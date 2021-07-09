 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Florida man realizes the benefits of doing chores as he found a winning $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house   (local21news.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy lottery tickets.

Best im finding is bills
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well give Bill his damn ticket back then, sheesh
 
eKonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Err........so he went to the effort of buying a ticket, then didn't bother checking the numbers after the drawing? What the hell's the point?
 
