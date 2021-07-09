 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Cops leave rape kits untested for years. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks can run grizzly bear DNA in three days. Sounds like they need to swap jobs   (kob.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, Montana, Attack, grizzly bear Friday, Grizzly Bear, Leah Davis Lokan, short time, Yellowstone National Park, chicken coop  
409 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a pretty amazing turn around for performing a rape kit on a bear.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well just how many grizzly bear rape kits do they process in a typical week?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's a pretty amazing turn around for performing a rape kit on a bear.


I'm not sure any cop would want to have the job of arresting the dude that's going around raping Grizzly Bears, so getting this information quickly seems useless.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course they can process it faster, there's no chain-of-custody or legal standards.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While the reality of this situation is neither unknown, nor sadly unsurprising, it is still somewhat nauseating.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And a lot less risk of cross-contamination during sample prep.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well if those rapists ever start raiding chicken coops, the cops will get right serious about dealing with them.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are hundreds of thousands of rape kits waiting to be processed all over the country. The first priority if any community defunds their police to take away the paramilitary gear should be to get these taken care of.
 
lectos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: dammit just give me a login: That's a pretty amazing turn around for performing a rape kit on a bear.

I'm not sure any cop would want to have the job of arresting the dude that's going around raping Grizzly Bears, so getting this information quickly seems useless.


It was consentual.

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should put those rape kits in a pic-a-nic basket.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Fish and Wildlife has a different department for processing rape kits; plus, nobody wants to be the guy who has to go arrest a grizzly-bear rapist.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well just how many grizzly bear rape kits do they process in a typical week?


The number went way up after The Revenant  came out.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm pretty sure Fish and Wildlife has a different department for processing rape kits; plus, nobody wants to be the guy who has to go arrest a grizzly-bear rapist.


I feel bad for the guy who has to get the semen sample from the grizzly.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cops like rape.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [i.imgur.com image 760x596]


What does Biden have to do with it?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, duh - if PDs tested rape kits adequately there'd be a bunch more cops behind bars.
 
loki021376
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just saying....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a big difference: Department of Fish & Wildlife cares about bears.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks takes their jobs very seriously, if they identify the wrong bear they could destroy an innocent life.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Money, the answer was money
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
.
.
.
I have a perfect old joke for this thread but I'm too lazy to write it all out or search for it so I'll just share the punchline.

"Then the bear looks at him and says 'This isn't about hunting anymore, is it?' "
.
.
.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: dammit just give me a login: That's a pretty amazing turn around for performing a rape kit on a bear.

I'm not sure any cop would want to have the job of arresting the dude that's going around raping Grizzly Bears, so getting this information quickly seems useless.


Ehhhh...I'm afraid you have it backwards. They're trying to find the grizzly.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know if you need any sorts of credentials to go into forensic science, but this bear was clearly farking with some goddamned professionals:

"The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers wearing night vision goggles shortly after midnight"
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

loki021376: Just saying....

[Fark user image 276x183]


Be honest here. Most guys get turned on when they see a bear behind.
 
