(Some Guy)   Centuries-old Hawaii petroglyphs damaged by yobs firing paintballs at cliff   (governor.hawaii.gov)
1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)



64 Comments
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw them in the volcano
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will buff right out
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Oh they're in for a bad time
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because visual images would not add to the story in any way
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haleakala is gonna be pissed.
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass or hate crime?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colonisers going to colonise.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Dumbass or hate crime?


Dumbasses who we now hate.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit.  I saw those when I was on Maui in 2018.  I don't understand why anyone want to deface them, they are fascinating to look at, and wonder what some of them mean.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say send the vandals to North Korea to try some vandalism and to get Otto Warmbiered
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: Damnit.  I saw those when I was on Maui in 2018.  I don't understand why anyone want to deface them, they are fascinating to look at, and wonder what some of them mean.


"Bruh, that *racial epitaph* chick was such a biatch. We should, like, I dunno blow off some steam."

"I know what you mean, bro. Let's grab our guns and shoot somethin."

Bunch of rich dude bros, I would wager. Unless the local yokels in Pennseltucky are able to afford tickets now.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Throw them in the volcano


Ah, a sacrifice to the gods.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aw come on, we all do dumb stuff when we're kids."

Degens.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you say "pound-you-in-the-ass-prison" in Hawaiian?  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: Damnit.  I saw those when I was on Maui in 2018.  I don't understand why anyone want to deface them, they are fascinating to look at, and wonder what some of them mean.


They mean that previous societies also had yobs who liked to put their mark on nature.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?


Right??

Thats what I said when those cops told me I couldnt bring my paintball gun into the Louvre.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?

Right??

Thats what I said when those cops told me I couldnt bring my paintball gun into the Louvre.


First of all, I wasn't defending it. Second of all, hardly a farking comparison. While virtually everything at the Louvre would be damaged if exposed to water this is a rock formation that gets rained on all the time. A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original cave drawings said "He who is pure of spirit may find the Holy Grail in the Volcano of Arrrrrggggghhhhhhh"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we know they were yobs and not yutes, subby?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we not try to make "yob" a thing outside of British tabloids?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but in a thousand years, people will be upset when someone cleans off the paintball stains. "That's part of our history!"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Luse: dothemath: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?

Right??

Thats what I said when those cops told me I couldnt bring my paintball gun into the Louvre.

First of all, I wasn't defending it. Second of all, hardly a farking comparison. While virtually everything at the Louvre would be damaged if exposed to water this is a rock formation that gets rained on all the time. A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.


He didn't dothemath.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fano: [i1.wp.com image 400x133]
Oh they're in for a bad time


Do you want bunyips?

Because that's how you get bunyips.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?


I got the impression that the petroglyphs were the graphic novel of that event, so it's relevant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Luse: dothemath: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?

Right??

Thats what I said when those cops told me I couldnt bring my paintball gun into the Louvre.

First of all, I wasn't defending it. Second of all, hardly a farking comparison. While virtually everything at the Louvre would be damaged if exposed to water this is a rock formation that gets rained on all the time. A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.

He didn't dothemath.


Rain:
6mm diameter/Falls at max 20 feet per second

Paintball:
18mm/300 FPS
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?

I got the impression that the petroglyphs were the graphic novel of that event, so it's relevant.


Literally the next paragraph:

"The Pu'u Kilea rock art includes human and animal figures, canoes and sails. The site has been vandalized in the past with graffiti and unfortunately the paintballs landed on some of the petroglyphs. The images, or ki'i pohaku, chiseled into the rock are estimated to be more than 300-years-old. The petroglyphs are believed to represent legends or stories of the early Hawaiians"
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Execute them via paint-ball firing squad. Yeah, it'll take a while and hurt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Luse: A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.


Youre the one comparing paintballs and rain drops.

Obviously you are contacting us from the Big Brain College of Science Stuff.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?


WARNING:  Fool me once, shame on yob.  Fool me twice...pray we don't get fooled again.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?


It's part of the history of Olowalu Valley.

Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?


Difficulty, Olowalu Valley, is in the rain shadow of the West Maui mountain(s) and is very dry.   Even drier than it used to be before the sandalwood forests were cut down.  Also, washing it right off isn't as easy as you might think.
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Luse: A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.

Youre the one comparing paintballs and rain drops.

Obviously you are contacting us from the Big Brain College of Science Stuff.


No, for anyone that can read I said no such thing. All I said is that the paint used in paintballs is water soluble. The first rain to come along should wash it right off. But keep farking that strawman you invented, you're obviously quite fond of him.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tend to do not like those who destroy the old  and ancient things created by humanity.   Whether you're a redneck with a paintball gun or or an asshole with ISIL blowing up statues, you're an asshole.
 
Luse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?


Difficulty, Olowalu Valley, is in the rain shadow of the West Maui mountain(s) and is very dry.   Even drier than it used to be before the sandalwood forests were cut down.  Also, washing it right off isn't as easy as you might think.


Wasn't aware it was a drier spot. Why would washing off be more difficult? As I mentioned I haven't played in some time but every paintball I've ever used washed right off. We'd occasionally played in the back yard and never had an issue washing it right off without damage. Has the formulation changed?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?

It's part of the history of Olowalu Valley.


Do they tell that story every time they report on a 7-11 getting knocked over?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Luse: Dewey Fidalgo: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?


