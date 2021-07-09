 Skip to content
(University of Washington)   Caption this comedy duo   (faculty.washington.edu) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
faculty.washington.eduView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that your hand up my back or are you just glad to see me?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey! Remember what I said about making eye contact?"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you say 'You're the dummy' one more time Imma stuff you in a tree shredder."

/best part is this works for both of them
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should Photoshop them with T-shirts on saying I'm with stupid
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got wood
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut the fark up, muppet!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Butt sex?"
"Butt sex."
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I do the same thing to you once you fall asleep"
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dummy: Did you fart?
Ventriloquist: He who smelt it, dealt it!
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" I think you may have an enlarged prostate."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What, no reach-around?
 
