 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Connecticut)   No matter what your level of privilege is, your Mercedes will not go through a tree downed by a tropical storm and you be subject to a drive of shame   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Wind, Pride Month Tokyo Olympics Masks, Connecticut, Mask NBC LX CT, Tropical cyclone, Copyright, Windsor, Connecticut, All rights reserved  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 11:20 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You won't know unless you try subby.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A stunt like that usually requires the intellect of a BMW driver.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With all those holographic buildings falling down, there was a fair chance this tree was, too!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel like there is a word or two missing from the headline, like maybe 'will.' And you will be subject to a drive of shame.

Best part of that video is the two people standing around who don't even go over to see if the driver is okay. You gotta wonder if they were all "Oh, look, another a$$hole in a Mercedes. What a shame."
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thats what happens when you are looking at your phone and not the road
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With it being in Connecticut, isn't just a storm?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Driver to insurance later: "Tree jumped right out in front of me!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What do you want to bet he sues the owners of the downed tree.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: thats what happens when you are looking at your phone and not the road


Do this don't do that

Fark user imageView Full Size


can't you read the SIIIIIIIIIIGN?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of the hard hitting journalists that setup up a camera on an icy street to capture car crashes rather than moving up the road and attempting to warn oncoming motorists of the danger.

This one, it's pretty tough to not see the tree ahead.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

kindms: thats what happens when you are looking at your phone and not the road


yeah exactly...that's how you run right into a farking tree.   The driver should be cited for distracted driving & leaving the scene of an accident, it's all in the video.
I'd feel a lot better if that driver just stayed in the farking garage because we have absolute proof they dont prioritize piloting a 4000lb steel&plastic vehicle over their precious Facebook/Twatter/SnapChat/WhateverTF..​.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.