Difficulty, Olowalu Valley, is in the rain shadow of the West Maui mountain(s) and is very dry.   Even drier than it used to be before the sandalwood forests were cut down.  Also, washing it right off isn't as easy as you might think.

Wasn't aware it was a drier spot. Why would washing off be more difficult? As I mentioned I haven't played in some time but every paintball I've ever used washed right off. We'd occasionally played in the back yard and never had an issue washing it right off without damage. Has the formulation changed?


Sigh, it's a hike in and still 50 feet above that.   Yes, I have been there.
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does Paintball Paint Wash Off Cars and Houses
Who doesn't love a good game of paintball, that is, unless you end up in the middle of the battle?
If your car or house got splattered with paintball paint, all is not lost.
Yes, paintball paint washes off cars and houses. The paintballs are actually made of items often found in food: polyethylene glycol (a laxative), and other non-toxic and water-soluble substances, as well as dye. This means they're much easier to wash off than regular paint.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Luse: dothemath: Luse: A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.

Youre the one comparing paintballs and rain drops.

Obviously you are contacting us from the Big Brain College of Science Stuff.

No, for anyone that can read I said no such thing. All I said is that the paint used in paintballs is water soluble. The first rain to come along should wash it right off. But keep farking that strawman you invented, you're obviously quite fond of him.


meh

Stay mad I guess.
Or stop saying things that are dumb.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Therion: Execute them via paint-ball firing squad. Yeah, it'll take a while and hurt.


Freeze the paint balls first.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: How do you say "pound-you-in-the-ass-prison" in Hawaiian?  [Fark user image 850x463]


These people KNEW what they were doing.  This was no accident.

They deliberately aimed at the petroglyphs.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Luse: Dewey Fidalgo: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?


Difficulty, Olowalu Valley, is in the rain shadow of the West Maui mountain(s) and is very dry.   Even drier than it used to be before the sandalwood forests were cut down.  Also, washing it right off isn't as easy as you might think.

Wasn't aware it was a drier spot. Why would washing off be more difficult? As I mentioned I haven't played in some time but every paintball I've ever used washed right off. We'd occasionally played in the back yard and never had an issue washing it right off without damage. Has the formulation changed?

Sigh, it's a hike in and still 50 feet above that.   Yes, I have been there.


Don't get me wrong. I hate anyone who would deface a historical site, even if it's not permanent or easily corrected. Whoever did this absolutely deserves to be prosecuted and made an example of. Having said that comparing the damage to what you would do at the Louvre with a paintball gun is asinine.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dewey Fidalgo: BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?

It's part of the history of Olowalu Valley.

Do they tell that story every time they report on a 7-11 getting knocked over?


Yeah, because taking a paintball gun(s) to a sacred site in a valley of great importance to Native Hawaiians is exactly like knocking off a 7-11.
 
Luse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Luse: dothemath: Luse: A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.

Youre the one comparing paintballs and rain drops.

Obviously you are contacting us from the Big Brain College of Science Stuff.

No, for anyone that can read I said no such thing. All I said is that the paint used in paintballs is water soluble. The first rain to come along should wash it right off. But keep farking that strawman you invented, you're obviously quite fond of him.

meh

Stay mad I guess.
Or stop saying things that are dumb.


I'm not the one inventing strawmen and what exactly did I say that was dumb. Paintballs are water soluble and easily wash off. This is a fact, I even cited it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Luse: Having said that comparing the damage to what you would do at the Louvre with a paintball gun is asinine.


Unless you are a Native Hawaiian.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Therion: Execute them via paint-ball firing squad. Yeah, it'll take a while and hurt.

Freeze the paint balls first.


nah.
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: BigNumber12: Dewey Fidalgo: BigNumber12: "According to online accounts, in 1790, an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes. More than 100 men were killed and another 200 were hurt. The massacre led to retribution when the next western ship arrived and its entire crew was attacked and killed, except for one man, who later became an advisor to King Kamehameha the Great."

What on earth is this doing in the story?

It's part of the history of Olowalu Valley.

Do they tell that story every time they report on a 7-11 getting knocked over?

Yeah, because taking a paintball gun(s) to a sacred site in a valley of great importance to Native Hawaiians is exactly like knocking off a 7-11.


I'm with you there. Even temporary or correctable damage to such a site is reprehensible and I hope those involved get punished for it. I'm simply glad that from everything we know the damage should be fairly easy to fix.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Luse: dothemath: Luse: Not defending the asshattery here but back when I played paintball all the paint was water soluble and should wash right off. Has this changed?

Right??

Thats what I said when those cops told me I couldnt bring my paintball gun into the Louvre.

First of all, I wasn't defending it. Second of all, hardly a farking comparison. While virtually everything at the Louvre would be damaged if exposed to water this is a rock formation that gets rained on all the time. A little perspective would help you sound like less of a moron.


I get it you don't approve and you're just asking about how big a deal it is...being water soluble.  And I get it dothemath is being funny re: the Louvre.  You're both right and I think you agree its a foul.  You can wash spit off your face but when someone does it ...it's on.   So, if they catch the little turds...they won't get prison time, but they should definitely know they effed up and get some education on respect.  And those farkers comparing culturally significant petroglyphs to graffiti or vandalism can suck it.  Ivo.
 
