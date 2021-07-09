 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Why you should learn astrology even if you know it is BS. Summary: So you can learn to grift others who believe in it   (lifehacker.com) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, W. I. Thomas, Astrology, Religion, Zodiac, Thomas theorem, Belief systems, Astrological sign, Western astrology  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Jul 2021 at 9:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see it as a mostly harmless social game. You want to stay away from anyone that takes it seriously.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's totally what a Gemini would say 🙄
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For guys the reason is simple: there are a LOTTA gals out there who are into it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Same argument can be made for learning about different religions and their books.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With a minimum of 70 million rubes in this country, it seems like a fella could get rich off of 'em.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I see it as a mostly harmless social game. You want to stay away from anyone that takes it seriously.


That's the problem. It's not a "mostly harmless" game when anyone takes it seriously.
 
englaja
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't believe in the whole astrology crap. I'm a Capricorn, we're like that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kBPy​Q​F1vr8
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm a man born in early September.  That would make me a Virgo.  Male Virgos do not believe in astrology.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Lambskincoat: I see it as a mostly harmless social game. You want to stay away from anyone that takes it seriously.

That's the problem. It's not a "mostly harmless" game when anyone takes it seriously.


(From Memory)
Now you may find it inconceivable or at the very least a bit unlikely that the relative positions of the planets and the stars could have a special, deep significance or meaning that exclusively applies to only you, but let me give you my assurance that these forecasts and predictions are all based on solid, scientific, documented evidence so you would have to be some kind of moron not to realize that every single one of them is absolutely true.

/ Where was I?
/// Weird Al FTW
/// Slashies!
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chinese astrologers, of course, frown upon this Babylonian nonsense, and vice versa.
 
JesseL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, the same reason you should read the bible?
 
ieerto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: For guys the reason is simple: there are a LOTTA gals out there who are into it.


And you'll wanna avoid every single one of them
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"HAIR" - "AQUARIUS"
Youtube Cb8luHdpR84
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mythology and Folklore are worth learning.

Just don't confuse them with Science.
 
Bungles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's perfectly possible (and presumably testable, so I'm sure it must have been) that a seed of truth that astrology sprouted from is that in a specific country, that the diets and other factors that change seasonally could have some monitorable impact on developing foetuses that change the statistical spread of characteristics. I mean, a couple of degrees difference in incubation is all that accounts for turtle genders, so it's perfectly possible.

But that would be too boring and not involve magic moondust, so wouldn't catch on as much.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cman: For guys the reason is simple: there are a LOTTA gals out there who are into it.


"Baby, tonight the moon aligns with Saturn, so can I put my Venus in Uranus?"
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JesseL: So, the same reason you should read the bible?


You should be familiar with the Bible and Greco-Roman mythology to understand the bulk of Western art and literature, otherwise you'll ask questions like,

"Why are those naked people crying?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why is that man playing with the kitty cats?"

findshepherd.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bungles: It's perfectly possible (and presumably testable, so I'm sure it must have been) that a seed of truth that astrology sprouted from is that in a specific country, that the diets and other factors that change seasonally could have some monitorable impact on developing foetuses that change the statistical spread of characteristics. I mean, a couple of degrees difference in incubation is all that accounts for turtle genders, so it's perfectly possible.

But that would be too boring and not involve magic moondust, so wouldn't catch on as much.


Education and sports are the biggest differences.  Some kids are a year older than others in the same grade and on the same team.  The coaches and even teachers tend to focus on those kids more as they seem to be smarter, stronger and faster when they're really just older.  Even a few months can make a big difference in a developing child.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.