isn't real, and was invented by George Soros and AOC just to make the GOP look bad.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.


I'll let everyone in Darwin know. All 12 of them.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's a dry heat.

leaving satisfied
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image 750x562]

One does not simply walk through Death Valley...


Fark user imageView Full Size



Says you, arrow-catcher.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmm hot
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maud Dib: Rapmaster2000: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 422x750]Meanwhile, in Austin,Texas...its 75 degrees in July.
It's been a mild, wet Summer.
Y'all shouldn't move here.

As an outsider, having seen Austin transition over 25 years from the land of "Slacker" and a cheap place to live for weirdos into an expensive place for California techbros, shouldn't you cut back on the humblebrag?

Have you not seen the incessant "Texass" bashing on Farkdotcom?
Only thing that gets hated on more is Boomers.

Lucky you.  I'm from Indiana which is a place most people forget even exists, and I live in Atlanta which is a place nobody likes - not even the people who live there.


Atlanta is one of my two favorite cities.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.