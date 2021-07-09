 Skip to content
(Guardian)   26 retired members of the Colombian military, 2 Haitian Americans, the Taiwanese Embassy, and a motive that is still ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (theguardian.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If it's just random chaos being sowed in America's general direction, then by Occam's Razor it would have the stink of Russians chuckling sovietly. But who knows, it could be something stranger than that.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What makes the most sense to me is that it was an operation funded by a rich Haitian who got farked over by the late President
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The blow must flow?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Invasion of Taiwan imminent...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

evilsofa: If it's just random chaos being sowed in America's general direction, then by Occam's Razor it would have the stink of Russians chuckling sovietly. But who knows, it could be something stranger than that.


Maybe the Chinese in there too.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military...
According to Haiti's constitution, Moïse should be replaced by the president of Haiti's Supreme Court, but Chief Justice René Sylvestre died in recent days from COVID-19, leaving open the question of who might rightfully succeed to the office.
Joseph, meanwhile, was supposed to be replaced by Ariel Henry, who had been named prime minister by Moïse a day before the assassination.

This was a coup.

Claude Joseph, should be removed from any hint of power.
He has failed the test.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

puffy999: Invasion of Taiwan imminent...


already happened: "Eleven of the suspects were arrested after breaking into the embassy of Taiwan in Port-au-Prince"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military...
According to Haiti's constitution, Moïse should be replaced by the president of Haiti's Supreme Court, but Chief Justice René Sylvestre died in recent days from COVID-19, leaving open the question of who might rightfully succeed to the office.
Joseph, meanwhile, was supposed to be replaced by Ariel Henry, who had been named prime minister by Moïse a day before the assassination.

This was a coup.

Claude Joseph, should be removed from any hint of power.
He has failed the test.


If this is a coup, it's already messy enough, with plenty of evidence and bodies piling up to implicate Henry. Even Taiwan is going to get involved in the investigation now.

If it is a coup and they enlisted foreign nationals -the Colombians that's not going to play out well.

If it's not coup, first, WTF? Second, I hope they'll have an emergency election.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 220x110]


George? There's a Hawaiian on the phone for you.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it, the assassinated guy had lost the last election and didn't leave. Unlike America where the Government was strong enough (barely) to resist a wannabe dictator, Haiti failed the Trump test, and the former guy was still in office and working hard to consolidate power and eliminate opposition.
The line of people who wanted this guy dead would stretch from DC to LA.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x306]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Wrong!
It was Ted Cruz's dad.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas lights tangled?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: If it's just random chaos being sowed in America's general direction, then by Occam's Razor it would have the stink of Russians chuckling sovietly. But who knows, it could be something stranger than that.


Yes True Americans like Rush need Haiti for their Viagra fueled minority-boy orgies.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Colombians, you say?

👁
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motive? We don't need no stinkin' motive!

/I would guess that the motive was to kill the president of Haiti. It's amazing the BS that you read in the news.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x306]


The Freemasons I could believe. The rest maybe not so much.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: As I understand it, the assassinated guy had lost the last election and didn't leave. Unlike America where the Government was strong enough (barely) to resist a wannabe dictator, Haiti failed the Trump test, and the former guy was still in office and working hard to consolidate power and eliminate opposition.
The line of people who wanted this guy dead would stretch from DC to LA.


Coup/assassination has been the default method of transition of power in Haiti since Dessalines.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 346x750]

Colombians, you say?

👁


Erik Prince was the first person I thought of when they described the mix of Spanish and English speaking attackers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well why would the assassins know ? Unless they were part of the movement to oust the president they wouldn't know, since most seem to be foreign nationals they were probably hired to do a job and give what they needed to know and that is it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boohoo a dictator got a bullet in the face. Good. Should happen more often
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: bthom37: [Fark user image 346x750]

Colombians, you say?

👁

Erik Prince was the first person I thought of when they described the mix of Spanish and English speaking attackers.


Yep, it's an almost perfect fit.  The only reason I say almost is cuz his focus has been Africa and Asia for a while now, so it's possible it's just a wannabe Erik Prince.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna wear a condom while assassinating the president, but then I thought "When's the next time I'll even be in Haiti?"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: If it's just random chaos being sowed in America's general direction, then by Occam's Razor it would have the stink of Russians chuckling sovietly. But who knows, it could be something stranger than that.


The Occam's Razor theory in this case IMHO, was that the president ran afoul of a criminal gang or opposition politician and they wanted him out purely as a revenge play.   They hired paid foreigners because the local muscle is too incompetent or too easy to trace back to the people who hired them.  Actually, I'm surprised how easily the foreigners were caught - the original police theory was that immediately after they killed the president the killers were probably on a private plane or boat out of the country.  I'm baffled why the foreigners stuck around to be caught.

