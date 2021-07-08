 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   I want to hire an attorney who thinks about his pending cases while he's taking gunfire   (local10.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Gun, Firearm, MIAMI BEACH, South Beach, The Streets, Miami, Attorney Joseph Nave, Miami Beach police officers  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was on busy Alton Road and 16th Street. A woman who was in a car behind him started honking erratically. She shouted an expletive and ordered him to get out of her way. They were at a red light. He saw her rummaging through her car before she pulled out a gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I sincerely want to know. We hear about these incidents, but we never hear about the shooters being arrested.

If it were up to me, I'd go after the shooters as if they were drug kingpins, including the no-knock warrants and the very public perp walk and press coverage.

Make a harsh example of them.

Same goes for anyone who acts negligently with a firearm, or who "accidentally" injures/kills someone with one.  Hell, same goes for reckless driving, drunk driving, and any other negligent act with a machine/tool/weapon that jeopardizes lives.

Also, domestic abusers, rapists, and pedos.

Get the idiots off the streets, and have more of a net-positive impact that the stupid "war on drugs/minorities".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shooting road-rage?? WTH people?! Do you not value human life? Or not value your own if you spend years behind bars??
"He said he was riding a scooter in south beach when.."
Case dismissed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gelber also said he wishes he could do more to control guns in Miami Beach, but he is not allowed to by the state legislature.

That's when you say, "Fark the state legislature" and do what you have to do to protect your own.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: I sincerely want to know. We hear about these incidents, but we never hear about the shooters being arrested.

If it were up to me, I'd go after the shooters as if they were drug kingpins, including the no-knock warrants and the very public perp walk and press coverage.

Make a harsh example of them.

Same goes for anyone who acts negligently with a firearm, or who "accidentally" injures/kills someone with one.  Hell, same goes for reckless driving, drunk driving, and any other negligent act with a machine/tool/weapon that jeopardizes lives.

Also, domestic abusers, rapists, and pedos.

Get the idiots off the streets, and have more of a net-positive impact that the stupid "war on drugs/minorities".


-
...no-knock warrants

No, no more of that, please. If even the suspect himself has that treatment coming, the household could very well be occupied by complete innocents, including children.

I don't like kids, but I don't wish to learn about another flash-bang grenade tossed into an infant's crib either.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.