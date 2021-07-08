 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Bad: Senior technology specialist at College gets his computer hacked. Worse: The hacker finds images of child pornography. FARK: Hacker notifies State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tag for the hacker   (wcax.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Life imitates Mr Robot?
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just think it should be pointed out that a hacker and upload as well as download....

But I'm sure LE is already aware of this.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?


As well as altering the metadata of any data on the compromised system.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?


If they don't take a plea deal, that's probably the angle. Then it depends on how deep down the rabbit hole the prosecutor wants to go in proving it, since it's unlikely the hacker could plant backdated records in the ISP and a bunch of other random servers.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?


I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're smart enough to hack into a computer, you're probably smart enough to plant child pornography there if you want to take down that person. You can most likely easily change the dates of when those pictures or videos were downloaded or even viewed. You can put links to real child pornography sites or sources and also make it appear the person's been going there and downloading stuff for a long time.

Simply put, if somebody manages to access your computer, you're in a lot of trouble even if you're 100% innocent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: Just think it should be pointed out that a hacker and upload as well as download....

But I'm sure LE is already aware of this.


They might be aware, but it is easier to catch the IT guy and charge him than to track down the hacker and determine who is actually the bad guy.

An IT guy is easy to replace.  Just lock the pedo up and throw away the key.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.


Russians.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreenSun: appear the person's been going there and downloading stuff for a long time.


They wouldn't be able to fake traffic logs from the victim's ISP.  And that's even assuming they could plant files and alter the timestamp in a way that would fool forensic investigators.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.

Russians.


Of course, those sneaky Russians are at it again.  This IT guy was obviously getting to close to exposing them so they had to frame him for kiddie porn to get him out of their hair.  I guess they ran out of polonium to poison him with.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.


Good point.
But couldn't you  remotely control their box and have their box download the shiat to their hard drive and then erase the fact that you did that?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.


Yeah, the hacker would have to be crazy to have planted the material.

Besides, completely erasing one's tracks is difficult, while falsifying them is damned-near impossible.

Also, if this guy is guilty of possession, he probably left evidence everywhere, including places to which the hacker could not possibly have had access.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.

Yeah, the hacker would have to be crazy to have planted the material.

Besides, completely erasing one's tracks is difficult, while falsifying them is damned-near impossible.

Also, if this guy is guilty of possession, he probably left evidence everywhere, including places to which the hacker could not possibly have had access.


Wait. You act like investigators and prosecutors have a vested interest to make sure you're actually guilty.
It's up to your lawyer to prove that you had nothing to do with that being on your system.
All prosecutor has to do is submit that it's your machine and let the jury be pissed off.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Trik: Just think it should be pointed out that a hacker and upload as well as download....

But I'm sure LE is already aware of this.

They might be aware, but it is easier to catch the IT guy and charge him than to track down the hacker and determine who is actually the bad guy.

An IT guy is easy to replace.  Just lock the pedo up and throw away the key.


May as well spend a few bucks and give him a interesting tramp stamp.
Just for the lol's.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: If you're smart enough to hack into a computer, you're probably smart enough to plant child pornography there if you want to take down that person. You can most likely easily change the dates of when those pictures or videos were downloaded or even viewed. You can put links to real child pornography sites or sources and also make it appear the person's been going there and downloading stuff for a long time.

Simply put, if somebody manages to access your computer, you're in a lot of trouble even if you're 100% innocent.


See Foxyshadis' comment.  Any more they go looking and see where it came from, and wherever it did there will be records - and those records are highly unlikely to be within the ability of Joe Hacker to alter that carefully and extensively.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.

Yeah, the hacker would have to be crazy to have planted the material.

Besides, completely erasing one's tracks is difficult, while falsifying them is damned-near impossible.

Also, if this guy is guilty of possession, he probably left evidence everywhere, including places to which the hacker could not possibly have had access.

Wait. You act like investigators and prosecutors have a vested interest to make sure you're actually guilty.
It's up to your lawyer to prove that you had nothing to do with that being on your system.
All prosecutor has to do is submit that it's your machine and let the jury be pissed off.


No, it's up to the prosecutor to prove that you did have everything to do with the illegal material being there. Luckily, it's usually very easy for them to do so, because doing pretty much anything on the Internet leaves traces everywhere.

I learned from another Farker that a surprisingly large amount of child pornography is still sent through physical mail, because the consumers of it are less likely to get caught that way, and if it's intercepted, they have plausible deniability.
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: GreenSun: appear the person's been going there and downloading stuff for a long time.

They wouldn't be able to fake traffic logs from the victim's ISP.  And that's even assuming they could plant files and alter the timestamp in a way that would fool forensic investigators.


Traffic logs to show what? If they find images on someone's computer, It would make things easier if they had a way to prove he went to certain sites, that much is true. Or if they found other material on his other devices like a cellphone. But what if all they have is 7 images on that computer? The lack of an internet trail does not prove he's innocent. He could have placed those files on that computer in other ways, via a USB stick for example.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.

Russians.


Aliens.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Neondistraction: NotCodger: Hackers are not very trustworthy people. How can they prove the hacker didn't plant the images on the computer just to get the guy in trouble?

I doubt the hacker would be able to fool the forensic experts that are going to be going over every electronic device that guy owns with a fine tooth comb.

And besides that, child porn is the internet equivalent of radioactive material.  Just by obtaining it and having it on their computer they run the risk of getting caught themselves.  Very few people out there willing to risk that kind of a charge when there's plenty of other ways you could fark with someone after hacking into their computer.

Yeah, the hacker would have to be crazy to have planted the material.

Besides, completely erasing one's tracks is difficult, while falsifying them is damned-near impossible.

Also, if this guy is guilty of possession, he probably left evidence everywhere, including places to which the hacker could not possibly have had access.


There are non-computer questions that need to be answered. Did the hacker know the IT guy? Do they have some sort of history? Could the hacker be carrying some sort of grudge? Why was he even hacking this particular computer in the first place? What was he trying to do?

Think about this in non-technical terms. If someone tells the police they were breaking into someone's house and "happened" to discover evidence of a crime by the owner, the police wouldn't just say thanks and haul off the owner to jail. They would properly be suspicious of the person making the report and dig deeper. That needs to happen here.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: If you're smart enough to hack into a computer, you're probably smart enough to plant child pornography there if you want to take down that person. You can most likely easily change the dates of when those pictures or videos were downloaded or even viewed. You can put links to real child pornography sites or sources and also make it appear the person's been going there and downloading stuff for a long time.

Simply put, if somebody manages to access your computer, you're in a lot of trouble even if you're 100% innocent.


The guy can hire a lawyer who can get some forensics people to do an in-depth examination. If the hacker planted anything, it wouldn't be that difficult to prove. Unless this was a really well-orchestrated thing by a state actor, it would be hard to completely cover all tracks.
 
