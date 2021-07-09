 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1777, Brigadier General George Clinton was elected as the first governor of New York, a role he held sporadically until 1804 when he finally journeyed to the stars in the P-Funk Mothership as Dr. Funkenstein   (history.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F.F.F. - New Funk Generation (Clip officiel)
Youtube 1BJkhXAfKz8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWE​8jq​xrWrw
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

General Cornrow Wallace.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funkadelic - Groovallegiance
Youtube GZECQCQjP38
 
NYerMRP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OP got me with that head line lol! Now whos gonna bring more of the funk!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: detractors of the Erie Canal project called it "Clinton's Ditch". There is currently a Pepsi bottler and distributor that also goes by that name.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't we had enough of those Clintons???
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd always thought the first governor of NY was Gouverneur Morris.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, on further reading that's a different Clinton
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate City
Youtube A2M1bvJlXcA
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funkadelic - America Eats Its Young - 09 - America Eats Its Young
Youtube RSBV-CEizsI
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he looked old but I didn't know he was that old!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let tear the roof off this mother-sucker

Parliament Funkadelic - Give Up The Funk - Mothership Connection Houston 1976
Youtube jJvjWh2Vhu4
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legend has it he had a real talent for tearin' the roof off the suckuh.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Let tear the roof off this mother-sucker

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jJvjWh2V​hu4]


Damn you.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parliament - P-Funk (Wants To Get Funked Up)
Youtube KOiY2WcU9HQ
https://youtu.be/KOiY2WcU9HQ
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
General Cornrow Wallace.


Mos Def playing that part is what made it so damn funny to me. farkin classic.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm vaguely aware that Hamilton was going to have a song sung by Governor George Clinton in the style of George Clinton, but it got scrapped for some reason and Google doesn't know what I'm talking about.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tales from the Tour Bus: George Clinton Intro
Youtube hddmhmW5IY8
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We Want The Funk - Original Mix
Youtube K6BdzIxkAXU
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
General Cornrow Wallace.

Mos Def playing that part is what made it so damn funny to me. farkin classic.


I would post a pic of the "kokane" note but Id probably get banned.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: tuxq: dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
General Cornrow Wallace.

Mos Def playing that part is what made it so damn funny to me. farkin classic.

I would post a pic of the "kokane" note but Id probably get banned.


P.s., Ppppprrrrrrrrr
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LewDux:
[
Fark user imageView Full Size
] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWE8jq​xrWrw


Boris Dlugosch & Roisin Murphy - Never Enough - TOTP 2001
Youtube mrnmteRr_4M

tIZSCo58y7s hTjyhydMURI MMeCkma_czY
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Le Peuple de l'Herbe - 3. "Mothership" - [A Matter Of Time]
Youtube Fi4afpO0mP8
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves of this headline!
 
