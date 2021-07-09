 Skip to content
 
(Patheos)   "I know three people who died of covid and was raised from the dead, and I have proof, but god didn't give me permission to show you the proof"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have proof of so many amazing things. But, God won't allow me to show anyone. He's an asshole.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And there are plenty of people who will believe this loon.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have proof that this guy is batshiat crazy and should be locked away and medicated before him or his kind do any more damage to the schizophrenics of the world. I do have proof, it's this article.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You laugh, but that guy can probably sell his direct mail fundraising list for a lot of money. If someone falls for that, "God told me to send you a million dollars if you're willing to reach out in faith and send me ten thousand" isn't exactly a stretch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He said he also has a girlfriend, but you don't know her because she's from Canada.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bro theres no way "Dutch Sheets" is a real name
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey this is how the Mormon religion started
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trump, Melania, Rudy.
 
Phineas J. Whoopee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bro theres no way "Dutch Sheets" is a real name


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


The sheets are right near the rudder.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bro theres no way "Dutch Sheets" is a real name


One time I watched the first 5-minutes of a gross-out comedy movie where "Dutch Sheets" occurred. The woman freaked out and told the guy to leave, covered in poop. I turned the movie off after that scene.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I saw god and the dead people in the closet and god was resurrecting the dead people and the dead person he looked at me."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't get vaccinated idiots. Even if you die you'll just raise up from the dead.

Self curing problem.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bet he found some gold plates in his backyard, too.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, the Mormon approach. "God doesn't trust me to hold on to his golden tablets, so send me your gold."
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a lot of beer last night and it gave me the Dutch Sheets.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The truly scary thing is people out there believe him. Some are called Senator.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: He said he also has a girlfriend, but you don't know her because she's from Canada.


And that she has a dragon in her garage.

OK, it was supposed to be a joke about falsifiability and the burden of proof, but now that just sounds like she's got a dildo covered in spikes.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bubbleblabber.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Usually "Dutch" implies an ersatz version of something. Dutch courage is just booze, a Dutch treat isn't a treat, a Dutch wife is a blowup doll, Dutch leave is defecting, a Dutch fark isn't actually farking, etc. So is a Dutch sheet just like covering yourself in newspapers because there's no sheets available?
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Hey this is how the Mormon religion started


It is literally exactly how it was started, yes.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Usually "Dutch" implies an ersatz version of something. Dutch courage is just booze, a Dutch treat isn't a treat, a Dutch wife is a blowup doll, Dutch leave is defecting, a Dutch fark isn't actually farking, etc. So is a Dutch sheet just like covering yourself in newspapers because there's no sheets available?


I can't tell you how much I love this, this morning.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: I have proof of so many amazing things. But, God won't allow me to show anyone. He's an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
meh

This is probably the least dumb religious thing ill hear today.

Religion is just a thing rich people invented to scare dummies.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for Patheos and Right Wing Watch, these fringe preachers would still be in the fringe.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

meehaw: Tom_Slick: Hey this is how the Mormon religion started

It is literally exactly how it was started, yes.


And Christianity.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

meehaw: Tom_Slick: Hey this is how the Mormon religion started

It is literally exactly how it was started, yes.


Sounds exactly how all denominations of Christianity started.
There's no body in the cave! That's proof!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Instead of taxing churches can we just make their ability to accept donations dependent on being held to truth in advertising laws? Lie all you want on your own, but as soon as you turn it into a business, you should be held to the same standards as every other business. If Geico cant claim their mascot raises people from the dead without proof, then this idiot shouldn't be able to say his mascot does either.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.medicalexpo.comView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
stage 1:  Dutch oven
stage 2:  Dutch sheets
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Toddler level lying.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew three people who died of Covid, were offered the chance to be resurrected, and decided to stay dead because of people like Dutch Sheets.
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Usually "Dutch" implies an ersatz version of something. Dutch courage is just booze, a Dutch treat isn't a treat, a Dutch wife is a blowup doll, Dutch leave is defecting, a Dutch fark isn't actually farking, etc. So is a Dutch sheet just like covering yourself in newspapers because there's no sheets available?


Hey, het is niet onze schuld, ja!
 
Markus5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LawPD: I had a lot of beer last night and it gave me the Dutch Sheets.


Heineken?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Religion...ALL religion...is stupid.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bro theres no way "Dutch Sheets" is a real name



He changed his last name, it used to be Oven.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: If it wasn't for Patheos and Right Wing Watch, these fringe preachers would still be in the fringe.


How do you figure that? I doubt their followers read either.
 
Markus5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Marcos P: Bro theres no way "Dutch Sheets" is a real name


He changed his last name, it used to be Oven.


No, I think his name is Ole Sheets.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: And there are plenty of people who will believe this loon.


Why wouldn't they? He has just as much proof of his claims as the rest of their religion has for theirs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God loves NDAs
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dutch Sheets? Is he the same guy who legally dropped his last name, Hispants ?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is how Mormonism started.

/people will believe anything
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They could get in trouble for saying it"  

Yeah, I suppose lying and bullshiat are generally frowned upon in the medical community.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuffy: The truly scary thing is people out there believe him. Some are called Senator.


16.2 million believe that mormonism crap. Thats a whole lot of schizo people.
 
timinaz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
calvinayre.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you are ignorant enough to believe that.....you deserve to be taken advantage of.

Also, you should rethink your life if you have no one in it to tell you that listening to someone like this is wrong.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How about this, can you get permission to show us the permission slips from god?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Divine resurrection? At this time of the year, at this time of the day, in this part of the country, completely localized in your kitchen?

Yes!

Can I see it?

No.
 
