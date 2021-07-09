 Skip to content
(CNN)   In today's edition of news that can't possibly be good for anyone, the Taliban has taken over a key border crossing from Afghanistan into Iran   (cnn.com) divider line
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*shrugs shoulders*

Who gives a shiat.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's good for the Taliban.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: *shrugs shoulders*

Who gives a shiat.


Yeah we ain't got no more time to mess with those folks. We have to gear up for Iran now.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
False flag giving the US justification for bombing Iran.

Nah I'm kidding - it's obvs the Mossad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: *shrugs shoulders*

Who gives a shiat.


Probably the young boys they're going to rape. And it's likely going to be fairly bloody.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To the surprise if no one..
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey it wont effect us because mexico paid for our wall!
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Faux News
Trump: He is bring our troupes home.
Biden: He is abandoning our allies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2 decades of drone strikes hasn't changed shiat and the Afghans have wanted us out for years.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess they can say the Taliban took it even if it was handed to them.
 
