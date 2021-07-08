 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Tennessee √ Caucasian √ Male √ Name: Tanner √ Drunk √ Cop √ Tag is for the Black man who knocked Officer Holt the Eff out   (kfor.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Race, Black people, 22-year-old Tanner Holt, KPD spokesperson, duty Knoxville police officer, incident report, reports of the assault, White people  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How's that for an outreach program.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An incident report alleges Holt, a white man, also told the man that he (Holt) was part of the Black community.

Oh for fark's sake.

Holt has not returned to patrol since the incident while recovering from his injuries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upside, he exposed his true colors at age 22 instead of at his retirement party. now he can move on to bar tending, truck driving, something good.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Caucasian? Was the cop Armenian?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.


Yes, I'm sure Hitler would have surrendered if we had just asked nicely. It's really unfortunate no one thought of that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's going to have to go aaaaaallllll the way to the next town to get a new badge. Meanwhile the guy who did the needful to him will have to look over his shoulder for years for Assholt's friends and coworkers.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
chrisrock.jpg

At least no guns were involved.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alcohol was involved. Alcohol reveals what he thinks about.

Hopefully officer douchebag keeps getting used as a punching bag.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


what the hell did he hit him with
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.

Yes, I'm sure Hitler would have surrendered if we had just asked nicely. It's really unfortunate no one thought of that.


Well the Allies never went ahead with Operation Kumbaya, so I guess we'll just never know.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.

Yes, I'm sure Hitler would have surrendered if we had just asked nicely. It's really unfortunate no one thought of that.


*whoooosshhhh*
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.


Actually in many cases, you can. People tend to do things like this because there will never be any direct punishment, where they feel what they made others feel. Not something like them going to jail for a month or paying restitution but where the feel the immediate, painful consequences for their own actions. Drunk cop harassed a man at a wedding over an extended period and was given plenty of opportunity to leave peacefully. He did not. This may not make drunk cop not racist, but it will make him think twice before harassing someone which is the goal.

Karens and Chads the world over should not feel comfortable or safe getting in someone's face and being racist. Black people don't tend to fight back because of potential police involvement which these people know, understand, and weaponize. But everyone isn't the same and will only take so much abuse. If violence happened to these people more often, they wouldn't do it.

And cut the BS moralizing. It is not the job of the abused to protect their abuser. We don't tell abused wives or children that they need to take the abuse without fighting back, do we? Why do we do it when it comes to racist abuse then?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward


This from the guy who claimed that Trump would have prevented that condo collapse in Florida.

Your words are meaningless.
 
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

what the hell did he hit him with


Can of twisted tea, IIRC
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dracos31: ltdanman44: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

what the hell did he hit him with

Can of twisted tea, IIRC


Yep, twisted tea. And if you watch the extended version, dude deserved it.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: He's going to have to go aaaaaallllll the way to the next town to get a new badge. Meanwhile the guy who did the needful to him will have to look over his shoulder for years for Assholt's friends and coworkers.


This. The guy who threw the punch is now a walking target. But we won't hear about the random traffic stop where "the officer reported smelling marijuana" that ruins his life.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, you didn't say Tanner was his first name. That's a whole other level.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're going to need a follow-up. This is one of those stories that will end with the puncher being mysteriously shot in a 'drug deal gone bad', while the racist cop gets life time disability and retires before he's old enough to rent a car.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always do what your mamma tells you
 
bo_loo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"it is unknown at this time when he will be cleared to return to work."

Not if - when.

They just admitted they don't care about this and will welcome him back.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bo_loo: "it is unknown at this time when he will be cleared to return to work."

Not if - when.

They just admitted they don't care about this and will welcome him back.


He's only an obnoxious racist drunk at wedding receptions, not on the beat, so there's no reason to pull him off the job.

/Horrible power-tripping douchebag needs to become a negative for police hiring policies
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

what the hell did he hit him with


16 oz. Bag of Karma.
Isle 4.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

what the hell did he hit him with


Nsfw language

Black Guy Checks White Racist 😎🔥 With a TWISTED TEA Canned Drink at a Corner Store - Trend Tube
Youtube UfT4uV56ZKQ
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Blame it all on my roots,
I thought he'd lick boots
When I trashed that black guy right there.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward


Uh huh...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.


Tell them that as they gas you.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in vino veritas
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Subby has failed to see the root of the problem.  You cannot square things with violence.

Actually in many cases, you can. People tend to do things like this because there will never be any direct punishment, where they feel what they made others feel. Not something like them going to jail for a month or paying restitution but where the feel the immediate, painful consequences for their own actions. Drunk cop harassed a man at a wedding over an extended period and was given plenty of opportunity to leave peacefully. He did not. This may not make drunk cop not racist, but it will make him think twice before harassing someone which is the goal.

