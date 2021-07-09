 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Woman fired for calling in sick and then appearing on every major media outlet celebrating England's soccer win   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, American football, Digital content producer Nina Farooqi, England, Association football, football superfan, heartwarming scenes of Nina, football games, The Daily Telegraph  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 09 Jul 2021 at 9:48 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boss is jealous they didn't have tickets.

Also, to let the boss know, people will be sick on Monday
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actions and consequences. Amirite?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not the first, won't be the last..
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like her employer did her a favor. That's no a company worth working for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've always said that the Monday after a superball game should be a national holiday to prevent things like this...
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean that sucks but who could blame her?

I mean its soccer.

I dont know whats more appealing, the 0 - 0 ties or being urinated on by white supremacists in the stands.
 
freetomato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess there is no labor shortage over there?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just say I'm not coming in. Why should I give a reason or feel like I need to lie?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.