 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   India: IN THIS CORNER we have the Delta Variant, the latest deadly mutation of Covid-19. AND IN THE FAR CORNER we have the Zika virus, the mosquito-born microcephaly menace. Let's GET IT ON   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Infection, Childbirth, Infant, Kerala, World Health Organization, case of the Zika virus, Thiruvananthapuram, India's southern Kerala state  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 9:17 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's GET IT ON

Well, that took a sexy turn.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Covika-Infinity is coming for you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should find a room and bang so we can have super covid-zika
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was supposed to go to the corporate boards that abuse H1B and indentured servitude, not the families of the poor suckers just taking advantage of it to get by.
 
Screechy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark should just go ahead and change it's name to EVERYBODY PANIC!!! AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was in college there was another student there that had microcephaly.
I felt so bad for her because I could only imagine the emotionally-torturous shiat she had to endure up to that point in her life.
She has to be around 50 now and I hope she's done well with her life.
 
trvth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
borne
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, if you insist...

https://youtu.be/UNSmYWfIKuA
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Delta is later than Lambda?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.