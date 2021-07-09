 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Mad Libs: Drunk buffalos expose bootleg alcohol operation   (vice.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Narcs
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drunk buffalos are also green lighting repeats on fark.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The included photo of the exuberantly grunting water buffalo looks like the QAnon Shaman's spirit animal. Bird not included
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this a followup or repeat?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is this a followup or repeat?


Hair of the dog.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drunk drunk drunk drunk drunk.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've heard that a properly socialized water buffalo makes for an intensely loyal and intelligent pet.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I've heard that a properly socialized water buffalo makes for an intensely loyal and intelligent pet.


True, but the wild ones have wings.
 
