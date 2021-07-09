 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Instead of calling 911 they decided to put dead body in trunk, then have the car towed,then remove dead body from trunk and place it in the street. Next they moved body to some random strangers dog house. Then they called 911 and reported dead body   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New Jersey, Police, dead human body, Death, Andover Township Police Department, Fourth of July weekend, Brian Cheda-Hackembruch, Sussex County, New Jersey  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of times when I get a new piece of furniture I move it around a few times before deciding on a permanent  spot.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I care for this Weekend at Bernie's    remake.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've never heard of a FSM funeral?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stayhipp.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair that IS a procedure...
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOFA DEEZ NUTS
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the guys apparently weren't involved in the death at all? They just came across a corpse and moved it around? Yeah, that's weird as fark.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.


Drug overdose?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Brown's body was moved around more than this.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is the plot of the next Tarantino movie, it sucks.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How secure is the tow lot that a vehicle can be towed there with a dead guy in the trunk and then two morons with no affiliation to the vehicle can remove items from it? I mean... what's the name of this tow lot that I might visit if I'm in the area?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.


I'll offer my totally unfounded theory:

The death occurred in the course of the group ingesting illicit substances of some nature. Like the car the substances probably belonged to the deceased. There was substance left over after the fatal part.

The remaining geniuses proceeded to consume the remaining illicit substances in stages, getting a new bright idea each time. The doghouse is where the illicit substances ran out, so no further bright ideas.

TA DA!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family which owned the property and the doghouse were not charged

I don't know about the family but that doghouse is totally guilty.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


// Okay,then.
 
BigMax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.


That's not really plausible either because returning to the body over and over again is so incriminating.  Stick to one body disposal plan - the Wolf didn't go back and move what was left of Marvin from Monster Joe's.

The only plausible explanation is that these are morons. Probably criminal morons, but unquestionably morons.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeff5: wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.

I'll offer my totally unfounded theory:

The death occurred in the course of the group ingesting illicit substances of some nature. Like the car the substances probably belonged to the deceased. There was substance left over after the fatal part.

The remaining geniuses proceeded to consume the remaining illicit substances in stages, getting a new bright idea each time. The doghouse is where the illicit substances ran out, so no further bright ideas.

TA DA!


It would be very entertaining to hear them explain the "logic" they used to come to each decision.

/could they have thought the dog would eat the corpse?
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to 48 hours ago, subby.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1156989​8​/Breaking-Bad-doghouse-New-Jersey-vers​ion#new
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

solokumba: James Brown's body was moved around more than this.


But now his body lays muldering(spelling?) In the ground
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe they had a deal with the deceased.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.

Drug overdose?


Good point.  Many people are on probation/parole which would be instantly revoked if you are around drug use.   No need for even a trial.  Someone overdosing - even if you had nothing to do with it - could land you back in prison.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: How secure is the tow lot that a vehicle can be towed there with a dead guy in the trunk and then two morons with no affiliation to the vehicle can remove items from it? I mean... what's the name of this tow lot that I might visit if I'm in the area?


Are you looking to steal some stuff or dispose of a dead body?


If you need a place to dump a dead body Philly has you hooked up
https://jerseymanmagazine.com/dracula​-​meets-the-son-of-anarchy/
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I like the classics.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I gotta laugh.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: big pig peaches: wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.

Drug overdose?

Good point.  Many people are on probation/parole which would be instantly revoked if you are around drug use.   No need for even a trial.  Someone overdosing - even if you had nothing to do with it - could land you back in prison.


I don't think this is murder. Sounds like an OD.  These two were trying to minimize to chances of being blamed for something that probably wasn't their fault.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Brian and Matthew? Are you sure they're not in their 40s? Where's Braydon and Malachi?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this a followup or a repeat?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: mrshowrules: big pig peaches: wage0048: They murdered the guy.  There's no other plausible reason for them to move a dead body that way.

Drug overdose?

Good point.  Many people are on probation/parole which would be instantly revoked if you are around drug use.   No need for even a trial.  Someone overdosing - even if you had nothing to do with it - could land you back in prison.

I don't think this is murder. Sounds like an OD.  These two were trying to minimize to chances of being blamed for something that probably wasn't their fault.


Just statistically, ODs are sadly just so incredibly common these days.  Murders are very rare by comparison.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never going to fault someone for having a bucket list....but I do feel I can still tell you the items on the list are stupid.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IamTomJoad: Never going to fault someone for having a bucket list....but I do feel I can still tell you the items on the list are stupid.


Wrong thread or is stashing a body under a doghouse a common bucket list item?
 