It does not initially appear to be a coup 'd etat.   Coups in countries like these involve an active effort after killing or arresting the president to move in immiediately with sympathetic military elements and takeover TV stations, the airport and the capital building/legislature (the 1/6 was an attempted coup but fairly lame in comparison with what is done in countries with histories of coups).  Unless the guy currently in charge hired the kllers.

Anyhow, this story is getting weirder and weirder.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Boohoo a dictator got a bullet in the face. Good. Should happen more often


Damn right!  Don't be one of those poncy "thinkers", boy!  Get out there and share your opinions without an ounce of reflection aforethought!

Fark NEEDS you!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Private_Citizen: As I understand it, the assassinated guy had lost the last election and didn't leave. Unlike America where the Government was strong enough (barely) to resist a wannabe dictator, Haiti failed the Trump test, and the former guy was still in office and working hard to consolidate power and eliminate opposition.
The line of people who wanted this guy dead would stretch from DC to LA.

Coup/assassination has been the default method of transition of power in Haiti since Dessalines.


It was a time-honored Roman tradition as well.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The blow must flow?


This here.  I have to expect that the Colombian Military's retirement fund is Cocaine funneled through Haiti, and deadguy tried to shaft them.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbians?  Could be Narco gang involved as well.  I'm sure they'd love to have complete control of a country.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x306]

The Freemasons I could believe. The rest maybe not so much.


Freemasons - Uninvited (Original Alanis Morissette Mix)
Youtube 3IBlz1_J-rY
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Columbians?  Could be Narco gang involved as well.  I'm sure they'd love to have complete control of a country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Columbians?  Could be Narco gang involved as well.  I'm sure they'd love to have complete control of a country.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/he wasn't
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure that by the time they're done with the survivors they'll know what's up.
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i heard from a really trustworthy source (crazy conspiracy guy on facebook) that this is because the guy that was assassinated was about to spill the beans on the Clintons, so i don't know what to think
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: i heard from a really trustworthy source (crazy conspiracy guy on facebook) that this is because the guy that was assassinated was about to spill the beans on the Clintons, so i don't know what to think


Really, I heard it was fallout from Epstein and Maxwell.

/Probably just money.
//It's always about the money.
 
BigMax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military...
According to Haiti's constitution, Moïse should be replaced by the president of Haiti's Supreme Court, but Chief Justice René Sylvestre died in recent days from COVID-19, leaving open the question of who might rightfully succeed to the office.
Joseph, meanwhile, was supposed to be replaced by Ariel Henry, who had been named prime minister by Moïse a day before the assassination.

This was a coup.

Claude Joseph, should be removed from any hint of power.
He has failed the test.


Awfully fast to organize a coup, if it was Joseph. Plans of this scale likely were in motion for months.

Of course, Joseph may have known of Moises' intent to remove him for months.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Columbians?  Could be Narco gang involved as well.  I'm sure they'd love to have complete control of a country.


Because of the war on drugs Colombians have a large US trained military (mostly to fight the drug gangs/rebel groups). In the past drugs supported FARC, but they have -for the most part been- disbanded. Although there was a recent attempt to shoot down the presidents chopper so who knows. I think the connection is if you want a few guys to shoot up a place in the region you've got a lot of ex military well trained people sitting around without a lot to do. I think this is all Haiti's doing and nothing to do with Colombia outside of they have the available former solders around.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

evilsofa: If it's just random chaos being sowed in America's general direction, then by Occam's Razor it would have the stink of Russians chuckling sovietly. But who knows, it could be something stranger than that.


Political rivals or Haitian drug lord are the safe bets. He wasn't super popular.
 
BigMax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked on zombie William Walker? He might be running another filibuster.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cman: UNC_Samurai: Private_Citizen: As I understand it, the assassinated guy had lost the last election and didn't leave. Unlike America where the Government was strong enough (barely) to resist a wannabe dictator, Haiti failed the Trump test, and the former guy was still in office and working hard to consolidate power and eliminate opposition.
The line of people who wanted this guy dead would stretch from DC to LA.

Coup/assassination has been the default method of transition of power in Haiti since Dessalines.

It was a time-honored Roman tradition as well.


-Fry, do you know the average reign of an emperor on this planet?
-80,000 years?
-one week.
-Damn, I knew you wouldn't have asked unless it was really high or really low.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And now it looks like the hit squad had been in-country for about 3 months before the attack, what we law talking guys call "premditation"   apparently they also disguised themselves as DEA agents during the raid....
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My money is on either disaffected Haitians or dictatorial Haitians hiring mercenaries to take or keep power. Once mercs are involved it could be anyone.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: apparently they also disguised themselves as DEA agents during the raid....


DEA did(probably still does) a lot of work in Columbia, there are army surplus shops where you can buy all the gear. I would think if there is a US gov connection they wouldn't have gone with that as a cover.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a weird one alright. Just waiting on the proud boys connection. Or Erik Prince.
 
