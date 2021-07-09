 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Nine killed as skydiving plane crashed in Sweden, in tragedy that officially puts Florida's Skydive DeLand on notice   (aljazeera.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Sweden, De Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, small plane, Swedish city of Orebro, Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, members of a local skydiving club, Stockholm  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they didn't have to find out that a jealous woman and her stupid boyfriend had put acid on any of the chutes.

/I'm going to hell for this, aren't I?
//Why Study Industrial Arts?
///slashies come in threes
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're gonna crash!"
"Perhaps we should all just jump out before then."
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline should say 'crashes'. Your mixing tenses like a undergrad
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Headline should say 'crashes'. Your mixing tenses like a undergrad


Look, if I want to build a teepee inside of a wigwam, that's my business, okay?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: At least they didn't have to find out that a jealous woman and her stupid boyfriend had put acid on any of the chutes.

/I'm going to hell for this, aren't I?
//Why Study Industrial Arts?
///slashies come in threes


Fark user imageView Full Size

They sure drank a lot of coffee in that movie.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been some means devised by which they could survive a plunge from high altitude.

If only.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: a jealous woman and her stupid boyfriend had put acid on any of the chutes.


???
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they burying the survivors in Florida?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize this is Fark and no one uses the Ironic tag correctly but this would've been a perfect submission for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
depending on the plane build 9 people + gear may have been overloading the plane.  IIRC the mk1 DCH-2s were rated for 7 people (maybe plus pilot/co-pilot but i don't think so) and later versions were good to 11.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skydive?  Seems like more of a land dive.
 
starlost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
is a parachute considered new or used if someone strapped it on but never opened it?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I realize this is Fark and no one uses the Ironic tag correctly but this would've been a perfect submission for it.


If ever there was a time that a mod should come in and fix a submission this is it.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

H31N0US: If only there had been some means devised by which they could survive a plunge from high altitude.

If only.


The plane didn't even make it over 100 m in altitude after take-off before the chute hit the fan
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: H31N0US: If only there had been some means devised by which they could survive a plunge from high altitude.

If only.

The plane didn't even make it over 100 m in altitude after take-off before the chute hit the fan


Hmm, crashing metal tube or parachute from 50m. Think i'd' take the parachute.

In all seriousness though, I doubt they had time to comprehend what was going on, decide, and act on possible mitigations before it was too late for any options.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought the point was to jump and not to ride that pony to the scene of the crash.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dead Land? I thought it was the Palatka airport that held the current land diver kill record.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To all the experts wondering why they did not bail, forgetting the complete lack of altitude, it all comes down to the one guy by the door. And the three behind him trying to go through him to the door.  Of course if they had gotten out at that altitude there would have been ten crashes.
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I realize this is Fark and no one uses the Ironic tag correctly but this would've been a perfect submission for it.


Oh, chute!
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Small aircraft crashes leave very little chance of survival.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only those passengers had some sort of way to get out of that plane and manage to land safely.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Brobdingnag...
Boogie Pimps - 'Somebody To Love' (Official Video)
Youtube t6HSlZBNwUQ
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Xanadone: a jealous woman and her stupid boyfriend had put acid on any of the chutes.

???


See https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0769​353/ for clarification
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Small aircraft crashes leave very little chance of survival.


Buddy Holly out front should have told you.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Small aircraft crashes leave very little chance of survival.


It's like the school science class egg drop done by unenthusiastic sophomore physics students. Let's just jam the egg in a soda can and throw it off the roof.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

starlost: is a parachute considered new or used if someone strapped it on but never opened it?


I think they meet the same criteria as French WW2 rifles.
 
Loren
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Hmm, crashing metal tube or parachute from 50m. Think i'd' take the parachute.


A normal chute isn't going to open fast enough even if you pull as you leave the plane.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

