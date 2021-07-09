 Skip to content
(NPR)   15 states opt out of the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma on this promise: "Sacklers have agreed to give up ownership of the bankrupt drug company" and "will pay out $4.2 billion from their private fortunes in installments spread over the next decade"   (npr.org) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmm. No. Let's double that. And double it again. And then one more time.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the Sackler name is mud for a while
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: At least the Sackler name is mud for a while


That will be a hard pill to swallow for them, but billions of dollars on the deaths of thousands should help it go down just fine.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having made so much money you could pay $4.2 billion to avoid having even more of your money taken away.

For selling narcotics. Legally selling narcotics and legally getting away with it
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the reason hundreds of thousands are dead and the blood is on your hands and all you have to do is pay a fine and still be filthy rich.  Unbelievable
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden Gitmo the execs.

Problem solved.  Unless Biden wont gitmo the execs.

If he doesn't how does he hold up his rep as the guy that stared down CornPop?

/Sweet Feathery Jesus, just farking start gitmoing the execs of the mega corps that do wrong.  Make them fear.  Make them shiat their pants.  Make them eat their own children just to not be waterboarded every day for decades.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Imagine being the reason hundreds of thousands are dead and the blood is on your hands and all you have to do is pay a fine and still be filthy rich.  Unbelievable


You used to have to sell weapons to accomplish such a thing.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time you come around my city Bling! Bling!
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money is a helluva drug.

- rickjames.gif
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Mmm. No. Let's double that. And double it again. And then one more time.


Compounded hourly.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ieerto: Money is a helluva drug.

- rickjames.gif


Every time I find some change in the couch cushions, I feel a little high.

I cream my pants when I find a quarter on the sidewalk.

One time I found a $5 bill on the ground, in a bush.  I shiat my pants so hard I blew out the back of my underwear and filled my shoes.  The jeans were a loss even after washing, as they had nearly blew out too.  If I were going commando, I believe they would have.  My tighty whiteys saved me from that level of destruction.  And unfortunately $5 is not enough for new underwear and pants.  So I didn't even make a profit.  Except in my heart.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.


Know how I know you don't know the scheme behind this company and their tactics to get people addicted? They were insanely methodical right down to at one point actually labelling it as "less addictive"
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you ever cared for someone with with terminal cancer and there was nothing to offer but pain control you know how well OxyContin works. You can use oxycodone or hydrocodone or other opioid compounds but the time release oxycodone that OxyContin is works better. I used to go with my mom to her pain clinic. The patients were all dying of cancer but they were always happy to be in that office. And the doctors who prescribed were experts on dying.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.


Did you just crawl out from under a rock or something?  Or perhaps a bridge?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.

Did you just crawl out from under a rock or something?  Or perhaps a bridge?


No, but I just had a laminectomy 3 months ago that required narcs for four weeks.

I repeat: use as prescribed and you won't have problems.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.


Okay...and what about people whose doctors prescribed more than that? Or the ones prescribing sublingual when they knew it was for end-stage cancer patients? The ones who prescribed it for sprained ankles instead of post-operative patients? The ones who prescribed it first out of the gate instead of ramping it up like you're supposed to?

Then there are people who have chronic pain and became dependent on it, but whose doctors never explained the difference between "dependency" and "addiction". The ones whose jobs give them five days' sick leave regardless of what the doctor says. People who work two jobs or spend all day on their feet.

Can you define "abuse" to someone anyway, doctor? Would you know when someone was addicted versus when they're just using more than they should? And how much pain is tolerable anyway?

The problem isn't that they "make pain meds" btw. It's that they pushed their sales reps to oversell them, to the point that the sales reps were minimizing the hazards of the drugs to the doctors. Remember when oxycontin was being hyped as a "nonaddictive" alternative to morphine? I do, and that was entirely the Sacklers' little brainstorm. You absolutely cannot blame people for getting addicted to a drug that their doctors believed was nonaddictive when they prescribed it.

So climb down off your high horse and go back to medical school.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

styckx: The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.

Know how I know you don't know the scheme behind this company and their tactics to get people addicted? They were insanely methodical right down to at one point actually labelling it as "less addictive"


Time released narcotics ARE less addictive.

I'm not taking up for the company, but good God...people have ZERO ability to take responsibility for their own actions anymore.

Don't wanna get addicted to prescription pain meds?  Don't abuse them.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.

Okay...and what about people whose doctors prescribed more than that? Or the ones prescribing sublingual when they knew it was for end-stage cancer patients? The ones who prescribed it for sprained ankles instead of post-operative patients? The ones who prescribed it first out of the gate instead of ramping it up like you're supposed to?

Then there are people who have chronic pain and became dependent on it, but whose doctors never explained the difference between "dependency" and "addiction". The ones whose jobs give them five days' sick leave regardless of what the doctor says. People who work two jobs or spend all day on their feet.

Can you define "abuse" to someone anyway, doctor? Would you know when someone was addicted versus when they're just using more than they should? And how much pain is tolerable anyway?

The problem isn't that they "make pain meds" btw. It's that they pushed their sales reps to oversell them, to the point that the sales reps were minimizing the hazards of the drugs to the doctors. Remember when oxycontin was being hyped as a "nonaddictive" alternative to morphine? I do, and that was entirely the Sacklers' little brainstorm. You absolutely cannot blame people for getting addicted to a drug that their doctors believed was nonaddictive when they prescribed it.

