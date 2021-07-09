 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   China declares that giant pandas are no longer endangered, they're delicious   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Biodiversity, latest classification upgrade, Species, Extinction, China's efforts, endangered species list, Endangered species, new classification  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
therealdeal.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reason they wouldn't be delicious, other bears are...
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A panda walks into a café. He orders a sandwich, eats it, and then draws a gun and fires two shots into the air.

"Why?" asks the confused waiter, as the panda makes towards the exit.

The panda produces a poorly punctuated wildlife manual and tosses it over his shoulder.

"I'm a panda" he says, at the door. "Look it up."
The waiter turns to the relevant entry and, sure enough, finds an explanation.
"Panda. Large black-and-white bear-like mammal, native to China. Eats, shoots and leaves."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm...enjoy this bat, pangolin, and panda tartare. What's the worst that could happen?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tastes like chicken.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be


Actually, given how much difficulty they have in mating, I'd say that the Chinese medicine/Sympathetic magic model would make it a superb substance for inducing impotence.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does this mean they can get back to wrestling?
thatawesomeshirt.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: [therealdeal.com image 850x529]


It's finger Ling Ling good!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: [therealdeal.com image 850x529]


Even the Mexican's are getting in on it....
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be


Are you kidding? Pandas barely fark. It would be the opposite of an aphrodisiac.
 
mr0x
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

40 degree day: TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be

Are you kidding? Pandas barely fark. It would be the opposite of an aphrodisiac.


images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mmmm...enjoy this bat, pangolin, and panda tartare. What's the worst that could happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mr0x: 40 degree day: TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be

Are you kidding? Pandas barely fark. It would be the opposite of an aphrodisiac.

[images.gawker.com image 636x406]


Panda Pr0n is Always interracial.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

40 degree day: TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be

Are you kidding? Pandas barely fark. It would be the opposite of an aphrodisiac.


A dried panda penis is a +5 talisman of protection against sex. (Kinda like a wedding ring, amiright? BUDUM-TISS. [scans crowd for reaction] Yeah, that guy knows what I'm talking about.)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just can't respect the panda after learning that the main predator of cubs in the wild is the yellow-throated marten, a small weasel. You're a freaking  bear and you let your kids get eaten by an animal the clerk at Hot Topic keeps as a pet? Just sad.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: steklo: [therealdeal.com image 850x529]

Even the Mexican's are getting in on it....
[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 390x292]
[i.pinimg.com image 440x335]


Came looking for this, leaving now ;)
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course someone has to post this

Pandas by Corky & The Juice Pigs
Youtube OGTOxvgCXng
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Of course someone has to post this

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OGTOxvgC​Xng]


Fark never fails to satisfy.

/ BUTTERSTICKS!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: 40 degree day: TofuTheAlmighty: Imagine how potent an aphrodisiac panda penis must be

Are you kidding? Pandas barely fark. It would be the opposite of an aphrodisiac.

A dried panda penis is a +5 talisman of protection against sex. (Kinda like a wedding ring, amiright? BUDUM-TISS. [scans crowd for reaction] Yeah, that guy knows what I'm talking about.)


I thought it helped your save vs. rods, staves, and wands.

/ 1st ed. is the best ed.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.