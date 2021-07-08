 Skip to content
'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players'
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rush - Limelight (Official Music Video)
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performers and portrayers.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each the other's audience outside the gilded cage
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [YouTube video: Rush - Limelight (Official Music Video)]


Thank you.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: Each the other's audience outside the gilded cage


Each another's audience...

/Peart peave
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages. At first the infant, Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms; And then the whining school-boy, with his satchel And shining morning face, creeping like snail Unwillingly to school. And then the lover, Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad Made to his mistress' eyebrow. Then a soldier, Full of strange oaths, and bearded like the pard, Jealous in honour, sudden and quick in quarrel, Seeking the bubble reputation Even in the cannon's mouth. And then the justice, In fair round belly with good capon lin'd, With eyes severe and beard of formal cut, Full of wise saws and modern instances; And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts Into the lean and slipper'd pantaloon, With spectacles on nose and pouch on side; His youthful hose, well sav'd, a world too wide For his shrunk shank; and his big manly voice, Turning again toward childish treble, pipes And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history, Is second childishness and mere oblivion; Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Tempest
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break, wind, break and crack, cheek, crack!
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.

/I'm out
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My my! Aren't we Puckish this morning?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teapot factory unharmed.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mrs Occams & I met as interns at the previous incarnation of this summer Shakespeare festival. I guess we had one heavy storm that summer too. I remember frantically hauling our stupid giant columns into the auditorium to get them out of the weather.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm (as Ralph Wiggums) I'm Idaho!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was going to say "like we haven't figured that out already" then clicked on the article and I was like "Oh".
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Christ, and after the last four years of stupid King Leer
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Best Shakespeare is further south, in Longwood Gardens.  Only 35 minutes for the whole play.  Edited the hell out of it.  Hardly recognized anything, but there were costumes and accents.  Takes longer to get out of the parking lot.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If we shadows have offended,
Think but this, and all is mended,
That you have but slumber'd here
While these visions did appear.
And this weak and idle theme,
No more yielding but a dream,
Gentles, do not reprehend:
if you pardon, we will mend:
And, as I am an honest Puck,
If we have unearned luck
Now to 'scape the serpent's tongue,
We will make amends ere long;
Else the Puck a liar call;
So, good night unto you all.
Give me your hands, if we be friends,
And Robin shall restore amends.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cranked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Indeed.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A tale told by an atmosphere, full of sound and fury, signifying pressure, temperature, and humidity differentials
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dean Anthony Badalacci of the Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey was quoted as saying that the weather incident "fights like a fu*kin' pansy".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shakespeare, Shakestrees, Shakeseverything! Was a powerful storm system.
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I never knew anyone who was really good at Tempest.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of those photos are harrowing:
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something-something "Global weather pattern".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

If we shadows have offended,
Think but this, and all is mended,
That you have but slumber'd here
While these visions did appear.
And this weak and idle theme,
No more yielding but a dream,
Gentles, do not reprehend:
if you pardon, we will mend:
And, as I am an honest Puck,
If we have unearned luck
Now to 'scape the serpent's tongue,
We will make amends ere long;
Else the Puck a liar call;
So, good night unto you all.
Give me your hands, if we be friends,
And Robin shall restore amends.


Stanley Tucci as Puck for the win. I can never read that passage not in his voice since seeing that version.
 