So climb down off your high horse and go back to medical school.


Stop being a biatch.

Abuse is using a medication in a way it is not prescribed.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tolerable pain is less than rolling around in agony or gritting your teeth, and more than "oh that hurts a little"

Again...narcotics are used to reduce pain, not make you pain free.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Tolerable pain is less than rolling around in agony or gritting your teeth, and more than "oh that hurts a little"

Again...narcotics are used to reduce pain, not make you pain free.


Dude you're just wrong here.  As a country we love someone who figures out how to monetize human poison.  We just don't like it when they orchestrate massive frauds to convince the public it's not actually poison.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

criscodisco: The more you eat the more you fart: Tolerable pain is less than rolling around in agony or gritting your teeth, and more than "oh that hurts a little"

Again...narcotics are used to reduce pain, not make you pain free.

Dude you're just wrong here.  As a country we love someone who figures out how to monetize human poison.  We just don't like it when they orchestrate massive frauds to convince the public it's not actually poison.


I agree 100%.

However, narcotics are necessary.  Somebody's gotta make them, and it's not the fault of pharma companies if end users abuse their products.

Now, they ARE absolutely guilty of marketing shenanigans.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The doctors prescribed the medication off label on the direction of sales people from Purdue, who lied through their teeth about the risk of addiction. It's pretty simple to connect the dots here, and has been done in numerous news articles over the past years, as well as an excellent documentary from HBO.  Either you are just trolling or are just being obtuse in order to feel superior to other people.  Your comment about "don't want to get addicted?" Is particularly indicative of the latter, as most educated people understand that that is not how addiction works.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.


Yep, yep, yep, you're right. The whole multi-billion dollar suit was completely unfounded. All those thousands of people who died have no one to blame but themselves. Purdue's evil scheme of giving doctors kickbacks to prescribe OxyContin whenever possible knowing people would become addicted would have failed if they'd just acted more responsibly.

If only you'd spoken up sooner so much tragedy could've been avoided.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
love to see someone bravely sticking up for pharma corporations. bravo
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: styckx: The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.

Know how I know you don't know the scheme behind this company and their tactics to get people addicted? They were insanely methodical right down to at one point actually labelling it as "less addictive"

Time released narcotics ARE less addictive.

I'm not taking up for the company, but good God...people have ZERO ability to take responsibility for their own actions anymore.

Don't wanna get addicted to prescription pain meds?  Don't abuse them.


Holy sh*tsnacks.  You can ABSOLUTELY take meds as directed and still become addicted.  They're addicting!  It's a physical addiction.  Taking your meds half hour earlier or later has ZERO impact on that.  It's an addictive substance no matter what time you take it, holy fark.

I'm disabled.  Chronically ill.  Chronically in f*cking pain.  I know about these things.  My experience with these drugs wasn't a one-off surgery.  I take them every damn day.  I've been on some, then on some others, off some, etc.  So trust me, because I know drugs: you have no idea what you're talking about.

I even researched the Sacklers and their evil bullsh*t for a major project.  So I doubly know EXACTLY what they've been up to for decades.

N**GA YOU ARE WRONG.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: criscodisco: The more you eat the more you fart: Tolerable pain is less than rolling around in agony or gritting your teeth, and more than "oh that hurts a little"

Again...narcotics are used to reduce pain, not make you pain free.

Dude you're just wrong here.  As a country we love someone who figures out how to monetize human poison.  We just don't like it when they orchestrate massive frauds to convince the public it's not actually poison.

I agree 100%.

However, narcotics are necessary.  Somebody's gotta make them, and it's not the fault of pharma companies if end users abuse their products.

Now, they ARE absolutely guilty of marketing shenanigans.


Except, you know, when it's exactly the fault of the pharma company because that was their sales tactic.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: styckx: The more you eat the more you fart: I don't get all the hate for a pharma company making narcotic pain meds.

I've had multiple surgeries, some *very* painful.

Yet strangely, I never got addicted to the multiple painkillers I used.

Probably because I A) didn't take more than prescribed and B) am not a pussy.

You are expected to be able to tolerate some pain.  The use of narcotics is to REDUCE your pain, NOT eliminate it.

Take it as prescribed (over 4 hours means 4 hours...not 3.5), and stop using them when you can tolerate the pain without them.

Oh, and stop blaming other people because you abused a substance that is known to be addictive if you abuse it.

Know how I know you don't know the scheme behind this company and their tactics to get people addicted? They were insanely methodical right down to at one point actually labelling it as "less addictive"

Time released narcotics ARE less addictive.

I'm not taking up for the company, but good God...people have ZERO ability to take responsibility for their own actions anymore.

Don't wanna get addicted to prescription pain meds?  Don't abuse them.


One of the problems, and one of the reasons the lawsuits exist, is because they studied likelihood of addiction vs. effectiveness of the dosage, and intentionally made the dose higher than would be effective in order to push it into increased likelihood of addiction territory.

Using as directed, with the dosages recommended by the pharmaceutical company, was intentionally curved towards addiction.

Like... not exact numbers, but say you have something that is 90% effective and 5% addictive. You can get 93% effective, but with 30% addictive. They went with the higher, reduced gain at higher addiction risk. Intentionally.
 