Karens and Chads the world over should not feel comfortable or safe getting in someone's face and being racist. Black people don't tend to fight back because of potential police involvement which these people know, understand, and weaponize. But everyone isn't the same and will only take so much abuse. If violence happened to these people more often, they wouldn't do it.

And cut the BS moralizing. It is not the job of the abused to protect their abuser. We don't tell abused wives or children that they need to take the abuse without fighting back, do we? Why do we do it when it comes to racist abuse then?


You simply cannot deal with fractional powers this way.  It's an exponential issue.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ITT: Violence is acceptable against mean words
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: [Fark user image image 220x141]


That guy! He is on my team.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward


I thought so too at first, then I read the article.  Four (4) witnesses confirm that the black guy repeatedly asked the drunk white guy to stop talking about race at a wedding reception.  The white guy wouldn't leave him alone so he got himself punched,
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: ltdanman44: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 220x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

what the hell did he hit him with

Nsfw language

[YouTube video: Black Guy Checks White Racist 😎🔥 With a TWISTED TEA Canned Drink at a Corner Store - Trend Tube]


The memes surrounding that incident were top tier.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward


Oh, fark off.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ITT: Violence is acceptable against mean words


Fark user imageView Full Size

Those are the pistols used by Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr.
"You sir, have offended my honor" and phrases like it have a centuries long tradition.
Pretending you have the right to say anything you want to a person's face, completely free of consequences has been a very brief experiment in human history.
And as this incident shows, when saying offensive things to people's face, you better be prepared to face the consequences of your actions.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ITT: Violence is acceptable against mean words


Are we supposed to wait for him to kneel on someone's neck, and then still do nothing?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Graffito: stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward

I thought so too at first, then I read the article.  Four (4) witnesses confirm that the black guy repeatedly asked the drunk white guy to stop talking about race at a wedding reception.  The white guy wouldn't leave him alone so he got himself punched,


Sounds like he was trying to be funny, was told to stop because he wasn't. Didn't and found out.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Karens and Chads the world over should not feel comfortable or safe getting in someone's face and being racist. Black people don't tend to fight back because of potential police involvement which these people know, understand, and weaponize. But everyone isn't the same and will only take so much abuse. If violence happened to these people more often, they wouldn't do it.


I agree with your first paragraph but I am singling out your second because of something I read about that racist guy in Philadelphia who invited his neighbor over for a fight and 15 other people showed up.  He had a history of starting crap and then attempting to escalate the situation to start a fight.

The Karens and Chads of the world have felt comfortable setting off people with racist remarks because its always the person that reacts to the instigation that gets in trouble.  Remember when you were in school and playing a game, it was never the first kid who cheated or did something illegal who got in trouble, it was always the person who reacted to it.  It happens all the time in pro sports now, and is actively encouraged as "getting in the head" of the opposition.  Anything for an advantage, rubbing is racing after all.

So you hit the nail on the head here.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ITT: Violence is acceptable against mean words


So much for the tolerant left.

(This comment is meant to mock the people who say this.  I do not agree with it at all.  In fact, I enjoyed reading an article about a cop getting knocked tf out. I wish there was a video. Please do not think I am a racist like y'all did last time even though the majority of the people understood I was making fun of racists.)
 
RatBomb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: How's that for an outreach program.


The GQP's idea of outreach...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Graffito: stinkynuts: Ohhhh! So the guy (who is easily controlled by words) randomly assaults somebody and that makes him a "hero!"? Sweet!

Difficulty: Point out why this would make me a "bOoT LiCkEr" or "wAcIsSt!"

*Spoiler*: It doesn't. XD

//Kids, learn to control your emotions. Lesson is for both sides here. You're welcome.

///Pay it forward

I thought so too at first, then I read the article.  Four (4) witnesses confirm that the black guy repeatedly asked the drunk white guy to stop talking about race at a wedding reception.  The white guy wouldn't leave him alone so he got himself punched,


I don't think it was a black guy.

The story reads that the drunk cop was telling somebody they were part of the black community and that black people weren't allowed in that building.

You don't have to remind somebody what their race is. That's America.

Ergo, drunk cop was calling a fellow southern white man the n-word repeatedly and telling him that n-word weren't allowed.

Fellow southern white man had enough of being called the n-word and lost his shiat.

An actual POC probably would recognize the danger of the situation, both immediate and long term, and from a lifetime of dealing with systemic racism would have chalked another notch in his list of incidents that he's had to withstand. That's America.

Could be wrong. But this fits.
 
spottymax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Last month, the Knoxville paper ran a story about how racism is a long-standing problem within the Knoxville PD (big shocker, I know, a police department with issues of racism).  The Chief of Police's response?  "Well, shucks.  I guess we will have to try harder."
 
