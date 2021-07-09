 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Chicago)   Iowa man, arrested for having rifle, multiple magazines, handgun in Chicago hotel room, proposes to girlfriend immediately upon release from jail. Of course, she accepted because he's a keeper   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awwwww how romantic.
He seems like such an upstanding citizen too:
conandaily.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


In 2005, he was found guilty with operating a vehicle without registration in Polk County, Iowa.

In 2006, he was found guilty of drag racing and careless driving.

In 2010, he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

In 2012, a jury found him guilty of operation a vehicle while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 730 days in prison with credit for time served and 723 days suspended.

In 2014, he was charged with driving with a denied or revoked license. The charge was dismissed.

In July 2019, he was charged with failure to provide proof of financial liability, found guilty and fined.

In September 2019, he faced the same charge, which was dropped in October 2019.

https://conandaily.com/2021/07/06/kee​g​an-gregory-casteel-biography-13-things​-about-ankeny-iowa-man/
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A keeper

Yeah, an Oathkeeper.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

A very responsible driver.  What a catch.  I'm sure this marriage will last.

Anyone wonder what his plans in Chicago were? For the girlfriend and the kids, I mean.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm kinda curious about "financial liability" - anyone with a GED in law care to explain?  Is that like car insurance?

On a side note, of course she said yes, probably terrified of what would happen if she said no.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet he flashed his wang at her because I hear that gets girls...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Anyone wonder what his plans in Chicago were? For the girlfriend and the kids, I mean.


Tourism. The place they stayed is dense with tourists. The initial reporting made it sound like he left his family back in Iowa and had gone there all alone with his guns. That's what made it seem like he was potentially going to get shooty. But he traveled with his family which means he's just an exceedingly stupid guy who thought he needed illegal weapons on his vacation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why should anyone be surprised she said yes? According to the story, she was there, in the room, with the dude and their two children.

Odds they get married super-quick for the whole spousal privilege thing?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm kinda curious about "financial liability" - anyone with a GED in law care to explain?  Is that like car insurance?



IOWA'S MOTOR VEHICLE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

If you are involved in an accident as either the driver or owner of a motor vehicle, or if your license has been suspended or revoked, you must show financial responsibility.

Iowa does not have a compulsory insurance law. Instead, the Financial and Safety Responsibility Act protects you from the financially unsound and reckless driver. It does this by: Suspending the operating and registration privileges of a driver or owner who has not been able to show immediate financial responsibility following an accident; and By requiring anyone whose driver's license has been suspended or revoked because of a conviction, unsatisfied judgment or violation of the OWI law to prove financial responsibility for any future damages or injuries that driver may cause.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You've already said enough. I've been assured by the Concerned Brigade that having any kind of arrest record means that the police are allowed to torture someone to death. They'll be along shortly to explain how taking his guns is a step too far, though.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yeah, it means he didn't get SR-22 car insurance.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If your baby daddy proposes to you in the parking lot of the county jail he was just released from while he is also wearing flip flops and a t-shirt you probably just start screaming "YES!!" while also trying to control the waves of moisture coming out of your vagina.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So she won't be able to testify against him in court.

But now that we know that she was there and there were also two little kids... I'm not sure how nefarious all of this really is.

Stupid and even negligent (as long as the one-in-the-chamber fact remains true) to have a gun laying around, loaded and ready to fire with only the flip of a little switch, around 2 children, anybody.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Spouses can't be forced to testify.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Most states require drivers to maintain proof of financial responsibility for damage they cause while driving. For most people, this means "having liability insurance that meets or exceeds the state's minimum coverage levels. It can also mean that you've put up a bond with the state in an amount meeting or exceeding those minimum requirements, or that you meet the state's requirements for being self-insured, which typically means that you're a person or company that has a large-ish fleet of vehicles. In Ohio, where I live, people or companies with more than 25 registered motor vehicles can be considered self-insured. The specifics obviously very between states, and I am not a lawyer, this is not legal advice.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You need a scoped rifle to people watch and check out the boats on the lake.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Neck beard, check
Afraid of gym equipment, check
Incapable of the responsibilities of auto ownership, check
Multiple DUIs, check
Got caught setting up a snipers nest over a public even, check

What is not love here? If we find out this guys likes to slap women around and go to church every Sunday, this is a the PERFECT Republican.

Any conservative woman would just throw herself at his feet.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It's related to needing a SR22 due to his prior DUI. You pay out the nose for one of those just to keep liability insurance.
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She can totally change him.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obviously, until he illegally discharges his firearm, and is found guilty of a crime, he's just a responsible gun owner, hanging out with his guns.

And any scrutiny of his motives infringes upon his God-given Second Amendment rights.

/Did I do that right?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yep, didn't have proof of insurance for the vehicle he owned or operated etc.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yes, car insurance.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Interesting. So Iowa is one of the states that doesn't require insurance unless you've proven yourself to be such a shiat driver/ alcoholic that they feel it's in the public's interest that you have coverage.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Spouses can't be forced to testify.


First thing that went through my mind as well.

Of course that is 90% bullshiat, but I would not expect this clown to know that.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why not throw one more on your pile of bad decisions?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

He owed money? Just a guess.

He just sounds like an irresponsible moron. The kind of person who would leave guns lying around. The people most in danger from this guy are drivers on the highway and any toddlers running around his unsecured guns while he's cleaning them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gordon Banks......Now THERE was a keeper

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You need a scoped rifle to people watch and check out the boats on the lake.


...and a round in the chamber because they could attack at any moment.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe they are literal gun fetishists, and the illegal firearms in the hotel room were meant to be part of the post-proposal celebration.

yeah.... that's the ticket.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flowery Twats: Anyone wonder what his plans in Chicago were? For the girlfriend and the kids, I mean.


He was just going to kill some time, shooting down Michigan Avenue and scoping out the stores.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"likely prevented a tragedy from happening"

Based on what?  Good lord, people are easily frightened.
 
jackandwater
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We will be reading about her or her and her children being shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Hope I'm  wrong but I doubt it.
 
